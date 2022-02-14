India Eases Travel Testing Measures

One patient in Bedfordshire has died from a confirmed case of Lassa fever, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.In a statement on Friday, the agency said the individual died as they confirmed the case of the illness, an animal-borne acute viral illness which is endemic in parts of West Africa.“We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice,” UKHSA said, before adding that the risk to the public “remains very low”.We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and...
