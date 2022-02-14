ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK makes first seizure of NFTs in tax crackdown

By Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - British tax authorities said on Monday they had made their first seizure of non-fungible tokens in a crackdown on suspected criminal activity to hide money. Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs seized...

British taxman seizes 3 NFTs for the first time in tax fraud probe

British tax authorities have seized three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a landmark tax fraud probe involving digital tokens. Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) announced the seizure Monday as well as the arrest of three individuals alleged to have perpetrated the tax fraud using NFTs and digital assets. Officials...
U.K. Tax Authority Seizes NFTs in Tax Evasion Probe

The United Kingdom’s tax authority, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has seized three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) connected to a tax evasion fraud, the BBC reported on 14 February. According to the publication, the move was part of HMRC’s probe into a suspected value added tax (VAT) fraud,...
NFTs Worth $1.8M Seized by UK Law Enforcement for the First Time

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) with the UK has announced the country's first seizure of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as part of a broader fraud and tax evasion investigation. This is the first time NFTs have been seized as assets, which should serve as a way for the justice system to recoup administrative and investigation costs. The seized NFTs alone are worth an estimated $1.8 million.
NFTs Worth $1.9M ‘seized' in tax fraud investigation a first for crypto-asset seizures

The first official seizure of “crypto-assets” seems to have taken place. Officials at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) claim they have successfully seized three NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The seizure of these entirely digital assets, was part of an investigation into a suspected Value-Added Tax (VAT) fraud case, estimated to be worth $1.9 million (£1.4 million).
NFTs Worth $1.9 Million Seized By UK Tax Authorities In Tax Fraud Case

Shady activities abound in the NFT market. Three NFTs were seized by British authorities as part of a tax fraud probe. In order to defraud the UK tax authority of £1.4 million ($1.9 million), the suspects allegedly employed 250 bogus firms, fictitious identities, prepaid phones, VPNs, and other measures to obscure themselves.
U.K. tax officials seem to believe they seized their first-ever NFTs

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the U.K.’s tax department, seized three NFTs as part of an investigation into potential tax fraud. And while regulators celebrated the move as it was the first time U.K. law enforcement took possession of the asset class, there’s a high chance the seizure is purely theoretic.
UK Crypto Tax Guide 2022

U.K. citizens that invested or dealt with crypto over the last year may be required to pay taxes on their trades. Here's what you need to know.
Canada includes crypto and crowdfunding under laundering and terrorism finance laws

Canada Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Chrystia Freeland has announced the government is broadening the scope of the country's anti-money laundering monitoring and terrorist financing laws to cover crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they use. "These changes cover all forms of transactions, including digital assets such...
The U.K Sends a Chilly Message to NFT Investors

Anonymity may be part of the draw of digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrency, but law enforcement actions over the weekend prove that those investments are well within the reach of the law. Over the weekend, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, the U.K's tax authority, seized three NFTs and arrested...
UK Tax Authority Confiscates 3 NFTs in Fraud Case as a First

As part of its probe into a potential value-added tax (VAT) fraud, UK tax authority Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HRMC) has confiscated three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in what represents the first seizure of such assets by a British government institution. On HMRC’s initiative, three persons accused of attempting to...
UK Tax Authorities Seize 3 NFTs Involved in $1.8M Fraud Investigation

For the first time, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs has seized three NFTs amid a wider tax fraud investigation in the United Kingdom. The UK’s tax authority—Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)—has seized three NFTs as part of a wider investigation concerning VAT (goods and services tax) fraud, per the BBC.
What is the UK’s ‘Making Tax Digital’ initiative?

HMRC’s new Making Tax Digital (MTD) regulation is the biggest shake-up of tax laws in a generation, bringing tax into the digital age. From April 2022, all VAT-registered businesses and organisations are required to follow Making Tax digital rules for their VAT return. This means it’s advisable to start keeping electronic records of your business transactions sooner rather than later – for example, through QuickBooks’ Making Tax Digital software.
UK Might Tax Driving By The Mile

Thanks to the anticipated switch from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in the UK, the Commons Transport Select Committee is reportedly asking the government to look into a new tax based on miles driven. This isn’t a new concept as it’s been floated in other countries, including here in the United States where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is researching something similar. And while at first it might sound fair to tax people per mile driven since taxing fuel won’t be possible in the much-anticipated electrified future, there are some big problems with this and similar plans.
TechScape: the taxman is starting to take notice of the NFT gold rush

When world war three comes, the nuclear bombs drop out of the sky and humanity is wiped from the Earth, two things will remain: cockroaches and NFTs. NFTs have become one of those unavoidable things that you really, really, shouldn’t have to think about, yet here we are. I’m writing about them, and you, inexplicably, are reading it.
Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
