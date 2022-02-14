ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSG’s HY-PRO® CARB VGM Series

ctemag.com
 2 days ago

With variable index and unique flute geometry, the OSG HY-PRO® CARB VGM series features...

www.ctemag.com

ctemag.com

Cutting, prepointing and chamfering machine from Rush Machinery

This Rush Machinery video offers an overview of the company’s CH-CM0406 Cut-Prepoint-Chamfer Machine, which converts full length blank carbide rods into tool blanks that are ready for fluting and finishing grinding. It cuts rod blanks from 1/8" to 1-1/64" diameter to length, and can prepoint or chamfer one or both ends.
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9 Series Pro teased in official photos

Realme has released some teaser photos of its latest smartphone, the Realme 9 Series Pro, the company has also revealed some more details about the handset. The device will come with a new ‘Ligh Shift Design’ you can see more information on this below, Realme calls its chameleon effect.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

The Realme 9 Pro series will sport a color-shifting rear panel

While we await a launch date for the new Realme 9 Pro series the brand has confirmed on social media that the range will feature a color-shifting finish on the rear panel. Dubbed the “Light Shift Design”, the color of the panel will change according to the lighting conditions.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Realme’s 9 Pro series will arrive with a color-changing back

We have reached an interesting period in the smartphone world that originated from the need to innovate and the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. These situations have challenged companies, and it pushed them to offer specific changes to their devices, hoping that these decisions make them stand out in a sea of flat slabs. As a result, some Android OEMs have opted to introduce their proprietary chipsets to offer something new, while others have opted to improve the design, functionality, and features of their new devices. However, we have also seen companies make subtle changes that go a long way. Such is the case of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series that will arrive with a new and innovative “Chameleon” color.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9 Pro series launching 16th February

Yesterday we saw some photos of the new Realme 9 Pro series smartphone and now the company has revealed that the handset will launch on the 16th of February. Realme has also revealed that the handset will come with a Sony IMX766 OIS sensor, those are the only specifications that have been revealed so far.
CELL PHONES
ctemag.com

Roughing and finishing milling cutters from Mikron

Mikron Tool expands the CrazyMill Cool P&S milling cutter family developed for roughing and finishing operations with the addition of a toric (corner radius) version. The new tool, as shown in this video overview, combines the strengths of milling and drilling and is designed for machining stainless steel, titanium, CoCr alloys and superalloys.
ctemag.com

AddMeisterDrill Expanded Drill Head Line

Tungaloy has announced the expansion of its AddMeisterDrill small diameter exchangeable head drills. The expansion includes the introduction of DMC high precision drill heads and addition of the drill diameters range from 4.0 mm to 4.4 mm (or from .157″ to .173″) to the existing DMP general-purpose drill heads, increasing the entire size range from 4.0 mm to 5.9 mm (from .157″ to .232″).
ECONOMY
ctemag.com

DrillMeister Expanded Diameter Range

Tungaloy has announced the expansion of its DrillMeister exchangeable-head drill system by adding diameters ranging from 20.0 mm to 25.9 mm (from .787″ to 1.020″) to the DMF drill line for flat bottom hole drilling including counterboring. DrillMeister is a super productive, accurate, and cost efficient exchangeable-head drill...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Cars
OEM Off-Highway

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant XD Series Transmissions

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has released specifications for its Endurant XD series transmissions which will include Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro models. Purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on-/off-highway applications like...
CARS
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Allied Corp To Ship Over One Ton Of Cannabis Flower To Australia

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Allied Corp. ALID has signed a forward purchase agreement with a pharmaceutical partner out of Australia. Under the agreement, Allied will provide...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Crude to Help Set Most Vital Oil Price From 2023

U.S. oil is set to be added to the world's most important crude benchmark. U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Crude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent for June 2023 cargoes, its...
TRAFFIC
verdictfoodservice.com

Standard Energy Develops Vanadium-Ion Battery

Concept: South Korea’s tech startup Standard Energy has developed a vanadium-ion battery for energy storage systems that can safely store and use large-capacity electric energy in any situation. Standard Energy claims that vanadium-ion batteries have high efficiency, high power, non-igniting characteristics, and stable capacity retention as compared to conventional batteries. Also, vanadium is easy to source than lithium making it a more acceptable choice for battery applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
commercialintegrator.com

Epson Unveils New Generation of Pro Series High Lumen Projectors

Epson, the renowned projector brand, introduced six new Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors. The projectors range from 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness. Epson adds that the new generation of compact, ultra-lightweight 3LCD projectors include some of the lightest and smallest 20,000-lumen projectors. These include the EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W, both of which are 64% smaller and 50% lighter than their predecessors.
NFL
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
theloadstar.com

Wan Hai pays $53m to buy chartered 2,700 teu box ship

Wan Hai is paying $53m to buy the 2008-built Cape Magnus, one of seven 2,700 teu ships chartered from Schoeller Holdings for 16-18 months in 2020. Since then, Wan Hai has set aside $880m to buy second-hand ships and has 17 so far, as well as ordering four 13,000 teu newbuildings from Capital Maritime & Trading.
ECONOMY
ctemag.com

Boost your speed with electric spindles

When machining a part, ensuring the proper setup is more than half the battle. Securing a workpiece, tightly clamping it down, checking the runout of all tooling and making sure that coolant is spraying into the machining area are all things that are under the control of machine operators. However, if you are taking your time to get the setup correct and, due to machine limitations, you proceed to run that fancy new tool at half the speeds and feeds recommended by the manufacturer, where does that leave you? A scratched part. A short-lived tool. And a lost profit margin.
TECHNOLOGY

