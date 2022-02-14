Beyond symmetry in generalized Petersen graphs

Two related questions are discussed. The first is when reflection symmetry in a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-1\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by the reflections equals $O(n)$. For $i=n-1$, this has essentially been solved by Burchard, Chambers, and Dranovski, but new results are obtained for $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$. The second question, to which an essentially complete answer is given, is when (full) rotational symmetry with respect to a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by all the rotations about each of the subspaces equals $SO(n)$. The latter result also shows that a closed set in $\mathbb{R}^n$ that is invariant under rotations about more than one axis must be a union of spheres with their centers at the origin.
