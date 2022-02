There is no evidence that higher rates of tax in Scotland compared to England has affected how many people pay their taxes north of the border, the UK’s Auditor General has said.The head of the National Audit Office (NAO), Gareth Davies told a Holyrood Committee that there has not been any significant impact on tax collection caused by Scotland’s higher rates for the top three bands.Income tax on earnings over £25,296 is set at 21% in Scotland, the higher rate for earnings of £43,663 and above is 41% and the top rate for those on more than £150,000 is 46%...

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO