Thunder vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (17-39) continues their road trip and try to snap a five-game losing streak as the team visits Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks (25-32), who have gone 3-11 in their last 14 games.

When asked about their excitement over playing at the Mecca of Basketball, Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley admit their admiration of the Knicks home.

“It’ll definitely be cool to play there,” said Bazley. “Their fans are crazy.”

“It’s probably the most famous arena in the world. That’s one game I’ve had circled in my calendar,” said Giddey.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Feb. 14

Monday, Feb. 14 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Thunder at Knicks notable injuries

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to a right ankle sprain. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to a fractured foot.

Knicks: RJ Barrett is out due to a left ankle sprain. Derrick Rose is out due to ankle surgery. Nerlens Noel is questionable due to foot soreness. Cam Reddish and Mitchell Robinson are questionable due to ankle soreness.

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Josh Giddey

Tre Mann

Lu Dort

Darius Bazley

Isaiah Roby

New York Knicks