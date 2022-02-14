ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Crack Pipe Panic Holds Up Government Funding Bill

By Yuval Rosenberg
The Fiscal Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government’s funding runs out after Friday, meaning that Congress has just days to pass a stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, to prevent a shutdown and keep agencies running through March 11. But the Senate’s path to doing that is clouded by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who has...

www.thefiscaltimes.com

The Fiscal Times

Republicans Threaten to Derail Quick Passage of Stopgap Spending Bill

The Senate faces a Friday deadline to pass a short-term extension of federal funding, and while leaders of both parties sounded optimistic that they’ll get it done and avoid a government shutdown, a number of Republicans are threatening to complicate the process, insisting that they won’t agree to ease passage of the bill unless they get a vote on an amendment to defund enforcement of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
Washington Times

Senate GOP threatens to delay government funding bill over Biden’s vaccine mandate

A cadre of Senate Republicans are pledging to delay speedy consideration of a government funding bill unless Congress defunds President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In a letter to colleagues Monday, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas argued that the mandate continues to affect countless Americans, even though a portion of it has been ruled unconstitutional for private employers.
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
Reuters

U.S. Senate leaders joust over how to tame rising inflation

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Raging inflation in the United States took center-stage in the Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats focused on legislative efforts to ease the problem and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the matter. With public opinion polls highlighting Americans'...
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
coloradotimesrecorder.com

BRIEF: Boebert Falsely Says Dems Are Funding “Crack Pipes”

Repeating a story from anonymous sources quoted in conservative media, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely asserted Friday that Democrats are funding “crack pipes.”. The strange accusation was fact-checked as “false” by journalists after it was leveled by other Republicans. Yet, Boebert repeated the falsehood Friday. “Many other...
1380kcim.com

Senators Grassley And Ernst Join Cosponsor New Bill To Prohibit Crack Pipe Purchases With ARPA Grant Funds

U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, are cosponsoring a bill with several of their colleagues that prohibits use of federal funds for drug paraphernalia. The Cutting off Rampant Access to Crack Kits (CRACK) Act would amend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which Grassley says appears to set aside $30 million of the $1.9 trillion bill to purchase, supply or distribute crack pipes. The proposed bill is also sponsored by more than a dozen fellow Republican senators after a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services document listed “safe smoking kits/supplies” as one of the possible uses for ARPA grant funds. The Biden administration has since clarified the grants were never intended to be used on smoking devices, but this sparked a rebuke from online activists, who claim pipe distribution is health care. Grassley says, “Under no circumstances should Iowans’ tax dollars be used to pay for drug addicts’ crack pipes. While I’m glad to hear the Biden administration has backpedaled on this plan, our plan will ensure grants can’t ever be used to pay for crack pipes.”
SELF

No, the Federal Government Isn’t Giving Away Free Crack Pipes

There’s a false rumor circulating that the federal government is setting aside $30 million in funds to supply people with crack pipes, or mouthpieces that enable people to smoke crack cocaine. But where did this rumor come from? And what are the actual facts you should know about the federal program at the center of this firestorm? Keep reading to find out.
