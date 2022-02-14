ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 14) And Tuesday Schedule

By Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor
Caledonian Record-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Lucas Puskus (two goals, assist), Ronnie Tucker (goal, two assists), Ryder Busto (three assists), Camden Ignjatovic (goal, assist) played key roles while Karson Clark made 51 saves as St....

