Visit The Islands of Tahiti As Travel Restrictions Ease

One of the most popular questions we get from travellers is: “Is it safe to travel in Costa Rica?” Most of our Anywhere Travel Experts are based in La Fortuna, and have seen Costa Rica become one of the world’s most popular tourist hotspots over the years. Costa Rica boasts exciting terrain — volcanoes, cloud forests, and beaches — and fascinating biodiversity, and it attracts millions of travellers every year. Yet this peaceful democratic nation is still a developing one, making it important to exercise the same common sense you usually would when travelling in a foreign country or major city. Costa Rica does have some crime, but unlike other countries in Central America, most travellers report feeling quite safe here.

