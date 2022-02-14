Could nuclear power help get us to net zero?

Nuclear energy’s environmental image is as low as carbon’s, with its clean fuel potential being tarnished by legacy waste issues. Are we any closer to resolving this?. At the end of 2021, the UK closed the curtain on one part of its nuclear waste legacy and took a few more steps towards a longer-lasting legacy. A reprocessing plant, built at the cost of £9bn in the 1990s to repackage waste plutonium from pressurised water reactors in the UK and around the world for use in new fuel, finally converted the last remaining liquid residue from Germany, Italy and Japan into glass and packed it into steel containers. It will take another six years to ship it and all the other waste that belongs to the reactor owners, who are contractually obliged to take it back.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO