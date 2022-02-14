ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard: Sequence of high U.S. inflation reports warrants faster hiking - CNBC

By Reuters
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Four strong inflation reports in a row, from October through January, warrant a faster pace of Federal Reserve rate increases, St....

Fortune

A Johns Hopkins economist says the Fed is totally wrong about what led to record 7.5% inflation—and a ‘bathtub’ analogy explains why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Feb. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the year-over-year consumer price index jumped by 7.5% in January, the highest reading since February of 1982, and well above the roughly 6% that Wall Street experts had forecast. Once again, a single explanation dominated the headlines: As usual, economists, market strategists, and pundits argued that “supply chain” disruptions slowing shipments by land, sea, and air, and causing severe shortages of everything from semiconductors to building supplies, are the principal cause for rampaging prices.
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

'People are unhappy': Fed official warns on high inflation

High inflation is making Americans unhappy, and the Federal Reserve must step up its campaign to get prices back under control, a top Fed official said Monday. "This inflation we're seeing is very bad for low and moderate-income households," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC. "Real wages are declining. People are unhappy. Consumer confidence is declining. This is not a good situation."
BUSINESS
Nasdaq futures jump 2% on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were...
BUSINESS
New York Fed's Empire State Survey rises to 3.1, missing expectations

(Kitco News) - New York state's manufacturing sector is struggling to find new momentum according to the latest report from the New York Central Bank. Wednesday, the regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to a reading of 3.1 in February, up from January's drop to -0.7 However, the data was weaker than expected as economists were looking for the index to rise to 11.9.
ECONOMY
Euro marches higher on Russia troops news; yen struggles

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded on Tuesday, nearly erasing all of Monday's losses, while the dollar's losses deepened after reports some Russian troops in areas near Ukraine have started returning to their bases. Against the greenback, the single currency climbed 0.4% to $1.1354, and within striking distance...
ECONOMY
Faster UK Inflation a Tailwind for Sterling

Risk assets revel in easing of geopolitical tensions for the time being. GBPUSD could revisit 1.37 if BOE triggers larger-than-expected March hike. Hawkish FOMC minutes, Fed speak could boost dollar and drag stocks lower. Asian stocks are following Wall Street’s positive lead overnight while European equity futures are inching higher...
BUSINESS
Dollar slips, euro gains as Russia says some troops returning to base

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased and the euro strengthened on Tuesday as Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, reducing some investor anxiety over the crisis in the region. Concern over the Russia-Ukraine standoff had driven gains in...
WORLD
Gold gets good-old geo-political go-go

Not to be taken lightly a wit what's going on with the Russia/Ukraine strain. For as the StateSide President sagaciously stated yesterday (Friday): "things could go crazy quickly" in urging U.S. citizens to vacate the premises. To which the markets responded in kind as they oft do in heated geo-political stew.
BUSINESS
Gold, silver down as risk appetite keener, oil slumps, bond yields up

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures futures prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Gold prices...
MARKETS
Gold retraces slightly as tensions calm

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold has had a decent run in the past few sessions as geopolitical issues between...
MARKETS
Gold, silver see price pressure as risk aversion recedes

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Gold prices...
MARKETS
The Federal Reserve needs to 'front-load' rate hikes to save the central bank's credibility in the face of soaring inflation, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard says

The central bank needs to accelerate its pace of hiking interest rates as inflation surges, said St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard. "I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously," he told CNBC. Bullard also said he will "convince"...
BUSINESS
Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. While inflation is...
BUSINESS

