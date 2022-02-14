ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | John Deere, ec2ce, Precision Hawk, Trace Genomics

texasguardian.com
 1 day ago

Latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION
texasguardian.com

ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Capgemini, Cognizant, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation In Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture (Ireland),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Cisco (United States)
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
texasguardian.com

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
texasguardian.com

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Market Research#Ec2ce#Precision Hawk#Ibm#Agribotix#The Climate Corporation#Sky Squirrel Technologies#Granular#Spensa Technologies#Farmbot#Connecterra#Vision Robotics
texasguardian.com

Global 3D Scanning Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ''Global 3D Scanning Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D scanning market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, range, product, application, component, and services., and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
texasguardian.com

Global Armoured Vehicle Market To Be Driven By Increasing Focus On Protection Of Troops During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Armoured Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global armoured vehicle market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Technology used, Mobility, System, Application, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Online in-flight shopping Market is projected to reach $825.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Online In-flight Shopping Market by Aircraft Type, Flight Type, and Shopping Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global online in-flight shopping market is growing rapidly since last few years owing to the increase in inclination...
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy