Researchers say you should upgrade a popular WordPress plugin sooner than later, or else you could end up losing access to your website, and potentially your web server!. If you exist on the internet, you likely know of or have seen at least one WordPress site. The content-management software is likely the most popular of its kind on the planet, running 37% of all websites in 2021 according to Envisage Digital. Unfortunately for more than 600,000 users of a popular plugin, there is a vulnerability that could allow a hacker to take remote control of their websites!

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO