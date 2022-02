Nielsen will be shining a light on representation by elevating the visibility of diverse-owned media companies and their influence in local markets with advertisers and agencies via its newly launched Diverse Media Equity Program. In collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), Nielsen has created a reimbursement fund with the National Minority Supplier Development Council that will help over 200 diverse-owned media groups receive Minority Business Enterprise certification, frequently requested documentation by larger companies to qualify for diverse investment. Totaling $130,000, the reimbursement program will help cover the certification fees of smaller companies.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO