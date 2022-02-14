ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

NC’s Medicaid Transformation: Between Iteration And Innovation

By Bill Coleman
WilmingtonBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast July, North Carolina launched what NC DHHS termed “Medicaid Transformation.” This included the transition of the state’s Medicaid program to Managed Care, where the payment and administration of (most) Medicaid services is now delegated to private Prepaid Health Plans. This transition to managed care was long anticipated and has been...

www.wilmingtonbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Report urges Medicaid expansion to combat Georgia’s HIV crisis

Expanding Medicaid would give coverage to thousands of uninsured HIV patients in Georgia and provide millions of dollars of additional services for people infected with the virus, a recently released study says. The expansion of Medicaid, as outlined in the Affordable Care Act, has been adopted in 38 states, but...
GEORGIA STATE
wnctimes.com

Innovative Healthcare Payment and Delivery to be Piloted in NC

Raleigh -- Feb 3, 2022 North Carolina to Pilot Healthcare Payment and Delivery Initiative to Improve Health Outcomes. To improve the health of Medicaid beneficiaries, and to reduce costs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is building an innovative health care delivery system with a payment structure that rewards better health outcomes, integrates physical and behavioral health, and invests in non-medical interventions. The effort is part of Managed Care Transformation.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Columbus, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
ashevillefm.org

Healthy Asheville Report: Medicaid Expansion for NC

A Prescription for Better Physical and Financial Health: Medicaid Expansion for North Carolina. ASHEVILLE, NC – February 1, 2022. The Republican-dominated North Carolina state legislature has formed a committee to study Medicaid expansion and access to health care as required by the 2022 state budget. Previous budgets had been vetoed by Governor Cooper, a Democrat, because they did not include expanding Medicaid coverage. The Governor signed the 2022 budget because it included a provision to study this issue. It has been estimated that hundreds of thousands of uninsured adults in North Carolina would be able to obtain access to medical care with Medicaid expansion. Medicaid currently covers over 2 million people in the state yet more than 1 million people (12.9% of the population) do not have health insurance including 30 thousand Buncombe County residents. In an interview on December 15, 2021, Governor Cooper said, “I’m still deeply disappointed that we have yet to expand Medicaid, particularly in the middle of a pandemic, particularly when you have more than a million of North Carolinians without health insurance.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Key NC Republican lawmakers looking at Medicaid expansion vote before November

Key Republican leaders on Tuesday said to watch for an up-or-down vote on a potential Medicaid expansion deal before the November elections. That doesn't mean North Carolina, one of 12 U.S. states that hasn't expanded Medicaid, will take the leap more than a decade after federal funding became available for the expanded health insurance program. But the prospects may be better than ever after years where the proposal was a non-starter in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
HEALTH
claytodayonline.com

Garrison’s overhaul of Medicaid program advances in Florida House

A contentious plan to overhaul the state’s mammoth health care safety net took its second step forward Monday as a divided House committee approved a bill that will alter the program that currently serves roughly four million Floridians. The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee approved HB 7047 by a...
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate Messenger

OPINIONKentucky’s move to Medicaid Managed Care continues to pay off

Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. Just 10 years ago, Kentucky found itself in a budget crisis which was largely precipitated by ballooning Medicaid costs. The state needed over $150 million to make up for shortfalls in the program. Elected leaders were staring at potentially devastating cuts to healthcare services for low income and at-risk Kentuckians. This also posed a major threat to the state’s healthcare infrastructure because a 30% reduction in reimbursements for providers was in the offing without a major course correction in Frankfort.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Medicaid Services#Health And Human Services#Medicaid Funding#Medicaid Transformation#Managed Care#Prepaid Health Plans#Advanced Medical Home#Healthy Opportunities
benefitspro.com

Disputes between states, feds leave Medicaid enrollees caught in the middle

When Republican-led states balked at expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s administration tossed them a carrot — allowing several to charge monthly premiums to newly eligible enrollees. Republicans pushed for the fees to give Medicaid recipients “skin in the game” — the idea they...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

2022 Outlook on Health Law

After another year of immense pressure placed on healthcare workers and hospital systems, the coming months are expected to bring continued challenges to health care organizations and the firms advising them. To help you prepare, download the 2022 Outlook on Health Law — delivering content that will help set your course for tomorrow — today.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicaid enrollees in minority groups experience worse care, study finds

Nonelderly Medicaid enrollees in racial and ethnic minority groups have significantly worse care experiences than white enrollees, a Health Affairs study published in February found. Researchers analyzed data on patients enrolled in Medicaid managed care plans between 2014 and 2018 in 37 states. Information was pooled from the National Committee...
HEALTH SERVICES
Omaha.com

Medicare to Provide Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests

FRIDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare will soon provide up to eight free COVID-19 rapid tests a month to seniors enrolled in the government health insurance program, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The new policy for the over-the-counter tests will take effect in early spring. The at-home tests...
OMAHA, NE
Ohio Capital Journal

Experts: DeWine’s son, Medicaid director both have clear conflicts

(The original version of story misattributed a statement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine to a spokeswoman for the court, who does not speak for him. This version is updated.) The administration of Gov. Mike DeWine is making history, but perhaps for the wrong reasons. Two DeWine appointees have figured in what federal law […] The post Experts: DeWine’s son, Medicaid director both have clear conflicts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

Veterans transported to VA hospitals had better survival rates than veterans taken to non-VA hospitals

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA), operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), is the largest health care system in the United States, with 171 hospitals and more than 1,000 clinics that provide care for more than 9 million military veterans and their families. Since its establishment in 1930, there has been debate over quality and accessibility of care. A new study found that veterans transported by ambulance to VA hospitals had better 30-day survival rates than veterans transported to non-VA hospitals. The survival advantage was greater for Black and Hispanic patients and for patients with a history of receiving care at the hospital to which they were taken.
MILITARY
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota Medicaid expansion fund gets Senate’s OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The possibility that South Dakota might expand Medicaid eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level has spurred at least one side of the Legislature into preparing for it. State senators voted 21-14 Tuesday to create a special fund where money could be set aside to help cover future costs that […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy