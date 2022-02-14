Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 14) And Tuesday Schedule

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. It was a wild first half in this one as the team’s combined for 16 3-pointers with nine by the Vikings and seven by the Canalmen in the game’s first 16 minutes. “It was one of the craziest first half that I’ve been a part of here at Wareham,” said Wareham head coach Steve Faniel. “The pace was crazy, both teams were pressing, both teams were flying up the court, and both teams were knocking down shots.” Wareham’s defense took over in the second half as the Vikings held Bourne to just 22 points. “I am proud of the way the guys came out defensively at the half,” Faniel said. “They really took pride in getting stops in the second half.” All five starters — Aaron Cote (28 points), Daejon Gibson (20 points), Diego Mello (14 points), Ajay Lopes (13 points) and Jaren Rose (10 points) — were in double figures and the Vikings made a season-high 14 3-pointers. Wareham (12-6, 10-2 SCC) visits Seekonk on Thursday.

