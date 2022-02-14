ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics call Bath and Body Works line “pathetic and embarrassing”

University of Denver Clarion
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBath and Body Works recently released a new line in honor of Black History Month. This line featured “packaging inspired by traditional African art and designs.” Since it was released, this line has been extremely criticized. Critics have argued that all this line did was “slap some tribal print and positive...

The Story Behind The 2022 Black History Month Theme

Since its beginning, organizers of Black History Month have embraced themes to raise awareness of a particular subject or issue. In 2021, the Black family took center stage; the year before, Black Americans and the vote. This year's observance revolves around Black health and wellness. The Black History Month themes...
‘Culture Appropriation at Its Finest’: Internet Slams Bath & Body Works’ Black History Month Line

Bath & Body Works unveiled a new collection for Black History Month—and social media users had some serious opinions. Wrapped in limited-edition packaging inspired by kente cloth, the line of soaps, perfumes, lotions, and candles sparked debate online about whether the company was indulging in cultural appropriation or truly highlighting the achievements of Black Americans.
Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
The Gilded Age saw this week's episode as an opportunity to dramatize the factual but often ignored Black elite of the era

“What does the average person know about the Black elite in New York in the 1880s? The answer is very little if anything," says Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the HBO drama's historical consultant. Monday's episode showed Louisa Jacobson's Marian, who is white, discovering that her new friend Peggy Scott, a Black woman played by Denée Benton, is from a wealthy and educated Black family. There was indeed the existence of a Black elite during this period in New York City, but it is not often explored in pop-culture. “There’s this huge gap between the Civil War and slavery and then, maybe, the Harlem Renaissance — as if nothing happened in between," says Dunbar. The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes says the Black Lives Matter protests of summer of 2020 -- coinciding with COVID production shutdown -- allowed for this story to be added to the series. Fellowes told The New York Times via email that “it seemed dishonest to set a show in 1882,” less than two decades after the abolition of slavery in the United States, “and not have characters who have been affected by this directly.” He added that it “also allowed us to make some points about the challenges of being African American, even successful and affluent African American, in New York at that time.”
Black Dolls Tell a Story of Play—and Resistance—in America

Pleasant Company, the manufacturer behind the beloved American Girl line of fictional historical characters, debuted its first African American doll in 1993. Like her white peers, Addy Walker was accompanied by six books that told her detailed life story: A 9-year-old girl born into enslavement in North Carolina, she escapes to freedom with her mother toward the end of the Civil War and eventually settles in Philadelphia.
Five books to read during Black History Month

Looking for a good book to pick up in honor of Black History Month? Well, you’re in luck. The following books are both educational and dive into serious topics including racism, discrimination and self-discovery. Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America by Ibi Zobi. This book...
Why Transracial Adoptees Need to Be Immersed in Black History as Children

Myrlene Mondesir, a Black adoptee who was raised by white parents, recalls feeling disconnected growing up, in both nuanced and straightforward situations when race mattered. "I think my parents struggled with the difference of being Haitian and being African American, even though Black history is Haitian history is African history," says Mondesir, who is also now an adoptee educator. "It never was something that was talked about. I remember the first time I was called the N-word or people being biased to me. I didn't feel as though it was a safe space to speak up, and so we just didn't have these conversations."
Columnist Tolley Jones: Your white history makes you uncomfortable

Last weekend I pointed out a racist Jim Crow-era artifact being sold in a local store, and was met with a long explanation by the seller of how she is not racist because her family has never been racist for hundreds of years. I had not accused her of anything, but she reacted as though I had.
Black History Month 2022: Living Historical Figures to Know

Thalya Baptiste and Amere Dorsey with The MSU Spokesman. In honor of Black History Month, The Spokesman put together a list of 50 living, influential Black people that shape the lives of many people. From Serena Williams to Deborah Gray White, the purpose of this list is to provide a...
In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
Here's Why We Celebrate Black History Month in February

I’ll admit it — it’s easy for me to take Black History Month for granted. I’ve celebrated it for as long as I can remember; its presence is as constant and steady as choir rocks and handclaps in a Sunday morning service. Tracing its roots reminds...
February is Black History Month, which means that every year we remember the African Americans who have made history and made America what it is today — often with little recognition.

Fact #34: W.E.B. Du Bois and William Monroe Trotter founded The Niagara Movement, a Black civil rights organization that got its name from the group’s meeting location, Niagara Falls. Fact #35: Du Bois died one day before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at...
EDITORIAL: How Will They Know Black History?

Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Negro History Week, also founded the Association for the Study of Negro (African American) Life and History (ASALH) in 1926. His mission is fulfilled each February by raising awareness of Black contributions across every sector of American life. His contributions leading to the establishment of the month-long observance in February are often overlooked. Still, his legacy continues through institutional observances in the U.S. and beyond.
LA Beauty Store Review-Bombed After Cashier Racially Profiles Black Model

One doesn’t necessarily need to be white in order to be racist, therefore one doesn’t need to be a white woman to be a Karen. If you’re Black in America, there’s a likelihood that you’ve been followed around grocery stores, bodegas, department stores and the like by racists of multiple races because, unfortunately, anti-Blackness is a global phenomenon. But back in the day (I’m not old, you’re old…shut up) we didn’t have readily available cameras to record racial profiling incidents and businesses didn’t have to fear review sites that were open to the public.
