OSG’s HY-PRO® CARB VGM Series

When machining a part, ensuring the proper setup is more than half the battle. Securing a workpiece, tightly clamping it down, checking the runout of all tooling and making sure that coolant is spraying into the machining area are all things that are under the control of machine operators. However, if you are taking your time to get the setup correct and, due to machine limitations, you proceed to run that fancy new tool at half the speeds and feeds recommended by the manufacturer, where does that leave you? A scratched part. A short-lived tool. And a lost profit margin.
