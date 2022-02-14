ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecommuting Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, IBM, Corel, Tencent

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Telecommuting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance...

texasguardian.com

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Corel#Htf Mi#Lotus#Huawei Cloud#Manufacturing And Outlook#Forces Analysis#Swot Analysis#Enquiry
texasguardian.com

Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Capgemini, Cognizant, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation In Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture (Ireland),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Cisco (United States)
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

In-Mold Labels Market

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION
texasguardian.com

Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Venture Capital Funds Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures

The Latest Released Venture Capital Funds market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Venture Capital Funds market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Venture Capital Funds market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C, First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures, Greylock Partners, Founders Fund, Insight Partners, Bain Capital Ventures LLC & Intel Capital.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
MARKETS
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft .NET celebrates its 20th anniversary

This week Microsoft .NET is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its .NET platform. It has been 20 years since the first Visual Studio .NET version launched and Microsoft is holding a month long celebration looking back over the last two decades. Over five million developers use .NET and the platform was born from DOS and BASIC.
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | CVS Health, Albertsons, Rite Aid

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Albertsons, Rossmann, Rite Aid, Jean Coutu, Nepstar, China Nepstar Pharmacy Chain, Yifeng Pharmacy, Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical, Hunan Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain, Guangdong Dashenlin Pharmacy Chain, Jiangxi Kaixin People's Congress Pharmacy Chain, Chongqing Heping Pharmacy Chain, Liaoning Chengda Fangyuan Pharmaceutical Chain, Hubei Tongjitang Pharmacy & Chongqing Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain etc.
RETAIL
texasguardian.com

Light Ice Cream Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dean Foods, General Mills, Unilever

Latest released the research study on Global Light Ice Cream Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Light Ice Cream Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Light Ice Cream. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Unilever (United Kingdom), NestlÃ (Switzerland), Dean Foods (United States), General Mills (United States), Yili Group (China), Mengniu (China), Turkey Hill (United States), Blue Bell Creameries (United States), Amul (India).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tencent Stock Is Undervalued And Poised For Major Growth

Tencent's stock is down 34% from the highs in February 2021. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a fantastic tech company with a dominant market position in China. The company has a diversified revenue stream across many growing trends. The stock is currently undervalued and riding the technology trends of Social Media, Gaming,...
STOCKS
texasguardian.com

Prefabricated House Market May Set New Growth Story with Algeco, Kirby, Champion Home Builders

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Prefabricated House Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems Llc, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Bien-Zenker Gmbh, Bonneville Industries Ltée, Cavco Industries Incorporated, Cemex Sab De Cv, Champion Home Builders Incorporated, Edilsider, Ekobustas, Elk Holding, Global Portable Buildings Incorporated, Hanse Haus, Honkarakenne, Huf Haus, YAHGEE MODULAR HOUSE, Algeco, Mege Shelters Manufacturing & Beijing Xinyi etc.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS

