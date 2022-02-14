ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern High students present 'Mean Girls' play

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Feb. 11, Northern High School students presented the one-act drama-comedy "School...

Pride Publishing

See School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play at TPAC February 10 – 24

Jocelyn Bioh’s award-winning Off-Broadway play School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play was named “the most important play off Broadway” by Essence Magazine. The Hollywood Reporter calls it an “uproarious comedy that also pulls at the heartstrings.” Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production in TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Theatre runs Thursday, February 10th through Sunday, February 20th, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Concord Monitor

Students present ‘Oedipus Rex’

The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department embraced the theatre’s 2022 theme of “Through the Ages” and is kicking off the year with the 2,000-year-old drama Oedipus Rex. One of the best-known plays in the history of theatre, Oedipus Rex explores the themes of fate versus free will which still resonate today.
THEATER & DANCE
Sturgis Journal

Preview: Sturgis High School to present ‘Anastasia’

Students from Sturgis High School this week have been putting the finishing touches on their presentation of “Anastasia.”  The group presents the musical Feb. 4-6 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.  “Anastasia,” as a musical, is a mix of true history and the animated film, said producer Patricia Goble. The musical only recently became...
STURGIS, MI
wktn.com

HN Senior Ag Students Presenting Lessons to Elementary Students

Over the course of the next few weeks the senior ag students will be presenting agriculture lessons to an elementary class of their choosing. First up was Jacob Diller, who visited Mrs. Schwartz’s second grade class. Diller said, “Getting to teach the second graders about vegetables was a fun...
AGRICULTURE
tntech.edu

Student Affairs Presents Student Spotlight Briley Barnett

Briley Barnett colorfully and intentionally exemplifies TN Tech’s Bold, Fearless, Confident, and Kind values in and out of the classroom. Majoring in Communications, Briley is President and Founder of Backdoor Improv Troupe and refers to Improv as a creative outlet which allows her to support and lead others. In addition to representing the Fine Arts, Briley is also a wonderful student and classmate. Dr. Lauren Michel describes Briley’s character, “In addition to being bold and fearless onstage, she brings her confidence and kindness to class daily.” Briley uses her talents to serve others by offering reassurance and creating an enjoyable learning environment. She encourages other students, “It is important to find people who support and accept you. The first rule of improv is ‘yes, and’ meaning that you accept and build upon any new ideas given. Having that mindset has allowed me to further my passion and create life-long friendships.” Congratulations to Briley for #LivingWingsUp!
COOKEVILLE, TN
Wenatchee World

Cascade High School presents the classic ‘Peter Pan’

LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School Actor’s Guild is set to present the musical “Peter Pan” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at the school’s auditorium. Tickets are by donation, at the door. Masks and social distancing are required. Director Mandi Wickline said a full-length show...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
highcountryshopper.com

North Fork High School Presents Alice@Wonderland

North Fork High School presents Alice@Wonderland, The Musical, with live music performed by The North Fork Community Band. Admission price is $12/adult and $5/student. Come enjoy a night in "a land of nonsense and make-believe, of danger, beauty, and imagination." If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you...
HIGH SCHOOL
Wiscnews.com

Randolph students present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

RANDOLPH — The Randolph Theater Department will present the play “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19 at Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr., Randolph. Come watch the famous story of a girl who falls into a rabbit hole, featuring favorite characters like the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts.
RANDOLPH, WI
Independent Record

Carroll presents play about being Muslim in the US

The timing couldn’t be better. Carroll College Theatre Department is performing a world premiere of “The Hijabis,” a thought-provoking play about Muslims in America, at a time that 15 Afghan refugees are moving to Helena. The play by Chicago playwright Rohina Malik opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb....
HELENA, MT
scvnews.com

Canyon High Drama Presents ‘Into The Woods’

Canyon High School Drama will present the popular musical “Into the Woods” Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. “Into the Woods” is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella” as well as others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.
ENTERTAINMENT
coastreportonline.com

The Rep presents ‘Plays Made in a Day’

The Repertory at Orange Coast College presents its theater festival, “Plays Made in a Day,” on Saturday and Sunday night in the Drama Lab Studio. Admission is free, and the festival will begin at 7:30 p.m on both nights. The festival will also be live-streamed on both the OCC Theater’s YouTube and Instagram accounts.
ORANGE, CA
Register Citizen

Wilton Playshop presenting ‘Art’ play

The Wilton Playshop is presenting the comedy play, “Art” by French Playwright Yasmina Reza from Friday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 26. The play is directed by Lynne Colatrella. Performances will be held on Feb. 11, Feb. 12, Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, all...
ENTERTAINMENT

