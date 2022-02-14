ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On the Behrend function and the blowup of some fat points

By Michele Graffeo, Andrea T. Ricolfi
 2 days ago

The Behrend function of a $\mathbb C$-scheme $X$ is a constructible function $\nu_X\colon X(\mathbb C) \to \mathbb Z$ introduced by Behrend, intrinsic to the scheme structure of $X$. It is a (subtle) invariant of singularities of $X$, playing a prominent role...

Distributed saddle point problems for strongly concave-convex functions

In this paper, we propose GT-GDA, a distributed optimization method to solve saddle point problems of the form: $\min_{\mathbf{x}} \max_{\mathbf{y}} \{F(\mathbf{x},\mathbf{y}) :=G(\mathbf{x}) + \langle \mathbf{y}, \overline{P} \mathbf{x} \rangle - H(\mathbf{y})\}$, where the functions $G(\cdot)$, $H(\cdot)$, and the the coupling matrix $\overline{P}$ are distributed over a strongly connected network of nodes. GT-GDA is a first-order method that uses gradient tracking to eliminate the dissimilarity caused by heterogeneous data distribution among the nodes. In the most general form, GT-GDA includes a consensus over the local coupling matrices to achieve the optimal (unique) saddle point, however, at the expense of increased communication. To avoid this, we propose a more efficient variant GT-GDA-Lite that does not incur the additional communication and analyze its convergence in various scenarios. We show that GT-GDA converges linearly to the unique saddle point solution when $G(\cdot)$ is smooth and convex, $H(\cdot)$ is smooth and strongly convex, and the global coupling matrix $\overline{P}$ has full column rank. We further characterize the regime under which GT-GDA exhibits a network topology-independent convergence behavior. We next show the linear convergence of GT-GDA to an error around the unique saddle point, which goes to zero when the coupling cost ${\langle \mathbf y, \overline{P} \mathbf x \rangle}$ is common to all nodes, or when $G(\cdot)$ and $H(\cdot)$ are quadratic. Numerical experiments illustrate the convergence properties and importance of GT-GDA and GT-GDA-Lite for several applications.
A Statistical Learning View of Simple Kriging

In the Big Data era, with the ubiquity of geolocation sensors in particular, massive datasets exhibiting a possibly complex spatial dependence structure are becoming increasingly available. In this context, the standard probabilistic theory of statistical learning does not apply directly and guarantees of the generalization capacity of predictive rules learned from such data are left to establish. We analyze here the simple Kriging task, the flagship problem in Geostatistics: the values of a square integrable random field $X=\{X_s\}_{s\in S}$, $S\subset \mathbb{R}^2$, with unknown covariance structure are to be predicted with minimum quadratic risk, based upon observing a single realization of the spatial process at a finite number of locations $s_1,\; \ldots,\; s_n$ in $S$. Despite the connection of this minimization problem with kernel ridge regression, establishing the generalization capacity of empirical risk minimizers is far from straightforward, due to the non i.i.d. nature of the spatial data $X_{s_1},\; \ldots,\; X_{s_n}$ involved. In this article, nonasymptotic bounds of order $O_{\mathbb{P}}(1/n)$ are proved for the excess risk of a plug-in predictive rule mimicking the true minimizer in the case of isotropic stationary Gaussian processes observed at locations forming a regular grid. These theoretical results, as well as the role played by the technical conditions required to establish them, are illustrated by various numerical experiments and hopefully pave the way for further developments in statistical learning based on spatial data.
Some homological properties of algebras involving smooth functions

Consider a complex affine variety $\tilde V$ and a real analytic Zariski-dense submanifold V of $\tilde V$. We compare modules over the ring $O (\tilde V)$ of regular functions on $\tilde V$ with modules over the ring $C^\infty (V)$ of smooth complex valued functions on V. Under a mild condition...
Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
Sharp hierarchical upper bounds on the critical two-point function for long-range percolation on $\mathbb{Z}^d$

Consider long-range Bernoulli percolation on $\mathbb{Z}^d$ in which we connect each pair of distinct points $x$ and $y$ by an edge with probability $1-\exp(-\beta\|x-y\|^{-d-\alpha})$, where $\alpha>0$ is fixed and $\beta\geq 0$ is a parameter. We prove that if $0<\alpha<d$ then the critical two-point function satisfies \[ \frac{1}{|\Lambda_r|}\sum_{x\in \Lambda_r} \mathbf{P}_{\beta_c}(0\leftrightarrow x) \preceq r^{-d+\alpha} \] for every $r\geq 1$, where $\Lambda_r=[-r,r]^d \cap \mathbb{Z}^d$. In other words, the critical two-point function on $\mathbb{Z}^d$ is always bounded above on average by the critical two-point function on the hierarchical lattice. This upper bound is believed to be sharp for values of $\alpha$ strictly below the crossover value $\alpha_c(d)$, where the values of several critical exponents for long-range percolation on $\mathbb{Z}^d$ and the hierarchical lattice are believed to be equal.
Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
Measuring frequency and period separations in red-giant stars using machine learning

Siddharth Dhanpal, Othman Benomar, Shravan Hanasoge, Abhisek Kundu, Dattaraj Dhuri, Dipankar Das, Bharat Kaul. Asteroseismology is used to infer the interior physics of stars. The \textit{Kepler} and TESS space missions have provided a vast data set of red-giant light curves, which may be used for asteroseismic analysis. These data sets are expected to significantly grow with future missions such as \textit{PLATO}, and efficient methods are therefore required to analyze these data rapidly. Here, we describe a machine learning algorithm that identifies red giants from the raw oscillation spectra and captures \textit{p} and \textit{mixed} mode parameters from the red-giant power spectra. We report algorithmic inferences for large frequency separation ($\Delta \nu$), frequency at maximum amplitude ($\nu_{max}$), and period separation ($\Delta \Pi$) for an ensemble of stars. In addition, we have discovered $\sim$25 new probable red giants among 151,000 \textit{Kepler} long-cadence stellar-oscillation spectra analyzed by the method, among which four are binary candidates which appear to possess red-giant counterparts. To validate the results of this method, we selected $\sim$ 3,000 \textit{Kepler} stars, at various evolutionary stages ranging from subgiants to red clumps, and compare inferences of $\Delta \nu$, $\Delta \Pi$, and $\nu_{max}$ with estimates obtained using other techniques. The power of the machine-learning algorithm lies in its speed: it is able to accurately extract seismic parameters from 1,000 spectra in $\sim$5 seconds on a modern computer (single core of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 CPU).
Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
Purity of thermal mixed quantum states

We develop a formula to evaluate the purity of a series of thermal equilibrium states that can be calculated in numerical experiments without knowing the exact form of the quantum state {\it a priori}. Canonical typicality guarantees that there are numerous microscopically different expressions of such states, which we call thermal mixed quantum (TMQ) states. Suppose that we construct a TMQ state by a mixture of $N_\mathrm{samp}$ independent pure states. The weight of each pure state is given by its norm, and the partition function is given by the average of the norms. To qualify how efficiently the mixture is done, we introduce a quantum statistical quantity called "normalized fluctuation of partition function (NFPF)". For smaller NFPF, the TMQ state is closer to the equally weighted mixture of pure states, which means higher efficiency, requiring a smaller $N_\mathrm{samp}$. The largest NFPF is realized in the Gibbs state with purity-zero and exponentially large $N_\mathrm{samp}$, while the smallest NFPF is given for thermal pure quantum state with purity-1 and $N_\mathrm{samp}=1$. The purity is formulated using solely the NFPF and roughly gives $N_\mathrm{samp}^{-1}$. Our analytical results are numerically tested and confirmed by the two random sampling methods built on matrix-product-state-based wave functions.
Photometric Redshifts for Cosmology: Improving Accuracy and Uncertainty Estimates Using Bayesian Neural Networks

We present results exploring the role that probabilistic deep learning models can play in cosmology from large scale astronomical surveys through estimating the distances to galaxies (redshifts) from photometry. Due to the massive scale of data coming from these new and upcoming sky surveys, machine learning techniques using galaxy photometry are increasingly adopted to predict galactic redshifts which are important for inferring cosmological parameters such as the nature of dark energy. Associated uncertainty estimates are also critical measurements, however, common machine learning methods typically provide only point estimates and lack uncertainty information as outputs. We turn to Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) as a promising way to provide accurate predictions of redshift values. We have compiled a new galaxy training dataset from the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey, designed to mimic large surveys, but over a smaller portion of the sky. We evaluate the performance and accuracy of photometric redshift (photo-z) predictions from photometry using machine learning, astronomical and probabilistic metrics. We find that while the Bayesian neural network did not perform as well as non-Bayesian neural networks if evaluated solely by point estimate photo-z values, BNNs can provide uncertainty estimates that are necessary for cosmology.
Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
Optimization Conditions and Decomposable Algorithms for Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a convertible nonconvex function(CN function for short) and a weak (strong) uniform (decomposable, exact) CN function, proves the optimization conditions for their global solutions and proposes algorithms for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the decomposable CN function. First, to illustrate the fact that some nonconvex functions, nonsmooth or discontinuous, are actually weak uniform CN functions, examples are given. The operational properties of the CN functions are proved, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and compound operations. Second, optimization conditions of the global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a weak uniform CN function are proved. Based on the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function, a decomposable algorithm is proposed by its augmented Lagrangian penalty function and its convergence is proved. Numerical results show that an approximate global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a CN function may be obtained by the decomposable algorithms. The decomposable algorithm can effectively reduce the scale in solving the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function. This paper provides a new idea for solving unconstrained nonconvex optimization problems.
New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
