BMW Manufacturing led the nation in automotive exports by value for the eighth consecutive year, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce. During 2021, Plant Spartanburg exported 257,876 BMWs with a total export value of more than $10.1 billion. The BMWs produced in Spartanburg, South Carolina, were exported to about 120 countries primarily through the Port of Charleston, SC (nearly 219,000 units), through five additional southeastern ports – Savannah, GA; Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; and Everglades, FL – and by rail to Canada.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO