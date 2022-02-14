A call for change

What has your experience in Mi Perú-Minnesota been like?. I am a member, (and) I’m the director of the board of directors of Mi Perú-Minnesota. We’re a Minnesota folkloric dance group that promotes Peruvian culture through its dances. We’re usually invited to participate in cultural events. In the past, our most prominent invitation or show was for the Festival of Nations, which has been canceled for the last two years. But we have also performed at Latin days at Valleyfair and we have performed in Hispanic Heritage celebrations in universities and schools. We are a very small group. We are about like 15 members, (with) about 10 to 12 active members. We perform a variety of dances that represent all regions of Peru and most of us are moms or working mothers. That’s another important part that we balance.

