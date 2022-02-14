ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are...

texasguardian.com

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Grain Mill Products Market Size, Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
texasguardian.com

Polypropylene Compound Market Size, Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2021-2028

The global PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Food Traceability Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Function, production, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2028

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Drone Camera Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture, defense, and media and entertainment are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
texasguardian.com

Oatmeal Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2027

Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities. Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Global 3D Scanning Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ''Global 3D Scanning Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D scanning market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, range, product, application, component, and services., and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Intent-Based Networking Market Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2022 to 2028

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The situation is changing quickly with widespread impacts. The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 has become one of the major threats to the global economy, and is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The "new normal" that includes social distancing and working from home has created challenges with daily activities, regular work, needs, and supplies causing delayed initiatives and missed opportunities. COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and to make short-term decisions with long-term implications. An increase in penetration of wireless and cloud technology in various industries is expected to register a gradual increase, owing to various contributing factors such as the availability of novel products and a rise in awareness toward automation.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Wood Coatings Market to grow exponentially during 2020 to 2025, North America is driving the industry growth

According to the report, the global wood coatings market was over at $7.80 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $11.98 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Development Security and Operations Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Global Armoured Vehicle Market To Be Driven By Increasing Focus On Protection Of Troops During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Armoured Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global armoured vehicle market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Technology used, Mobility, System, Application, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE

