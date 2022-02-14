ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.14:5-7; quote by Anne Frank

Victoria Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Isa.14:5-7 The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quiet,...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
PopSugar

The "My Best Friend Anne Frank" Trailer Shows Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar's Tormented Bond

"My Best Friend Anne Frank" is now streaming on Netflix! The streaming service dropped a trailer for the movie only a day before its debut. The trailer shows the friendship between Jewish teens Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar shift from carefree to a bond of tragedy as their families both get taken to Amsterdam concentration camps during the Holocaust. "Do you promise to stay with me forever?" Anne asks her best friend, who responds with a nod.
Petoskey News Review

My Take: Short-cutting Jesus

Churches are taking short-cuts with Jesus, when they should be taking the road less traveled. Mainstream Christianity, and their conservative evangelical brethren, have lost a grip on the language and culture of Jesus’ day, if they ever had it in the first place. Remember, Christianity lost touch with its own Latin and Greek roots and records during the Dark Ages, and the modern church has left well enough alone.
Complex

Right-Wing Tennessee Pastor Livestreams Book Bonfire With ‘Occultic Materials’ Like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’

A pastor and noted pandemic-denier in is now making headlines for holding a book-burning ritual and livestreaming it on YouTube. Pastor Greg Locke, of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, was reported by the Guardian and others this week to have staged a “bonfire” comprised of what he called “occultic materials.” Included in that category, per reports, were books including entries from the Twilight and Harry Potter franchises, as well as tarot cards.
thewestsidegazette.com

‘BIBLE TRIVIA’

What is the abbreviation for a Doctor of Theology?. What is the abbreviation for a Doctor of Ministry?. According to scripture what was unique about the man forced to assist Jesus in carrying His cross? And what was his name?. Who was the author of the Book of Revelation?. Can...
Vice

QAnon Pastor Holds Book Burning at His Church

“Let’s go give the devil a black eye.” That’s how Pastor Greg Locke, the head of the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, roused his congregation on Wednesday night. Then, he led them to a bonfire blazing outside where he proceeded to burn books like Harry Potter and Twilight.
mix929.com

Jewish umbrella group asks publisher to pull Anne Frank book

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The main umbrella group for Europe’s national Jewish communities urged HarperCollins to pull a book that suggests a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying it had tarnished the teenage diarist’s memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors. The U.S.-based publisher released the English language...
kmuw.org

Ann Resnick's 'Chapter & Verse' exhibition had me in tears

Walking into Ann Resnick’s exhibition the other day at the Ulrich Museum I found myself caught off guard. I found that much of the show revolved around Ms. Resnick’s sense of personal loss and remembrance. I have seen such subject matter represented in other exhibitions, but I wasn’t prepared for how her heart was completely and vulnerably exposed here, and the courage it took to show some of this work. It's by no means dour, but powerful and tender. I found it impossible not to remember the family and friends I’ve lost over the years, and the feelings I store in my heart for them. For an exhibition to totally transport me into this type of real reflection takes some doing and I found myself in tears.
Neshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/ Psalm 86:5

For you, O Lord, are good and forgiving, abounding in steadfast love to all who call upon you. — Psalm 86:5 (ESV)
wels.net

Through My Bible Yr 2 – February 5

19 “Do not store up treasures for yourselves on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. 20 But store up treasures for yourselves in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 Because where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
The Daily South

The Best Graduation Bible Verses To Celebrate and Encourage Graduates

Graduation, whether from high school or college, is an exciting milestone for both the graduate and those who love them. Although graduation is a time to celebrate, it can also be a time of change and uncertainty for many graduates. As seasons of life change, the Bible is a great place to turn for comfort and inspiration. These Bible verses will help graduates celebrate all that they have accomplished while also giving them encouragement for the future.
AFP

US priest used wrong baptism words for 26 years

Thousands of Catholics in the United States may have to be re-baptized after the church discovered a priest had gotten one word wrong in the blessing for decades -- invalidating the rite. For 26 years, Father Andres Arango had been performing the first sacrament of Catholic life with the words, "We baptize you," instead of the Vatican-sanctioned "I baptize you." "It is not the community that baptizes a person and incorporates them into the Church of Christ; rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all sacraments; therefore, it is Christ who baptizes," Thomas J. Olmsted, bishop of Phoenix, said. Arango's error was identified in mid-2021, a quarter of a century after he began working as a priest, diocese spokeswoman Katie Burke told AFP on Tuesday.
