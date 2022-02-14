ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Spartan Controls Ltd. And Computrol Partnership Offers Complete Turnkey Water Management Solution

wateronline.com
 2 days ago

Spartan Controls is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Computrol Systems, a leading developer of proven dispensing control and management systems for critical liquids. Combining their respective strengths in water distribution, this agreement will leverage each company's expertise and technology to provide a complete turnkey solution to customers in...

www.wateronline.com

martechseries.com

Melissa 2022 Catalog Offers Solutions to Improve Address Management, ID Verification, and Data Enrichment

Industry resource highlights importance of global customer data tools for DBAs, developers, and direct marketers. Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced availability of its 2022 Melissa Solutions Catalog highlighting the company’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services that help keep customer data clean, up-to-date, and enriched for the greatest insights and most efficient business practices.
SOFTWARE
andnowuknow.com

Fox Solutions™ Enters Partnership With Redpack®; Aaron Fox and Jason Knowles Discuss

MCALLEN, TX - By now, you’re all aware of how much we love a partnership story—especially if that partnership brings new solutions to the industry. Fox Solutions™ has done exactly that, partnering with its first flow-wrap machine manufacturer Redpack®. This collaboration between the two will bring new packaging solutions to customers and enable Fox to serve new industries that utilize flow-wrap on its items.
MCALLEN, TX
CMSWire

Optimizely Moves Experimentation Solutions to Google Cloud in New Partnership

Optimizely, a San Francisco-based digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which includes moving its experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. The multi-year agreement brings digital-first marketing solutions to market, according to company officials. Through the new partnership, customers will get access...
BUSINESS
The Press

Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security now integrates with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings.

Verkada Unveils Access Control Support for Schlage Electronic Locks. SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced a new integration with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings. By supporting integrations with Schlage AD and NDE and LE Series wireless locks, organizations can cost-effectively increase security and visibility over more interior doors.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES JUSTIN CHRIST, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

Justin joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in operations supervisory roles. His most recent role was as Manager of Supply Chain Strategy and Operations for Neiman Marcus in Pennsylvania where he served as Operational Design Lead for a large-scale supply chain modernization project, including implementation of Manhattan Active WM and design and construction of two fulfillment centers.
SCRANTON, PA
wateronline.com

Appointments Signal Royal HaskoningDHV's Commitment To Innovation In Water Technology

Royal HaskoningDHV continues to drive innovation in water treatment and has extended its leadership. João Tiago de Almeida is promoted to Business Unit Director Water Technology Products which includes the company’s Nereda technology, René Noppeney is appointed as Commercial Director Bioresources. João Tiago de Almeida has extensive...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Siemens Offers Turnkey Logistic Solutions for Material Handling Processes at MODEX 2022

Siemens Offers Turnkey Logistic Solutions for Material Handling Processes at MODEX 2022. Displays include hardware automation and software solutions specific to today’s material handling / intralogistics challenges. Siemens will exhibit at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31, 2022. MODEX is the premier...
SOFTWARE
insidebitcoins.com

Flare Boosts DeFi Offerings with Ola Partnership

Flare is expanding its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector with its latest partnership with Ola Finance. Ola Finance is a firm that provides programmable lending products customized to meet user needs. Flare is an upcoming compatible blockchain focusing mainly on Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flare partners with...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Leaf Logistics raises $37M, with plans to double workforce in 2022

Logistics company Leaf Logistics announced Wednesday it has raised $37 million in series B funding led by Sozo Ventures with participation from new investor Madrona Venture Group, previous investors Playground Global, Floodgate, Schematic Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures, and strategic investors including The Intercontinental Exchange and Flexport. Leaf plans to continue efforts to bring cost savings to its shipper customers through more efficient brokerage practices powered by technology.
INDUSTRY
lawnandlandscape.com

Pass joins Control Solutions as marketing director

Sam Pass has joined Control Solutions Inc. in the role of marketing director for CSI Pest, Quali-Pro and Martin’s Brand divisions. Pass reports directly to CSI CEO Mark Boyd, with day-to-day alignment to Executive Vice President Curtis Clark. “Sam brings us valuable knowledge to propel CSI’s vast product line...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

MDT, Advanced Fraud Solutions extend partnership

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) has expanded its partnership with Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a provider of payments fraud detection software, to help credit unions against fraud. MDT is a CUSO (Credit Union Service Organisation) that hosts the Episys core processing system from Symitar to provide a private cloud alternative for...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Logistics Platform Shiprocket Snaps up Supply Chain Startup Glaucus

Logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket is acquiring a majority stake in supply chain solutions startup Glaucus with a merger agreement on the table for undisclosed terms, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) report from The Economic Times. Shiprocket co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel said the company has its sights set...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Innovative Insurance Customer Data Management Solution

LexID® for Insurance Gives Insurers a More Holistic View of Their Customers. LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology for the insurance industry, now offers U.S. insurance carriers superior assistance in linking and connecting disparate customer records through LexID® for Insurance. LexID is the unique identifier built from proprietary linking technology, more than 35 years of referential data and thousands of data sources to match disparate identity information and help insurers create the sought-after single customer view across their enterprise. For auto, home and life insurance carriers that aggregate tremendous amounts of data to optimize risk-decision making and meet rising consumer expectations, legacy systems, fragmented data and organizational silos have made customer data management (CDM) one of the insurance market’s biggest impediments.
ECONOMY
grocerydive.com

Walmart deepens healthcare offering with lab test partnership

Walmart is adding to its moves in the healthcare space with plans to start offering healthcare lab testing services over its website through an expanded partnership with Quest Diagnostics. Customers can initiate requests and purchase tests for digestive and heart health, allergies, infectious diseases and other areas, with more than...
HEALTH
wateronline.com

Dewatering Technology Provides Sustainable Sludge Solution

Increasing limitations on sludge disposal is pushing industrial companies to rethink onsite wastewater treatment processes, says Simon Kimber, director, WPL & Atana. This means efficient dewatering to reduce sludge volumes has never been more vital. Tightening restrictions relating to when sludge can be spread on agricultural land in England means...
INDUSTRY

