Dynamics of semigroups of Hénon-like maps in $\mathbb{C}^2$

Chun-Xue Liınst{1, 2}, Hong-Chi Wangınst{1, 2}, Yue-Hui Maınst{1}, Miao-Miao Zhangınst{1}, Chong Li ınst{3, 4}, Yu-Qing Zhengınst{1}. We present a large-scale simultaneous survey of the CO isotopologues ($\rm {}^{12}{CO}$, $\rm{}^{13}{CO}$, and $\rm{C}{}^{18}{O}$) J = 1 ${-}$ 0 line emission toward the Galactic plane region of l = 106.65$^\circ$ to 109.50$^\circ$ and b = ${-}$1.85$^\circ$ to 0.95$^\circ$ using the Purple Mountain Observatory 13.7 m millimeter-wavelength telescope. Except for the molecular gas in the solar neighborhood, the emission from the molecular gas in this region is concentrated in the velocity range of [${-}$60, ${-}$35] $\rm km~s^{-1}$. The gas in the region can be divided into four clouds, with mass in the range of $\sim$10$^{3}$ to 10$^{4}$\,${M_{\sun}}$. We have identified 25 filaments based on the $\rm {}^{13}{CO}$ data. The median excitation temperature, length, line mass, line width, and virial parameter of the filaments are 10.89 K, 8.49 pc, 146.11 ${M}_{\odot}~ \rm pc^{-1}$, 1.01 $\rm km~s^{-1}$, and 3.14, respectively. Among these filaments, eight have virial parameters of less than 2, suggesting that they are gravitationally bound and can lead to star formation. Nineteen {H \small {II}} regions or candidates have previously been found in the region and we investigate the relationships between these {H \small {II}} regions/candidates and surrounding molecular clouds in detail. Using morphology similarity and radial velocity consistency between {H \small {II}} regions/candidates and molecular clouds as evidence for association, and raised temperature and velocity broadening as signatures of interaction, we propose that 12 {H \small {II}} regions/candidates are associated with their surrounding molecular clouds. In the case of the {H \small {II}} region of S142, the energy of the {H \small {II}} region is sufficient to maintain the turbulence in the surrounding molecular gas.
Comments / 0