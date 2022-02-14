Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO