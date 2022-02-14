Northern High students present 'Mean Girls' play

Briley Barnett colorfully and intentionally exemplifies TN Tech’s Bold, Fearless, Confident, and Kind values in and out of the classroom. Majoring in Communications, Briley is President and Founder of Backdoor Improv Troupe and refers to Improv as a creative outlet which allows her to support and lead others. In addition to representing the Fine Arts, Briley is also a wonderful student and classmate. Dr. Lauren Michel describes Briley’s character, “In addition to being bold and fearless onstage, she brings her confidence and kindness to class daily.” Briley uses her talents to serve others by offering reassurance and creating an enjoyable learning environment. She encourages other students, “It is important to find people who support and accept you. The first rule of improv is ‘yes, and’ meaning that you accept and build upon any new ideas given. Having that mindset has allowed me to further my passion and create life-long friendships.” Congratulations to Briley for #LivingWingsUp!

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO