Environment

The Coming Revolution In Water Stewardship

wateronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several water reporting frameworks deployed across the private and public sector to support sustainability decisions and water replenishment goals. Some of these are tied to a specific mission, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (e.g., CEO Water Mandate), some were developed for risk identification and management purposes...

www.wateronline.com

edf.org

Biden-Harris Administration Actions to Cut Pollution from Industry Will Boost Innovation, Jobs and Equity

WASHINGTON – Feb 15, 2022) Today, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of actions to reduce climate pollution from industry and manufacturing, build good-paying, union jobs, expand the market for low-carbon materials, and improve equity and environmental justice. “Building a cleaner industrial sector is a major climate challenge that...
ENVIRONMENT
wateronline.com

ecoSPEARS Selected By Exelon Foundation For Climate Change Initiative

The Exelon Foundation has invested in nine startups to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, including ecoSPEARS, a cleantech company with NASA clean water technology based in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Per an EPA study, 94% of fish tissue sampled from U.S. waterways contained Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) and...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
agjournalonline.com

NCBA honors Environmental Stewardship Award regional winners

Seven of the nation’s top cattle operations were recognized as Environmental Stewardship Award Program regional winners for their environmental conservation efforts during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Houston, Texas. The regional winners will compete for the national award, which will be presented during NCBA’s summer business meeting in Reno, Nevada, July 25-28.
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Green Groups Want Offsets Included as Part of SEC’s Climate Rule

Environmental groups have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make offset purchases part of a wider climate rule that would force companies to disclose greenhouse-gas emissions. Many had expected the SEC to unveil its climate rule by the end of last year. That. timeline. has now slipped...
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

Environment: Ecological Disasters and Indigenous Stewardship

Despite humanity existing for just a blip in Earth’s history, we have managed to wreak irreparable environmental damage. Since the 16th Century, humans have driven an estimated 680 species to extinction. We have actively caused Ozone depletion, increasing the world’s temperature, leading to vast changes across ecosystems. Ecological disasters caused by climate change are cropping up around the world. Today we will focus on the California WildFires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
etftrends.com

PIO Pertinent as Water Issues Come Into Focus

Climate change and a growing global population are combining to put water scarcity issues front and center for governments and investors. Among exchange traded funds, there are multiple ways to access that theme, including the Invesco Global Water Portfolio (NASDAQ: PIO). PIO, which tracks the Nasdaq OMX Global Water Index, is increasingly relevant as water management becomes a higher priority for utilities and their customers.
ECONOMY
wateronline.com

Dewatering Technology Provides Sustainable Sludge Solution

Increasing limitations on sludge disposal is pushing industrial companies to rethink onsite wastewater treatment processes, says Simon Kimber, director, WPL & Atana. This means efficient dewatering to reduce sludge volumes has never been more vital. Tightening restrictions relating to when sludge can be spread on agricultural land in England means...
INDUSTRY
Country
Switzerland
wateronline.com

Appointments Signal Royal HaskoningDHV's Commitment To Innovation In Water Technology

Royal HaskoningDHV continues to drive innovation in water treatment and has extended its leadership. João Tiago de Almeida is promoted to Business Unit Director Water Technology Products which includes the company’s Nereda technology, René Noppeney is appointed as Commercial Director Bioresources. João Tiago de Almeida has extensive...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Danone, FrieslandCampina cut greenhouse gas emissions by 17% in three years in dairy ingredient collaboration

Based on their success in cutting GHG emissions, Danone and FrieslandCampina plan to continue this effort for another three years, with a goal of further reducing GHG emissions by more than 7% during production of ingredients for Danone. A three-year partnership between Danone and supplier FrieslandCampina (Amersfoort, The Netherlands) to...
AGRICULTURE
automationworld.com

Casa Sauza: Model of Digital Transformation in Tequila Production

Nearly a century and a half of operations has made Casa Sauza, owned by the multinational Beam Suntory, a pioneer brand in the production of iconic Mexican tequilas. Since beginning operations in 1873, Casa Sauza, located in Tequila, Jalisco, has used numerous distillation and preparation methods for its tequilas, ranging from manual production to fully automated processes. The company is now focusing on integrating Industry 4.0 production concepts.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

How Abandoned Coal Mines Could Provide Sustainable Heat

The coal mines of Britain played a significant role in the development of industry, but now with so many abandoned and all set to be closed by October 2024, the U.K. is looking into alternative uses for the mines, reports CNBC. It’s part of a worldwide trend of moving to sustainability and emission reduction, with countries everywhere tackling solutions in new and innovative ways.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Towards enduring autonomous robots via embodied energy

Autonomous robots comprise actuation, energy, sensory and control systems built from materials and structures that are not necessarily designed and integrated for multifunctionality. Yet, animals and other organisms that robots strive to emulate contain highly sophisticated and interconnected systems at all organizational levels, which allow multiple functions to be performed simultaneously. Herein, we examine how system integration and multifunctionality in nature inspires a new paradigm for autonomous robots that we call Embodied Energy. Whereas most untethered robots use batteries to store energy and power their operation, recent advancements in energy-storage techniques enable chemical or electrical energy sources to be embodied directly within the structures and materials used to create robots, rather than requiring separate battery packs. This perspective highlights emerging examples of Embodied Energy in the context of developing autonomous robots.
ENGINEERING
wateronline.com

Identifying 'Discontinuity Gap' Could Solve Freshwater Shortages

Cees Buisman to deliver BlueTech Forum 2022 keynote. Professor and author says a growth of consciousness critical to humanity. Radical water forum to provide immersive experience for participants. Esteemed professor and author Cees Buisman, whose renowned book explores how the growth of humanity depends on the growth of our consciousness,...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

California takes on corporate carbon footprints

California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) is trying to make the private sector disclose its entire contribution to climate change. His "Climate Corporate Accountability Act" moving through the state Legislature would require all large U.S. companies that do business in California — which is pretty much all of them — to report all of the greenhouse gas emissions stemming from their direct operations, energy use and supply chain across the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

France's Atos Aims To Double Market Share In Supercomputing By 2026

France's Atos aims to double its global market share in supercomputing to about 16% by around 2026, one of its executive said, stepping up European competition in a field dominated by the United States and China. The technology and IT consulting firm presented on Wednesday a new generation of supercomputer,...
COMPUTERS
wateronline.com

Guide 'Plugs The Gaps' In SuDS Manual

British Water have produced a downloadable guide to help engineering and construction professionals applying the CIRIA sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) manual. To mark the launch of the How to Guide, the trade association hosted an author-led webinar proving an overview and insight into how the guidance can be practically applied.
CONSTRUCTION

