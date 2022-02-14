ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Gary Chapman Talks ‘The Five Love Languages’ From His Best-Selling Book

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 1 day ago

Erica and GRIFF were thrilled to welcome Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the popular 1992 relationship guide 'The Five Love Languages.' Our timely Valentine's Day conversation that ensued provides a breakdown of each winning principle and how they've all worked wonders over the years for lovers throughout the world.

