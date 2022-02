A Stormont minister has expressed hope that a decision can be made to relax remaining Covid regulations in Northern Ireland early this week.Justice Minister and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she had responded to a letter from Health Minister Robin Swann indicating she did not believe that a move by him to ease restrictions would be considered controversial.Mr Swann received advice on Thursday which highlighted potential legal complications of him acting without the wider endorsement of an Executive.He then wrote to other ministers asking for their input, and asked them to respond by Monday.The present Covid-19 regulations in Northern...

