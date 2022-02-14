ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Drone Camera Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

texasguardian.com
 22 hours ago

The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture,...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
texasguardian.com

Grain Mill Products Market Size, Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
texasguardian.com

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions. Effective data integration combined with multi-level comparable analysis to improve accuracy of data and management is expected to open up new opportunities in the market in the near future.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Oatmeal Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2027

Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities. Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr#Emergen Research#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#Gps#Drone Camera
texasguardian.com

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global proteasome inhibitors market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Toluene Market Share by Type, Application, Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocynates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives), Production Process (Reformate, Pygas, Coke/Coal, and Styrene), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
texasguardian.com

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
texasguardian.com

Halal Cosmetics Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Halal Cosmetics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
texasguardian.com

Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market: Opportunities And Challenges

According to the new market research report "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs, Ticks, Flies), End Application - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of insect repellent products and increasing insect repellent manufacturers is driving the demand for the insect repellent active ingredients market.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

In-Mold Labels Market

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | John Deere, ec2ce, Precision Hawk, Trace Genomics

Latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are IBM, John Deere, Microsoft, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, ec2ce, Descartes Labs, Sky Squirrel Technologies, Mavrx, aWhere, Gamaya, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera, Cainthus, Spensa Technologies, Resson, FarmBot, Connecterra, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Trace Genomics & Vine Rangers.
AGRICULTURE
texasguardian.com

Hotel Booking Engine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Booking Engine market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Social Media Governance Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | KPMG, PwC, WebFX, Microfocus

Latest survey on Social Media Governance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Social Media Governance to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Social Media Governance market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Brandle, KPMG, Microfocus, PwC, Statusbrew, NapoleonCat, Press on It, LYFE, GrowBranding & WebFX.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy