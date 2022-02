MILWAUKEE — The Marquette women's basketball team (17-7, 10-5 BIG EAST) fell to No. UConn Sunday afternoon inside of the Al McGuire Center, 72-58. After four quarters of nearly even basketball, the Golden Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a 47-45 advantage when the league-leading Huskies gained some momentum. Having never led by more than four points through three quarters, Connecticut outscored MU in the fourth quarter 27-11. "We're extremely disappointed by the way that we played those last five minutes," said Marquette head coachMegan Duffy. "We were tough, our defense was really good, then we just didn't have enough toward the end."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO