Bullard: Sequence of high U.S. inflation reports warrants faster hiking - CNBC

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Feb. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-over-year consumer price index jumped by 7.5% in January, the highest reading since February of 1982, and well above the roughly 6% that Wall Street experts had forecast. Once again, a single explanation dominated the headlines: As usual, economists, market strategists, and pundits argued that “supply chain” disruptions slowing shipments by land, sea, and air, and causing severe shortages of everything from semiconductors to building supplies, are the principal cause for rampaging prices.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO