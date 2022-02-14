Celebrate St Patricks Weekend With Guinness and G Hotels

Moon Palace the Grand packs luxury, fine dining, beachfront location, interactive entertainment, and family friendly fun all in one sprawling five star resort. The world class property features luxurious guest rooms, an abundance of modern world class facilities, and impeccable service. Choose from a variety of refreshing free form swimming pools, play in a state of the art arcade, or join a spin class with one of the fun instructors. Indulge in a heavenly massage or jet down an adrenaline inducing water slide. Sample Italian, French, and Mexican fare all in one day and enjoy a live show at the end of the night. Have the concierge book a fun day trip or just lounge beside the pool with a margarita in hand. The all inclusive program includes everything you need and more as well as an option for VIP upgrades and exclusive dining options.

1 DAY AGO