Thanks To Rising Stock Prices, The Deal Grew 40% Bigger. When talking about the biggest things in the silicon industry AMD’s name does not often come up, but today they just completed what is the largest deal in the semiconductor industry. The deal to acquire Xilinx was originally for $35 billion in stocks, but thanks to the rising prices of both AMD and Xilinx the deal that went through on Monday was actually worth $45 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO