A call for change

I’m a neurodivergent, biracial Black woman working in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—or DEI. When people ask me what I do for work and I tell them, I’m often met with a confused “huh?” in response. Put simply, my job is to help companies make their workplaces more inclusive, more equitable, and more reflective of the broader population in all aspects. That includes race and gender identity but also other dimensions like age, sexual orientation, disability, language, and socioeconomic class. Growing up, I had no idea working in DEI was even an option, but one day at work I was assigned to a DEI project and things snowballed from there, leading me down this path. It’s a career that I fell into by accident but have continued doing because I connect to it so deeply and find it incredibly meaningful.
