Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow...

Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-based Surfactants) by Product Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

According to the new market research report "Natural Surfactants Market (Bio-based Surfactants) by Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, The natural surfactants market (bio-based surfactants) is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2022.
Automotive Differential Market: Electric Vehicle Type to Rake at 9.5-GR During 2020-2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," The global automotive differential market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.
Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Growth Factors Product Types And Application By Regions Analysis & Forecast By 2031 | GE Measurement and Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK)

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Flaw Detector” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028

The global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane due to high resilience and rising usage in the automotive industry are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand from the automotive industry will continue to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Particle foams are ideal for a wide range of automotive applications owing to the material's unique features. Fittings and components made of particle foam have good capacity to absorb energy during dynamic load. Impact absorbers are widely used for passive passenger and chassis safety in floors, steering columns, headliners, side panels, headrests, and bumpers.
Software
Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Capgemini, Cognizant, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation In Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture (Ireland),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Cisco (United States)
Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
Car Smart Key Market New Revolution Generate High Demand and Product Growth Insights 2021-2030

The car smart key is a computer key that can lock and unlock the vehicle by pressing a button on the remote control or smart key, instead of using a traditional key. It is an important function for car security and starting the engine. The driver can use this key to control various vehicle operations without physical touching it, such as door lock or unlock, window control, rearview mirror control, radio presets, moonroof wait for, and seat adjustment. The change in lifestyle of people to having luxury cars, smart car keys have become the foundation of design model. Car smart key market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period with more technological developments and convenience.
Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
Nano Silver Market Sales Revenue to Touch $1,605 Million By 2022 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Nano Silver Market by End-User Industry and by Method of Synthesis-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, projects that the world nano silver market is expected to reach $1,605 million by 2022 from $433 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2016 to 2022. It is anticipated that electrical & electronics segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintai.
Accounts Payable & Procurement Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Black & Veatch, Genpact, Avendra

Latest released the research study on Global Accounts Payable & Procurement Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Accounts Payable & Procurement Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Accounts Payable & Procurement Services The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GEP (United States), Corcentric, Inc. (United States), Infosys (India), QX Global Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Bioprocure, Inc. (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Genpact (United States), Wipro (India), Avendra, LLC (United States) and Black & Veatch (United States)
Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Cloud Security Market projected to reach $77.5 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.7%

According to a research report "Cloud Security Marketwith COVID-19 Analysis by Security Type, Application (Visibility and Risk Assessment, User and Data Governance), Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud security market size is expected to grow from USD 40.8 billion in 2021 to USD 77.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks on cloud infrastructure, and strict regulatory compliances toward adoption of cloud services.
Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
Artificial Intelligence Platform Market to See Booming Growth | Qualcomm Technologies, Absolutdata, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence Platform The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Salesforce (United States), IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), HPE (United States), Ayasdi (United States), Qualcomm Technologies (United States) and Absolutdata (United States)
