OSG’s HY-PRO® CARB VGM Series

We have reached an interesting period in the smartphone world that originated from the need to innovate and the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. These situations have challenged companies, and it pushed them to offer specific changes to their devices, hoping that these decisions make them stand out in a sea of flat slabs. As a result, some Android OEMs have opted to introduce their proprietary chipsets to offer something new, while others have opted to improve the design, functionality, and features of their new devices. However, we have also seen companies make subtle changes that go a long way. Such is the case of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series that will arrive with a new and innovative “Chameleon” color.

