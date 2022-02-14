ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Every Student at Woodvale Elementary Gets Gift from Deputy Menard

By cclements
 1 day ago
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Deputy Mike Menard has been making Valentine’s Day extra special for the students at his assigned school, Woodvale Elementary, for three years running. Deputy Mike Menard is an exceptional officer and an outstanding humanitarian.

Students of Woodvale Elementary on Valentine’s Day 2022

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Since back in 2020, Deputy Menard has raised funds and even reached into his own pocket to ensure every student at Woodvale Elementary feels extra special at least one day out of the year.

I did it the first year because Valentine’s Day was the first holiday with me being SRO at the school. So basically, it was a way of me introducing myself to the kids. Since then, many of the kids look forward to it each year and that’s more than enough motivation for me to find ways to keep it going. -Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Deputy Mike Menard

Students of Woodvale Elementary Enjoy Valentine’s Day Gifts

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputy Menard even goes as far as creating custom valentines for students with food allergies, translating them into Braille and catering to just about any of the students’ needs.

Student of Woodvale Elementary Wins “Sheriff” Cookie

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

This year, Deputy Menard also organized a “Disguise a Badge” contest at the school. Students were allowed to customize their own Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office patch. The 31 winners of the competition each received a handmade customized “sheriff” cookie. The celebration also included a K9 demonstration for some of the younger students.

“Sheriff” Cookie

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputy Menard and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank parents, teachers and all who gave generously to make Deputy Menard’s Valentine’s Day 2022 at Woodvale Elementary a success again this year.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department Deputies at Woodvale Elementary’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is both grateful and proud to have outstanding humans like Deputy Menard serving the people of Lafayette Parish every day. -Press Release Statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Badge on Display

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

