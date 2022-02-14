ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Server Migration Service Market Current Status and Future Prospects | Amazon, Huawei, Alibaba, Cleo

Latest survey on Server Migration Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Server Migration Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use...

texasguardian.com

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
texasguardian.com

Global Armoured Vehicle Market To Be Driven By Increasing Focus On Protection Of Troops During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Armoured Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global armoured vehicle market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Technology used, Mobility, System, Application, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Capgemini, Cognizant, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation In Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture (Ireland),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Cisco (United States)
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
texasguardian.com

ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
ECONOMY
texasguardian.com

Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Venture Capital Funds Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures

The Latest Released Venture Capital Funds market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Venture Capital Funds market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Venture Capital Funds market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C, First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures, Greylock Partners, Founders Fund, Insight Partners, Bain Capital Ventures LLC & Intel Capital.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION
texasguardian.com

Homewares Market is estimated to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand for advanced, smart and elegant home appliances and furniture are expected to escalate the demand for homewares products. Increase in spending for home decoration and improvement practices owing to growing disposable income specially in emerging economies including China, India and Brazil, are anticipated to contribute toward the homewares market growth during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Homewares Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,"The global homewares market size is expected to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS

