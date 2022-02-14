ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Beyond symmetry in generalized Petersen graphs

By Ignacio García-Marco, Kolja Knauer
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

A graph is a core or unretractive if all its endomorphisms are automorphisms. Well-known examples of cores include the Petersen graph and the graph of the dodecahedron -- both generalized Petersen graphs. We characterize the generalized Petersen graphs that...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Misspecification Tests on Models of Random Graphs

A class of models that have been widely used are the exponential random graph (ERG) models, which form a comprehensive family of models that include independent and dyadic edge models, Markov random graphs, and many other graph distributions, in addition to allow the inclusion of covariates that can lead to a better fit of the model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Counting Kernels in Directed Graphs with Arbitrary Orientations

A kernel of a directed graph is a subset of vertices that is both independent and absorbing (every vertex not in the kernel has an out-neighbour in the kernel). Not all directed graphs contain kernels, and computing a kernel or deciding that none exist is NP-complete even on low-degree planar digraphs. The existing polynomial-time algorithms for this problem all restrict both the undirected structure and the edge orientations of the input: for example, to chordal graphs without bidirectional edges (Pass-Lanneau, Igarashi and Meunier, Discrete Appl Math 2020) or to permutation graphs where each clique has a sink (Abbas and Saoula, 4OR 2005). By contrast, we count the kernels of a fuzzy circular interval graph in polynomial time, regardless of its edge orientations, and return a kernel when one exists. (Fuzzy circular graphs were introduced by Chudnovsky and Seymour in their structure theorem for claw-free graphs.) We also consider kernels on cographs, where we establish NP-hardness in general but linear running times on the subclass of threshold graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Existence of solutions to a generalized self-dual Chern-Simons equation on finite graphs

Let $G=(V,E)$ be a connected finite graph. We study the existence of the solutions for a generalized Chern-Simons equation \begin{equation*}. \Delta u=\lambda \mathrm{e}^{u}\left(\mathrm{e}^{u}-1\right)^{5}+4 \pi \sum_{s=1}^{N} \delta_{p_{s}} \quad \text { on } \quad G, \end{equation*} where $\lambda>0$, $\delta_{p_{s}}$ is the Dirac mass at the vetex $p_s$, and $p_1, p_2,\dots, p_N$ are arbitrarily chosen distinct vertices on the graph. We show that there exists a critial value $\hat{\lambda}$ such that when $\lambda > \hat{\lambda}$, the generalized Chern-Simons equation has at least two solutions, when $\lambda = \hat{\lambda}$, the generalized Chern-Simons equation has a solution, and when $\lambda < \hat\lambda$, the generalized Chern-Simons equation has no solution.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Full rotational symmetry from reflections or rotational symmetries in finitely many subspaces

Two related questions are discussed. The first is when reflection symmetry in a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-1\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by the reflections equals $O(n)$. For $i=n-1$, this has essentially been solved by Burchard, Chambers, and Dranovski, but new results are obtained for $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$. The second question, to which an essentially complete answer is given, is when (full) rotational symmetry with respect to a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by all the rotations about each of the subspaces equals $SO(n)$. The latter result also shows that a closed set in $\mathbb{R}^n$ that is invariant under rotations about more than one axis must be a union of spheres with their centers at the origin.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Minimum rank and failed zero forcing number of graphs

Let $G$ be a simple, finite, and undirected graph with vertices each given an initial coloring of either blue or white. Zero forcing on graph $G$ is an iterative process of forcing its white vertices to become blue after a finite application of a specified color-change rule. We say that an initial set $S$ of blue vertices of $G$ is a zero forcing set for $G$ under the specified color-change rule if a finite number of iterations of zero forcing results to an updated coloring where all vertices of $G$ are blue. Otherwise, we say that $S$ is a failed zero forcing set for $G$ under the specified color-change rule. It is not difficult to see that any subset of a failed zero forcing set is also failed. Hence, our interest lies on the maximum possible cardinality of a failed zero forcing set, which we refer to as the failed zero forcing number of $G$. In this paper, we consider two color-change rules $-$ standard and positive semidefinite. We compute for the failed zero forcing numbers of several graph families. Furthermore, under each graph family, we characterize the graphs $G$ for which the failed zero forcing number is equal to the minimum rank of $G$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Group Testing with Correlation under Edge-Faulty Graphs

In applications of group testing in networks, e.g. identifying individuals who are infected by a disease spread over a network, exploiting correlation among network nodes provides fundamental opportunities in reducing the number of tests needed. We model and analyze group testing on $n$ correlated nodes whose interactions are specified by a graph $G$. We model correlation through an edge-faulty random graph formed from $G$ in which each edge is dropped with probability $1-r$, and all nodes in the same component have the same state. We consider three classes of graphs: cycles and trees, $d$-regular graphs and stochastic block models or SBM, and obtain lower and upper bounds on the number of tests needed to identify the defective nodes. Our results are expressed in terms of the number of tests needed when the nodes are independent and they are in terms of $n$, $r$, and the target error. In particular, we quantify the fundamental improvements that exploiting correlation offers by the ratio between the total number of nodes $n$ and the equivalent number of independent nodes in a classic group testing algorithm. The lower bounds are derived by illustrating a strong dependence of the number of tests needed on the expected number of components. In this regard, we establish a new approximation for the distribution of component sizes in "$d$-regular trees" which may be of independent interest and leads to a lower bound on the expected number of components in $d$-regular graphs. The upper bounds are found by forming dense subgraphs in which nodes are more likely to be in the same state. When $G$ is a cycle or tree, we show an improvement by a factor of $log(1/r)$. For grid, a graph with almost $2n$ edges, the improvement is by a factor of ${(1-r) \log(1/r)}$, indicating drastic improvement compared to trees. When $G$ has a larger number of edges, as in SBM, the improvement can scale in $n$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Differentially Private Graph Classification with GNNs

Tamara T. Mueller, Johannes C. Paetzold, Chinmay Prabhakar, Dmitrii Usynin, Daniel Rueckert, Georgios Kaissis. Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have established themselves as the state-of-the-art models for many machine learning applications such as the analysis of social networks, protein interactions and molecules. Several among these datasets contain privacy-sensitive data. Machine learning with differential privacy is a promising technique to allow deriving insight from sensitive data while offering formal guarantees of privacy protection. However, the differentially private training of GNNs has so far remained under-explored due to the challenges presented by the intrinsic structural connectivity of graphs. In this work, we introduce differential privacy for graph-level classification, one of the key applications of machine learning on graphs. Our method is applicable to deep learning on multi-graph datasets and relies on differentially private stochastic gradient descent (DP-SGD). We show results on a variety of synthetic and public datasets and evaluate the impact of different GNN architectures and training hyperparameters on model performance for differentially private graph classification. Finally, we apply explainability techniques to assess whether similar representations are learned in the private and non-private settings and establish robust baselines for future work in this area.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Physical symmetries and gauge choices in the Landau problem

Due to a special nature of the Landau problem, in which the magnetic field is uniformly spreading over the whole two-dimensional plane, there necessarily exist three conserved quantities, i.e. two conserved momenta and one conserved orbital angular momentum for the electron, independently of the choice of the gauge potential. Accordingly, the quantum eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be obtained by diagonalizing the Landau Hamiltonian together with one of the above three conserved operators with the result that the quantum mechanical eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be written down for arbitrary gauge potential. The purpose of the present paper is to pursue the logical consequences of this gauge-potential-independent formulation of the Landau problem, with a particular intention of unraveling the physical significance of the concept of gauge-invariant-extension of the canonical orbital angular momentum advocated in recent literature on the nucleon spin decomposition problem. At the end, our analysis is shown to disclose physically insubstantial aspects of the gauge symmetry concept.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Heterogeneous manifolds for curvature-aware graph embedding

Graph embeddings, wherein the nodes of the graph are represented by points in a continuous space, are used in a broad range of Graph ML applications. The quality of such embeddings crucially depends on whether the geometry of the space matches that of the graph. Euclidean spaces are often a poor choice for many types of real-world graphs, where hierarchical structure and a power-law degree distribution are linked to negative curvature. In this regard, it has recently been shown that hyperbolic spaces and more general manifolds, such as products of constant-curvature spaces and matrix manifolds, are advantageous to approximately match nodes pairwise distances. However, all these classes of manifolds are homogeneous, implying that the curvature distribution is the same at each point, making them unsuited to match the local curvature (and related structural properties) of the graph. In this paper, we study graph embeddings in a broader class of heterogeneous rotationally-symmetric manifolds. By adding a single extra radial dimension to any given existing homogeneous model, we can both account for heterogeneous curvature distributions on graphs and pairwise distances. We evaluate our approach on reconstruction tasks on synthetic and real datasets and show its potential in better preservation of high-order structures and heterogeneous random graphs generation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Levy geometric graphs

We present a new family of graphs with remarkable properties. They are obtained by connecting the points of a random walk when their distance is smaller than a given scale. Their degree (number of neighbors) does not depend on the graphs' size but only on the considered scale. It follows a Gamma distribution and thus presents an exponential decay. Levy flights are particular random walks with some power-law increments of infinite variance. When building the geometric graphs from them, we show from dimensional arguments, that the number of clusters follows an inverse power of the scale. When the scale increases, these graphs never tend towards a single cluster (the giant component). In other words, they do not undergo a phase transition of percolation type. Moreover, the distribution of the size of the clusters, properly normalized, is scale-invariant, which reflects the self-similar nature of the underlying process. This invariance makes it possible to link them to more abstract graphs without a metric (like social ones) characterized only by the size of their clusters. The Levy graphs may find applications in community structure analysis, and in modeling power-law interacting systems which, although inherently scale-free, are still analyzed at some resolution.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Rethinking Graph Convolutional Networks in Knowledge Graph Completion

Graph convolutional networks (GCNs) -- which are effective in modeling graph structures -- have been increasingly popular in knowledge graph completion (KGC). GCN-based KGC models first use GCNs to generate expressive entity representations and then use knowledge graph embedding (KGE) models to capture the interactions among entities and relations. However, many GCN-based KGC models fail to outperform state-of-the-art KGE models though introducing additional computational complexity. This phenomenon motivates us to explore the real effect of GCNs in KGC. Therefore, in this paper, we build upon representative GCN-based KGC models and introduce variants to find which factor of GCNs is critical in KGC. Surprisingly, we observe from experiments that the graph structure modeling in GCNs does not have a significant impact on the performance of KGC models, which is in contrast to the common belief. Instead, the transformations for entity representations are responsible for the performance improvements. Based on the observation, we propose a simple yet effective framework named LTE-KGE, which equips existing KGE models with linearly transformed entity embeddings. Experiments demonstrate that LTE-KGE models lead to similar performance improvements with GCN-based KGC methods, while being more computationally efficient. These results suggest that existing GCNs are unnecessary for KGC, and novel GCN-based KGC models should count on more ablation studies to validate their effectiveness. The code of all the experiments is available on GitHub at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Optical Flow with Adaptive Graph Reasoning

Estimating per-pixel motion between video frames, known as optical flow, is a long-standing problem in video understanding and analysis. Most contemporary optical flow techniques largely focus on addressing the cross-image matching with feature similarity, with few methods considering how to explicitly reason over the given scene for achieving a holistic motion understanding. In this work, taking a fresh perspective, we introduce a novel graph-based approach, called adaptive graph reasoning for optical flow (AGFlow), to emphasize the value of scene/context information in optical flow. Our key idea is to decouple the context reasoning from the matching procedure, and exploit scene information to effectively assist motion estimation by learning to reason over the adaptive graph. The proposed AGFlow can effectively exploit the context information and incorporate it within the matching procedure, producing more robust and accurate results. On both Sintel clean and final passes, our AGFlow achieves the best accuracy with EPE of 1.43 and 2.47 pixels, outperforming state-of-the-art approaches by 11.2% and 13.6%, respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reciprocal symmetry breaking in Pareto sampling

Let $W_1,\ldots,W_N$ be a sample of $\mathrm{Pareto}(\alpha)$ random variables normalized by their sum, such that $\sum_i W_i=1$. The $W_i$ may represent the weights of valleys in a spin glass (if $0<\alpha<1$), or the frequency of different lineages (families) in a genealogy. This paper considers a population in which there are $N$ individuals reproducing with $\mathrm{Pareto}(\alpha)$ offspring-number distribution ($1<\alpha<2$). The probability of two randomly-chosen individuals being siblings, $Y_2=\sum_i W_i^2$, gives the sample mean of the normalized size of families, and its reciprocal gives the effective number of families (or reproducing lineages) in the population, $N_{\mathrm{e}}=1/Y_2$. The typical sample mean is very different from the average over all possible samples, i.e. $Y_2$ is not a self-averaging quantity. The typical $Y_2$ and its reciprocal do not vary with $N$ in opposite ways. Non-self-averaging effects are crucial in understanding genetic diversity in mass spawning species such as marine fishes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Instance-wise algorithm configuration with graph neural networks

We present our submission for the configuration task of the Machine Learning for Combinatorial Optimization (ML4CO) NeurIPS 2021 competition. The configuration task is to predict a good configuration of the open-source solver SCIP to solve a mixed integer linear program (MILP) efficiently. We pose this task as a supervised learning problem: First, we compile a large dataset of the solver performance for various configurations and all provided MILP instances. Second, we use this data to train a graph neural network that learns to predict a good configuration for a specific instance. The submission was tested on the three problem benchmarks of the competition and improved solver performance over the default by 12% and 35% and 8% across the hidden test instances. We ranked 3rd out of 15 on the global leaderboard and won the student leaderboard. We make our code publicly available at \url{this https URL} .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Existence and uniqueness of solutions to the Bogomol'nyi equation on graphs

Let $G=(V,E)$ be a connected finite graph. We study the Bogomol'nyi equation \begin{equation*}. \Delta u= \mathrm{e}^{u}-1 +4 \pi \sum_{s=1}^{k} n_s \delta_{z_{s}} \quad \text { on } \quad G, \end{equation*} where $z_1, z_2,\dots, z_k$ are arbitrarily chosen distinct vertices on the graph, $n_j$ is a positive integer, $j=1,2,\cdots, k$ and $\delta_{z_{s}}$ is the Dirac mass at $z_s$. We obtain a necessary and sufficient condition for the existence and uniqueness of solutions to the Bogomol'nyi equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph Neural Network for Local Corruption Recovery

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have seen a surge of development for exploiting the relational information of input graphs. Nevertheless, messages propagating through a graph contain both interpretable patterns and small perturbations. Despite global noise could be distributed over the entire graph data, it is not uncommon that corruptions appear well-concealed and merely pollute local regions while still having a vital influence on the GNN learning and prediction performance. This work tackles the graph recovery problem from local poisons by a robustness representation learning. Our developed strategy identifies regional graph perturbations and formulates a robust hidden feature representation for GNNs. A mask function pinpointed the anomalies without prior knowledge, and an $\ell_{p,q}$ regularizer defends local poisonings through pursuing sparsity in the framelet domain while maintaining a conditional closeness between the observation and new representation. The proposed robust computational unit alleviates the inertial alternating direction method of multipliers to achieve an efficient solution. Extensive experiments show that our new model recovers graph representations from local pollution and achieves excellent performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SABRE Enhancement with Oscillating Pulse Sequences: Symmetry Reduces Robustness

SABRE (Signal Amplification by Reversible Exchange) methods provide a simple, fast, and cost-effective method to hyperpolarize a wide variety of molecules in solution, and have been demonstrated with protons and, more recently, with heteronuclei (X-SABRE). The conventional analysis of the SABRE effect is based on level anti-crossings (LACs), which requires very low magnetic fields (~ 0.6uT) to achieve resonance and transfer spin order from the para-hydrogen to target heteronuclei. We have demonstrated in our recent study that the validity of LACs used in SABRE is very limited, so the maximum SABRE polarization predicted with LACs is not correct. Here, we present several oscillating pulse sequences that use magnetic fields far away from the resonance condition and can commonly triple the polarization. An analysis with average Hamiltonian theory indicates that the oscillating pulse, in effect, adjusts the J-couplings between hydrides and target nuclei and that a much weaker coupling produces maximum polarization. This theoretical treatment, combined with simulations and experiment, show substantial magnetization improvements relative to traditional X-SABRE methods. It also shows that, in contrast to most pulse sequence applications, waveforms with reduced time symmetry in the toggling frame make magnetization generation more robust to experimental imperfections.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Privately Estimating Graph Parameters in Sublinear time

We initiate a systematic study of algorithms that are both differentially private and run in sublinear time for several problems in which the goal is to estimate natural graph parameters. Our main result is a differentially-private $(1+\rho)$-approximation algorithm for the problem of computing the average degree of a graph, for every $\rho>0$. The running time of the algorithm is roughly the same as its non-private version proposed by Goldreich and Ron (Sublinear Algorithms, 2005). We also obtain the first differentially-private sublinear-time approximation algorithms for the maximum matching size and the minimum vertex cover size of a graph.
MATHEMATICS

