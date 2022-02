Record high job vacancies and low unemployment have led to the tightest labour market in at least two decades, in turn driving wage growth at a level rarely seen since 2008. This solid wage growth is likely to persist in coming months, but there are signs that the rate of increase may soon peak, with survey data registering not only a moderation in the rate at which staff availability is deteriorating, but also a cooling in growth of demand for staff.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO