India Eases Travel Testing Measures

 2 days ago

Fully Vaccinated British Travellers heading to India will no longer be required to take a pre-travel test or undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival. From 00.01 on 14 February, visitors who can...

CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spain drops ‘fully vaccinated’ rule for teenage travellers – but too late for half-term holidays

In one of the most poorly timed announcements in the entire coronavirus pandemic, Spain has reversed its draconian policy of demanding everyone aged 12 or over be double jabbed in order to enter the country from abroad.The easing of the travel rules takes effect at midnight on Sunday, allowing anyone aged 12-17 to take a PCR test instead.But it comes too late for tens of thousands of families who had hoped to take half-term holidays in the UK’s favourite nation for tourism.The minister of the interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, said in the official state bulletin, “In many countries it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital patient dies from confirmed case of Lassa fever, UKHSA says

One patient in Bedfordshire has died from a confirmed case of Lassa fever, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.In a statement on Friday, the agency said the individual died as they confirmed the case of the illness, an animal-borne acute viral illness which is endemic in parts of West Africa.“We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice,” UKHSA said, before adding that the risk to the public “remains very low”.We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK move to end restrictions early ‘very brave or very stupid’, warn scientists

Scientists have come down heavily on Boris Johnson for his surprise move to end all domestic Covid restrictions in England, calling it an experiment that will be either “very brave or very stupid”. This comes after the prime minister announced that the legal requirements on self-isolation could end as early as this month, and not at the end of March as stated earlier — a move scientists are not openly backing. The early end to Covid restrictions in England could mean people will not be required to self-isolate, wear masks in hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies. It could also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Tourism Western Australia appoints UK trade executive

Tourism Western Australia has recruited Annabelle Molina as UK trade and marketing executive to promote the destination among travel agents and operators. She will be the key point of contact for the trade, working on marketing campaigns and building strong industry relationships. Molina has more than eight years of experience...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Alert: travel tests have been scrapped for all double-vaccinated arrivals in the UK

People of the UK (and, of course, anyone wanting to visit the UK), your holiday has just that little bit less stressful. Double-vaccinated arrivals no longer need to take a Covid test within 48 hours of arrival in the country. That means fully-jabbed travellers don’t have to take any tests – either before they come to the UK or once they’ve arrived.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

No jab, no holiday: Unvaccinated Australians will be locked in the country and BANNED from leaving for another two months as a controversial law is extended

Strict biosecurity laws banning unvaccinated Australians from leaving the country have been extended a further two months until April 17. The laws, which have been in place since Australia's first lockdowns on March 18, 2020, also ban cruises and require pre-departure testing for international arrivals and mask wearing on flights.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ftnnews.com

Canada to Ease On-arrival Testing for Fully-vaccinated Travelers

The Government of Canada announced a series of adjustments to the current border measures, representing the beginning of a phased easing of travel restrictions. As the latest wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak in Canada, it is now time to move towards a more sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19, says Public Health Agency of Canada.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Plans to delay Covid jabs for UK children aged five to 11 criticised

Plans to offer Covid vaccinations to all children aged five to 11 have been delayed by the government because the jabs have not been deemed urgent. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided more than a week ago to expand the vaccination programme to all that age group and handed its advice to ministers.
KIDS
nitravelnews.com

Norway and Denmark Ease Covid Measures

Norway and Denmark have announced that a majority of their remaining Covid-19 restrictions are set to be eased. The countries have announced that residents will no longer be required to wear masks, subsequently removing the mask mandate that was previously in place. Nightclubs and bars are set to reopen. With...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nitravelnews.com

Portugal Ease Testing Requirements

The Portuguese government have announced that they are set to drop mandatory negative covid-tests for fully-vaccinated British holidaymakers. Inbound air travellers to Portugal who have a valid digital European Union certificate or hold recognised proof of vaccination will no longer be required to provide a test result. Earlier this year,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thetravelmagazine.net

Greece, Portugal and Morocco are easing restrictions for British travellers

As popular destinations begin to ease restrictions, coupled with Britain having eased the rules for returning travellers, the off-putting holiday faff may be coming to an end – albeit slowly. So far, Portugal has ditched a pre-departure test for vaccinated UK travellers, Greece too, has dropped the requirement. However,...
WORLD
nitravelnews.com

Philippines Lift Foreign Travel Ban

The Philippines have moved to open its borders for foreign travellers after a strict two years ban. The Asian country had imposed one of the strictest lockdowns across the world which seen the country fall into severe recession with hunger and unemployment rising daily. Opening the borders has been seen...
TRAVEL

