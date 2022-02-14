ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold Forecast: Gold Still Feeds On Rumors Of War

Cover picture for the articleThe situation from less than a month ago repeats itself, and gold once again confirms that it likes international tensions. However, since history does rhyme, its upward activity may not last for too long. With another dire warning from the White House uplifting gold and mining stocks on Feb....

dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Bulls’ Control Still Strong

Global fears of the consequences of a Russian military action in Ukraine increased the demand of investors to buy safe havens, gold, most notably. Despite the strength of the dollar, the price of gold moved towards the resistance level of 1880 dollars an ounce, the highest for the gold market since June 2021. The price of gold was subjected to profit-taking operations amid a state of cautious reassurance from Russia’s announcement of the withdrawal of some of its forces. Therefore the price of gold fell to the level of 1845 dollars per ounce before settling around the level of 1855 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Pullback from Major Level as Russia Backs Off

Gold markets tested the crucial $1880 level on Tuesday but pulled back rather significantly. When the market started pulling back, word got out that the Russians pulled back some of their troops from the Ukrainian border, and that ended up pushing the market even lower. In fact, we reached down towards the gap underneath, almost filling it completely.
gold-eagle.com

Gold retraces as tensions calm

New York (Feb 15) Gold has had a decent run in the past few sessions as geopolitical issues between Ukraine and Russia sent the safe-haven higher. In the European session, there have been some headlines noting that some Russian troops had been leaving the area and the price has retraced somewhat. Away from politics, there is the small matter of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Traders will be looking for clues about the aggressiveness of the upcoming rate hiking cycle. Markets have been pricing in a hike in March but the extent in which the FOMC move is still being debated.
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40

Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Russian President Putin. XAU/USD is in a corrective decline, could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level. Spot gold turned sharply lower after hitting...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Gold recovers its shine as geopolitical tensions escalate

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven gold. Global stocks sunk as speculative interest rushed into safety. XAU/USD is correcting near-term overbought conditions but retains its bullish stance. Spot gold trades near a fresh 2022 high of $1,870.97 a troy ounce, as persistent geopolitical tensions between Russia and...
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Surges as Russian War Drums Beat, Breakeven Rates Rise

Gold prices rose last week after breakeven rates increased following a hot CPI report. Escalating tensions on the Ukrainian border bolstered gold’s safe-haven appeal. Bullion traders eye Russia’s next move, US retail sales and the FOMC minutes. Gold shined last week, aided by a late-week rally after geopolitical...
actionforex.com

War Fear Overwhelmed Rate Hikes; Oil, Gold, Yen and Franc Surged

War or rate hikes, it’s very clear that investors are worried about the former. Sentiment took a deep dive on Friday on worries over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. WTI crude oil surged to new 7-year high while Gold also soared before weekly close, while stocks took a heavy beating. In the background, markets are raising their bets on aggressive Fed tightening. But that would take a back seat for now until the Russia/Ukraine situation de-escalates.
gold-eagle.com

The ECB Awakens. Will Gold Feel The Force?

Lagarde opened the door to an interest rate hike, which gave the European Central Bank a hawkish demeanor. Does it also imply more bullish gold?. The ECB has awoken from its ultra-dovish lethargy. In December 2021, the central bank of the Eurozone announced that its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program would end in March 2022. Although this won’t also mean the end of quantitative easing as the ECB continues to buy assets under the APP program, the central bank will be scaling down the pace of purchases this year. Christine Lagarde, the ECB’s President, admitted it during her press conference held last week. She said: “We will stop the Pandemic Emergency Programme net asset purchases in March and then we will look at the net asset purchases under the APP.”
invezz.com

Gold price forecast: inflation concerns surge ahead of US CPI data

Gold price has edged higher after US bond yields eased from the 2019 high hit on Friday. Heightened volatility in the stock market and soaring Treasury yields have led to inflation worries. Investors are now keen on the US CPI data scheduled for release on Thursday. Gold price is back...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bear cross on 4H teases XAU/USD sellers ahead of US NFP

Gold struggles to keep intraday gains around weekly top. Market sentiment dwindles as yields weigh on US dollar but gain in stock futures favor cautious optimism. US ADP hints at NFP disappointment but a positive surprise will be enough to recall gold sellers. Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dribbles around 200-DMA amid anxious markets

Gold is solid on the back of US dollar weakness. US jobs data has underwhelmed the greenback, sinking as Fed officials dial down aggressive rate hike expectations. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) remains sidelined above $1,800 as market players await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) during early Thursday.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Holding above $1,800 without clear directional strength

Central banks rocked the board with hawkish announcements as inflation heats up. The US January ISM Services PMI came in at 59.9, better than the 59.5 expected. XAU/USD holds ground above $1,800 incapable of attracting buyers. Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a...
