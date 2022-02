In an interview with Financial Times, Barry McCarthy, who took over as Peloton’s CEO from Co-founder John Foley last week, ruled out a sale of the connected fitness leader. “If I thought it was likely that the business was going to be acquired in the foreseeable future, I can’t imagine it would be a rational act to move across the country,” he told FT. “There are lots of other things I could be doing with my time that are quite lucrative than hanging out with a business that’s about to be sold.”

