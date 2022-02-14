Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.14:5-7; quote by Anne Frank

Walking into Ann Resnick’s exhibition the other day at the Ulrich Museum I found myself caught off guard. I found that much of the show revolved around Ms. Resnick’s sense of personal loss and remembrance. I have seen such subject matter represented in other exhibitions, but I wasn’t prepared for how her heart was completely and vulnerably exposed here, and the courage it took to show some of this work. It's by no means dour, but powerful and tender. I found it impossible not to remember the family and friends I’ve lost over the years, and the feelings I store in my heart for them. For an exhibition to totally transport me into this type of real reflection takes some doing and I found myself in tears.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 DAYS AGO