ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota's Ontario plants remain closed after trucker protests

By Reuters
kitco.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened. The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests

WINDSOR/OTTAWA/WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford and Toyota on Wednesday both said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked U.S-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests...
ECONOMY
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
Seeking Alpha

Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passports by March 01

The Canadian province of Ontario plans to end the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1. On that date, the province will also lift the indoor capacity limits, Financial Post reported on Monday. Masking requirements will be in effect for now, and the timeline to lift them will be announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
KX News

Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and said he will urgently enact laws to crack down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people. Since Monday, scores of drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions […]
AMERICAS
WDIO-TV

Trucker protest closes border crossing near Minnesota

The series of Canadian protests against pandemic restrictions has reached a border crossing near Minnesota, with a major port of entry south of Winnipeg now closed. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a demonstration "involving a number of large vehicles and farm equipment" began blocking the Emerson Port of Entry on Thursday morning. The RCMP said no traffic is getting through in either direction and asked people to avoid the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Freedom Convoy: Canada trucker protests force car plant shutdowns

Two of the world's biggest carmakers, Ford and Toyota, say production is being disrupted by trucker protests in Canada. Plants have been forced to shut because car parts are being held up at two US border points blocked by truckers protesting against a vaccine mandate. Canada's Transport Minister, Omar Alghabra,...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Toyota Motor#Truck Drivers#Vehicles#Reuters#Japanese#Rav4#Canadian#General Motors Co#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Ihs Markit
MarketWatch

Ford plant shut down over COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Canadian bridge protest affecting Alabama auto production

Automakers in North America are getting back on schedule after last week’s protests at a key bridge between the U.S. and Canada disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries. The protests have caused shortages of auto parts that forced Toyota and Honda, along with General Motors and...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
thecentersquare.com

Midwest truckers watching Canadian convoy protest closely

(The Center Square) – Truckers throughout the Midwest are watching closely to see what happens with the convoy in Canada protesting that country’s COVID-19 mandates. The protest with large trucks blocking major routes in Canada and parking in the streets of Ottawa has been ongoing since late January.
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S.-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - North America's busiest trade link reopened for traffic late Sunday evening, ending a six-day blockade, Canada Border Services Agency said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that...
CARS
San Diego Channel

Disruptions from trucker protests in Canada begin to pour over into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that truckers could soon start protests in the United States and cause disruptions to certain events. CNN obtained a bulletin that DHS issued this week to state and local offices. DHS said it received "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially...
PROTESTS
WDIO-TV

Truckers reroute to avoid protest-closed bridge

Cross-border truck drivers are taking an alternate route to get around protesters, causing backups at another crossing between Michigan and Ontario. Protesters seeking an end to pandemic restrictions have been blocking traffic at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, for several days. Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV reported that as of Wednesday, the bridge was closed for Ontario-bound traffic but drivers were still able to enter the U.S. from Canada.
TRAFFIC
Slate

Police Arrest “Freedom Convoy” Protesters Who Remained at U.S.-Canada Bridge

Canadian police made good on their promise and moved in to clear the remaining “Freedom Convoy” protesters and vehicles that had blocked the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Law enforcement made around 12 arrests and towed seven vehicles just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario with Detroit. Officials celebrated that the protesters were removed without violence but it remains unclear when the bridge would reopen amid concerns that demonstrators could return. There are isolated reports that protesters made their way back to a previously cleared intersection near the Ambassador Bridge about an hour after police had said they had cleared the area. A Facebook group that supported the protesters called on people to return to the bridge.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
North Country Public Radio

Ontario declares state of emergency amid anti-vaccine trucker protests

Ontario has declared a state of emergency in response to the anti-vaccine protests led by a convoy of truckers who have blocked roadways and border crossings and disrupted life in the province. Doug Ford, the Premier of Ontario and leader of its Conservative party, announced the declaration on Friday. "We...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy