Energy Industry

Could nuclear power help get us to net zero?

By Paul Dempsey
theiet.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK nuclear energy sector is beginning to see something it has not had for quite some time: growth. The last decade or so has been full of ups and downs, with construction of two EPR pressurised water reactors (PWRs) at Hinkley Point C a prominent example. Originally announced...

eandt.theiet.org

The Verge

Renewable energy growth in the US lags far behind Biden’s climate ambitions

Renewable energy growth in the US in 2021 fell far short of what’s needed to reach climate goals, according to a new report by trade group American Clean Power. The US installed close to 28 gigawatts (GW) of wind, solar, and energy storage capacity last year — which ACP says is less than half of what’s needed to reach Joe Biden’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power grid by 2035. It’s also a 3 percent drop from 2020’s record rate of clean energy installations, as the US wind and solar industries trudged through supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices and shipping costs, and policy uncertainty last year.
Reuters

UK electricity capacity auction clears at highest ever price

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2022/23 cleared at a record high of 75 pounds ($101.70) per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday evening, National Grid said. Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available...
etftrends.com

How Abandoned Coal Mines Could Provide Sustainable Heat

The coal mines of Britain played a significant role in the development of industry, but now with so many abandoned and all set to be closed by October 2024, the U.K. is looking into alternative uses for the mines, reports CNBC. It’s part of a worldwide trend of moving to sustainability and emission reduction, with countries everywhere tackling solutions in new and innovative ways.
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
The Independent

Rolls-Royce eyes sites for roll out of mini nuclear reactors across England and Wales

Rolls-Royce is hoping to secure a number of sites for the roll out of a fleet of modular mini nuclear reactors with potential locations at existing disused nuclear sites around the country.The sites are managed by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), which has a remit to clean up nuclear sites, but means it is responsible for a significant portfolio of land now under consideration for the new power plants.Rolls-Royce has said the design of the modular nuclear facilities would see them building parts of the power stations on a central production line, before they are then transported to sites across...
theiet.org

Plutonium problems won’t go away

Nuclear energy’s environmental image is as low as carbon’s, with its clean fuel potential being tarnished by legacy waste issues. Are we any closer to resolving this?. At the end of 2021, the UK closed the curtain on one part of its nuclear waste legacy and took a few more steps towards a longer-lasting legacy. A reprocessing plant, built at the cost of £9bn in the 1990s to repackage waste plutonium from pressurised water reactors in the UK and around the world for use in new fuel, finally converted the last remaining liquid residue from Germany, Italy and Japan into glass and packed it into steel containers. It will take another six years to ship it and all the other waste that belongs to the reactor owners, who are contractually obliged to take it back.
Chuckles Freely

Catching Sunlight in a Bottle, a Big Step for Renewables

German scientists can now store the Sun’s energy in a jar and release it when needed as clean-burning hydrogen gas. (Thomas Kinto from Unsplash) Solar energy has a big problem: we can’t control the Sun. It obviously doesn’t shine at night and the amount of its energy reaching the Earth’s surface is affected by the weather and time of year. So energy generated through solar farms, residential solar installations, etc. is unable to provide a consistent, reliable stream of electricity to power the grid. The solution is to store excess solar energy and release it as needed, but current battery technology is woefully inadequate to do so on a meaningful scale.
The Independent

Renewable energy ‘on track’ to deliver most of Britain’s electricity by end of decade, minister says

Britain is “on track” to see renewable energy account for most of its electricity by the end of the decade, a government minister has said. Generation from green power sources has rocketed since 2010, Greg Hands said. Earlier this month, the government announced renewable energy auctions would happen more frequently from next spring – changing from happening every other year to annually – to boost the rollout of clean power sources. The UK has been urged to move away from fossil fuels as a way to tackle the climate crisis as well as the current energy one, which is being...
bizneworleans.com

U.S. Department of Energy to Spend $6B on Nuclear Energy Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the U.S. Department of Energy:. The U.S. Department of Energy released a Notice of Intent (NOI) and Request for Information (RFI) on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program. The nuclear credit program supports the continued operation of U.S. nuclear reactors, the nation’s largest source of clean power. Both the NOI and RFI are critical first steps to help avoid premature retirements of nuclear reactors across the country, preserving thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs while avoiding carbon emissions. The nuclear credit program is the most recently announced DOE program to support the President’s clean energy goals and ensure that communities across the country continue to see the benefits of sustainable energy infrastructure.
World Economic Forum

Which countries could become the world’s hydrogen superpowers?

Climate change and net-zero commitments are accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to alternatives such as clean hydrogen. The race is on to adopt hydrogen technologies, with some countries positioning to become tomorrow’s hydrogen superpowers. Hydrogen isn’t a direct substitute for coal, oil and natural gas, but it can...
The Independent

Revealed: Big Six energy firms banked more than £7bn profit in last five years

Britain’s big six energy firms have banked more than £7bn in operating profit in just five years, it can be revealed, as the country’s poorest households struggle to pay soaring gas and electric bills.The energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge a customer each year, is set to rise by 54 per cent, meaning suppliers can pass on rising costs to consumers.But an investigation by The Independent has found that five of the UK’s biggest energy firms have recorded £7.66bn in cumulative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). The figures, based on an analysis of statements...
