NC’s Medicaid Transformation: Between Iteration And Innovation

A Prescription for Better Physical and Financial Health: Medicaid Expansion for North Carolina. ASHEVILLE, NC – February 1, 2022. The Republican-dominated North Carolina state legislature has formed a committee to study Medicaid expansion and access to health care as required by the 2022 state budget. Previous budgets had been vetoed by Governor Cooper, a Democrat, because they did not include expanding Medicaid coverage. The Governor signed the 2022 budget because it included a provision to study this issue. It has been estimated that hundreds of thousands of uninsured adults in North Carolina would be able to obtain access to medical care with Medicaid expansion. Medicaid currently covers over 2 million people in the state yet more than 1 million people (12.9% of the population) do not have health insurance including 30 thousand Buncombe County residents. In an interview on December 15, 2021, Governor Cooper said, “I’m still deeply disappointed that we have yet to expand Medicaid, particularly in the middle of a pandemic, particularly when you have more than a million of North Carolinians without health insurance.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO