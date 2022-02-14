ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Lavaurs algorithm for cubic symmetric polynomials

By Alexander Blokh, Lex G. Oversteegen, Nikita Selinger, Vladlen Timorin, Sandeep Chowdary Vejandla
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

To investigate the degree $d$ connectedness locus, Thurston studied \emph{$\sigma_d$-invariant laminations}, where $\sigma_d$ is the $d$-tupling map on the unit circle, and built a topological model for the space of quadratic polynomials $f_c(z) =...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Resurrecting and improving a technique for detecting transistor defects

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have revived and improved a once-reliable technique to identify and count defects in transistors, the building blocks of modern electronic devices such as smartphones and computers. Over the past decade, transistor components have become so small in high-performance computer chips that the popular method, known as charge pumping, could no longer count defects accurately. NIST's new and improved method is sensitive enough for the most modern, minuscule technology, and can provide an accurate assessment of defects that could otherwise impair the performance of transistors and limit the reliability of the chips in which they reside.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Homotopy groups of cubical sets

We define and study homotopy groups of cubical sets. To this end, we give four definitions of homotopy groups of a cubical set, prove that they are equivalent, and further that they agree with their topological analogues via the geometric realization functor. We also provide purely combinatorial proofs of several classical theorems, including: product preservation, commutativity of higher homotopy groups, the long exact sequence of a fibration, and Whitehead's theorem.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Value distribution of exponential polynomials and their role in the theories of complex differential equations and oscillation theory

An exponential polynomial is a finite linear sum of terms $P(z)e^{Q(z)}$, where $P(z)$ and $Q(z)$ are polynomials. The early results on the value distribution of exponential polynomials can be traced back to Georg Pólya's paper published in 1920, while the latest results have come out in 2021. Despite of over a century of research work, many intriguing problems on value distribution of exponential polynomials still remain unsolved. The role of exponential polynomials and their quotients in the theories of linear/non-linear differential equations, oscillation theory and differential-difference equations will also be discussed. Thirteen open problems are given to motivate the readers for further research in these topics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Some formulas for fully degenerate Bernoulli numbers and polynomials

The aim of this paper is to study the fully degenerate Bernoulli polynomials and numbers, which are a degenerate version of Bernoulli polynomials and numbers and arise naturally from the Volkenborn integral of the degenerate exponential functions on Zp. We find some explicit expressions for the fully degenerate Bernoulli polynomials and numbers in terms of the degenerate Stirling numbers of the second kind, the degenerate r-Stirling numbers of the second kind and of the degenerate Stirling polynomials.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigma#Scl#Arxiv#Topological#Invariant
arxiv.org

Flipping the switch on local exploration: Genetic Algorithms with Reversals

One important feature of complex systems are problem domains that have many local minima and substructure. Biological systems manage these local minima by switching between different subsystems depending on their environmental or developmental context. Genetic Algorithms (GA) can mimic this switching property as well as provide a means to overcome problem domain complexity. However, standard GA requires additional operators that will allow for large-scale exploration in a stochastic manner. Gradient-free heuristic search techniques are suitable for providing an optimal solution in the discrete domain to such single objective optimization tasks, particularly compared to gradient based methods which are noticeably slower. To do this, the authors turn to an optimization problem from the flight scheduling domain. The authors compare the performance of such common gradient-free heuristic search algorithms and propose variants of GAs which perform well over our problem and across all benchmarks. The Iterated Chaining (IC) method is also introduced, building upon traditional chaining techniques by triggering multiple local searches instead of the singular action of a mutation operator. The authors will show that the use of multiple local searches can improve performance on local stochastic searches, providing ample opportunity for application to a host of other problem domains.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Algorithms for Efficiently Learning Low-Rank Neural Networks

We study algorithms for learning low-rank neural networks -- networks where the weight parameters are re-parameterized by products of two low-rank matrices. First, we present a provably efficient algorithm which learns an optimal low-rank approximation to a single-hidden-layer ReLU network up to additive error $\epsilon$ with probability $\ge 1 - \delta$, given access to noiseless samples with Gaussian marginals in polynomial time and samples. Thus, we provide the first example of an algorithm which can efficiently learn a neural network up to additive error without assuming the ground truth is realizable. To solve this problem, we introduce an efficient SVD-based \textit{Nonlinear Kernel Projection} algorithm for solving a nonlinear low-rank approximation problem over Gaussian space. Inspired by the efficiency of our algorithm, we propose a novel low-rank initialization framework for training low-rank \textit{deep} networks, and prove that for ReLU networks, the gap between our method and existing schemes widens as the desired rank of the approximating weights decreases, or as the dimension of the inputs increases (the latter point holds when network width is superlinear in dimension). Finally, we validate our theory by training ResNets and EfficientNets \citep{he2016deepresidual, tan2019efficientnet} models on ImageNet \citep{ILSVRC15}.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Static solutions to the spherically symmetric Einstein-Vlasov system: a particle-number-Casimir approach

Existence of spherically symmetric solutions to the Einstein-Vlasov system is well-known. However, it is an open problem whether or not static solutions arise as minimizers of a variational problem. Apart from being of interest in its own right, it is the connection to non-linear stability that gives this topic its importance. This problem was considered in \cite{Wol}, but as has been pointed out in \cite{AK}, the paper \cite{Wol} contained serious flaws. In this work we construct static solutions by solving the Euler-Lagrange equation for the energy density $\rho$ as a fixed point problem. The Euler-Lagrange equation originates from the particle number-Casimir functional introduced in \cite{Wol}. We then define a density function $f$ on phase space which induces the energy density $\rho$ and we show that it constitutes a static solution of the Einstein-Vlasov system. Hence we settle rigorously parts of what the author of \cite{Wol} attempted to prove.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Time Slot Allocation Algorithm for Quadcopter Swarms

A swarm of quadcopters can perform cooperative tasks, such as monitoring of a large area, more efficiently than a single one. However, to be able to successfully work together, the quadcopters must be aware of the position of the other swarm members, especially to avoid collisions. A quadcopter can share its own position by transmitting it via radio waves and in order to allow multiple quadcopters to communicate effectively, a decentralized channel access protocol is essential. We propose a new dynamic channel access protocol, called Dynamic time slot allocation (DTSA), where the quadcopters share the total channel access time in a non-periodic and decentralized manner. Quadcopters with higher communication demands occupy more time slots than less active ones. Our dynamic approach allows the agents to adapt to changing swarm situations and therefore to act efficiently, as compared to the state-of-the-art periodic channel access protocol, time division multiple access (TDMA). Along with simulations, we also do experiments using real Crazyflie quadcopters to show the improved performance of DTSA as compared to TDMA.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Algorithmic Fairness Datasets: the Story so Far

Data-driven algorithms are being studied and deployed in diverse domains to support critical decisions, directly impacting on people's well-being. As a result, a growing community of algorithmic fairness researchers has been investigating the equity of existing algorithms and proposing novel ones, advancing the understanding of the risks and opportunities of automated decision-making for different populations. Algorithmic fairness progress hinges on data, which can be used appropriately only if adequately documented. Unfortunately, the algorithmic fairness community, as a whole, suffers from a collective data documentation debt caused by a lack of information on specific resources (opacity) and scatteredness of available information (sparsity). In this work, we survey over two hundred datasets employed in algorithmic fairness research, producing standardized and searchable documentation for each of them, along with in-depth documentation for the three most popular fairness datasets, namely Adult, COMPAS and German Credit. These documentation efforts support multiple contributions. Firstly, we summarize the merits and limitations of popular algorithmic fairness datasets, questioning their suitability as general-purpose fairness benchmarks. Secondly, we document hundreds of available alternatives, annotating their domain and supported fairness tasks, to assist dataset users in task-oriented and domain-oriented search. Finally, we analyze these resources from the perspective of five important data curation topics: anonymization, consent, inclusivity, labeling of sensitive attributes, and transparency. We discuss different approaches and levels of attention to these topics, making them tangible, and distill them into a set of best practices for the curation of novel datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra

Molecular vibronic spectra is an essential property of molecules, which is an important tool to analyze chemical components and study molecular structures. Computing molecular vibronic spectra has been a challenging task, and its best-known classical algorithm scales combinatorially in the system size. Recently, a quantum simulator, specifically Gaussian boson sampling, has been proposed to generate the spectra efficiently. Thus, molecular vibronic spectra is a candidate of tasks for which a quantum device provides a computational advantage. In this work, we propose a quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra. We find an exact solution of the Fourier components of molecular vibronic spectra at zero temperature using the positive $P$-representation method. Thus, we can obtain the molecular vibronic spectra exactly by the inverse Fourier transformation for the solution for a given resolution. We also show that the same method applies to a finite temperature case. Therefore, computing molecular vibronic spectra, which can be mapped to a Gaussian boson sampling, does not require a quantum device. We then generalize the method beyond the Gaussian framework and find that the Fourier components are written as a loop hafnian, the exact computation of which is known to be \#P-hard. It presents an interesting theoretical separation between non-Gaussian boson sampling and Gaussian boson sampling. Meanwhile, since running an actual boson sampling circuit would incur an $1/\text{poly}(N)$ additive error for $N$ samples, we also study the possibility of achieving the same accuracy using a classical algorithm. Interestingly, when there is no squeezing in the process, one may use Gurvits's algorithm to compute the Fourier components within an additive error. We finally provide possible approaches to approximate the Fourier components and discuss their limitations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetric matrix representations of truncated Toeplitz operators on finite dimensional spaces

In this paper, we study matrix representations of truncated Toeplitz operators with respect to orthonormal bases which are invariant under a canonical conjugation map. In particular, we determine necessary and sufficient conditions for when a 3-by-3 symmetric matrix is the matrix representation of a truncated Toeplitz operator with respect to a given conjugation invariant orthonormal basis. We specialise our result to the case when the conjugation invariant orthonormal basis is a modified Clark basis. As a corollary to this specialisation, we answer a previously stated open conjecture in the negative, and show that not every unitary equivalence between a complex symmetric matrix and a truncated Toeplitz operator arises from a modified Clark basis representation. Finally, we show that a given 3-by-3 symmetric matrix is the matrix representation of a truncated Toeplitz operator with respect to a conjugation invariant orthonormal basis if and only if a specified system of polynomial equations is satisfied with a real solution.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of Jacobi operators and asymptotic behavior of orthogonal polynomials

We find and discuss asymptotic formulas for orthonormal polynomials $P_{n}(z)$ with recurrence coefficients $a_{n}, b_{n}$. Our main goal is to consider the case where off-diagonal elements $a_{n}\to\infty$ as $n\to\infty$. Formulas obtained are essentially different for relatively small and large diagonal elements $b_{n}$. Our analysis is intimately linked with spectral theory...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The CORAL++ Algorithm for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation of Speaker Recogntion

State-of-the-art speaker recognition systems are trained with a large amount of human-labeled training data set. Such a training set is usually composed of various data sources to enhance the modeling capability of models. However, in practical deployment, unseen condition is almost inevitable. Domain mismatch is a common problem in real-life applications due to the statistical difference between the training and testing data sets. To alleviate the degradation caused by domain mismatch, we propose a new feature-based unsupervised domain adaptation algorithm. The algorithm we propose is a further optimization based on the well-known CORrelation ALignment (CORAL), so we call it CORAL++. On the NIST 2019 Speaker Recognition Evaluation (SRE19), we use SRE18 CTS set as the development set to verify the effectiveness of CORAL++. With the typical x-vector/PLDA setup, the CORAL++ outperforms the CORAL by 9.40% relatively on EER.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multivariate Algorithmics for Eliminating Envy by Donating Goods

Fairly dividing a set of indivisible resources to a set of agents is of utmost importance in some applications. However, after an allocation has been implemented the preferences of agents might change and envy might arise. We study the following problem to cope with such situations: Given an allocation of indivisible resources to agents with additive utility-based preferences, is it possible to socially donate some of the resources (which means removing these resources from the allocation instance) such that the resulting modified allocation is envy-free (up to one good). We require that the number of deleted resources and/or the caused utilitarian welfare loss of the allocation are bounded. We conduct a thorough study of the (parameterized) computational complexity of this problem considering various natural and problem-specific parameters (e.g., the number of agents, the number of deleted resources, or the maximum number of resources assigned to an agent in the initial allocation) and different preference models, including unary and 0/1-valuations. In our studies, we obtain a rich set of (parameterized) tractability and intractability results and discover several surprising contrasts, for instance, between the two closely related fairness concepts envy-freeness and envy-freeness up to one good and between the influence of the parameters maximum number and welfare of the deleted resources.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Survey of Methods for Automated Algorithm Configuration

Elias Schede, Jasmin Brandt, Alexander Tornede, Marcel Wever, Viktor Bengs, Eyke Hüllermeier, Kevin Tierney. Algorithm configuration (AC) is concerned with the automated search of the most suitable parameter configuration of a parametrized algorithm. There is currently a wide variety of AC problem variants and methods proposed in the literature. Existing reviews do not take into account all derivatives of the AC problem, nor do they offer a complete classification scheme. To this end, we introduce taxonomies to describe the AC problem and features of configuration methods, respectively. We review existing AC literature within the lens of our taxonomies, outline relevant design choices of configuration approaches, contrast methods and problem variants against each other, and describe the state of AC in industry. Finally, our review provides researchers and practitioners with a look at future research directions in the field of AC.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Efficient Algorithms for Learning to Control Bandits with Unobserved Contexts

Contextual bandits are widely-used in the study of learning-based control policies for finite action spaces. While the problem is well-studied for bandits with perfectly observed context vectors, little is known about the case of imperfectly observed contexts. For this setting, existing approaches are inapplicable and new conceptual and technical frameworks are required. We present an implementable posterior sampling algorithm for bandits with imperfect context observations and study its performance for learning optimal decisions. The provided numerical results relate the performance of the algorithm to different quantities of interest including the number of arms, dimensions, observation matrices, posterior rescaling factors, and signal-to-noise ratios. In general, the proposed algorithm exposes efficiency in learning from the noisy imperfect observations and taking actions accordingly. Enlightening understandings the analyses provide as well as interesting future directions it points to, are discussed as well.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Leveraging the Power of Graph Algorithms: Efficient Algorithms for Computer-Aided Verification

The goal of the thesis is to leverage fast graph algorithms and modern algorithmic techniques for problems in model checking and synthesis on graphs, MDPs, and game graphs. The results include symbolic algorithms, a well-known class of algorithms in model checking that trades limited access to the input model for an efficient representation. In particular, we present the following results: Algorithms for game graphs with mean-payoff Büchi objectives and mean-payoff coBüchi objectives which match one of the best running time bounds for mean-payoff objectives. A near-linear time randomized algorithm for Streett objectives in graphs and MDPs. A sub-cubic time algorithm for bounded Büchi objectives in graphs and a cubic time algorithm for game graphs. Conditional lower bounds for queries of reachability objectives in game graphs and MDPs. Linear and near-linear time algorithms for sequential reachability objectives in graphs and MDPs respectively. The first quasi-polynomial time symbolic algorithm for parity objectives in game graphs. We break a long-standing running time bound for MEC decomposition from the '90s by providing a sub-quadratic time symbolic algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Coupled CP Decomposition for Principal Components Analysis of Symmetric Networks

In a number of application domains, one observes a sequence of network data; for example, repeated measurements between users interactions in social media platforms, financial correlation networks over time, or across subjects, as in multi-subject studies of brain connectivity. One way to analyze such data is by stacking networks into a third-order array or tensor. We propose a principal components analysis (PCA) framework for sequence network data, based on a novel decomposition for semi-symmetric tensors. We derive efficient algorithms for computing our proposed "Coupled CP" decomposition and establish estimation consistency of our approach under an analogue of the spiked covariance model with rates the same as the matrix case up to a logarithmic term. Our framework inherits many of the strengths of classical PCA and is suitable for a wide range of unsupervised learning tasks, including identifying principal networks, isolating meaningful changepoints or outliers across observations, and for characterizing the "variability network" of the most varying edges. Finally, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposal on simulated data and on examples from political science and financial economics. The proof techniques used to establish our main consistency results are surprisingly straight-forward and may find use in a variety of other matrix and tensor decomposition problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spaces of polynomials with constrained divisors as Grassmanians for traversing flows

We study {\sf traversing} vector flows $v$ on smooth compact manifolds $X$ with boundary. For a given compact manifold $\hat X$, equipped with a traversing vector field $\hat v$ which is {\sf convex} with respect to $\partial\hat X$, we consider submersions/embeddings $\alpha: X \to \hat X$ such that $\dim X = \dim \hat X$ and $\alpha(\partial X)$ avoids a priory chosen tangency patterns $\Theta$ to the $\hat v$-trajectories. In particular, for each $\hat v$-trajectory $\hat\gamma$, we restrict the cardinality of $\hat\gamma \cap \alpha(\partial X)$ by an even number $d$. We call $(\hat X, \hat v)$ a {\sf convex pseudo-envelop/envelop} of the pair $(X, v)$. Here the vector field $v = \alpha^\dagger(\hat v)$ is the $\alpha$-transfer of $\hat v$ to $X$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Almost Optimal Proper Learning and Testing Polynomials

We give the first almost optimal polynomial-time proper learning algorithm of Boolean sparse multivariate polynomial under the uniform distribution. For $s$-sparse polynomial over $n$ variables and $\epsilon=1/s^\beta$, $\beta>1$, our algorithm makes $$q_U=\left(\frac{s}{\epsilon}\right)^{\frac{\log \beta}{\beta}+O(\frac{1}{\beta})}+ \tilde O\left(s\right)\left(\log\frac{1}{\epsilon}\right)\log n$$ queries. Notice that our query complexity is sublinear in $1/\epsilon$ and almost linear in $s$. All previous algorithms have query complexity at least quadratic in $s$ and linear in $1/\epsilon$.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy