Reroute | MTD

Open house scheduled on planned River’s Edge Trail reroute project

The Montana Department of Transportation is holding an in-person open house from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Missouri Room at the Civic Center on the planned River’s Edge Trail Connector project. There will be a Zoom open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, with a slideshow presentation followed...
GREAT FALLS, MT
C-U MTD service changes during winter storm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) continues to stay on the roads during the winter storm to help serve area residents. However, whiteout conditions and more snow have led to some intermittent service changes. MTD's staff was out overnight Wednesday into Thursday assessing road conditions.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MTD prepares for service impact due to storm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With winter weather expected to bring substantial accumulations of snow to the greater Champaign area, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) has begun preparations to keep passengers and employees safe while maintaining as much reliable service as possible. Both Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana District...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MTD works through winter storm

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — despite the bad weather essential workers still have to go to work for some that might even mean spending the night in the office. MTD stayed committed to getting people places even when other transportation in other cities stopped. Wednesday MTD had close to 11,000 riders compared to the normal 33 […]
URBANA, IL
Wintry weather can help crop fields, farmers say

ASHMORE, Ill. (WCIA) – Fields often freeze in the winter, and some farmers say that’s not a bad thing. Kyle Coffey said his family uses the winter months to finish maintenance on their corn and soybean farm – it’s a good time to check all the equipment before spring. So, he makes sure his crops […]
ASHMORE, IL
After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CHAMPAIGN, IL

