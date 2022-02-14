ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triangular-Grid Billiards and Plabic Graphs

By Colin Defant, Pakawut Jiradilok
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Given a polygon $P$ in the triangular grid, we obtain a permutation $\pi_P$ via a natural billiards system in which beams of light bounce around inside of $P$. The different cycles in $\pi_P$...

Hole Spectral Function of a Chiral Spin Liquid in the Triangular Lattice Hubbard Model

Quantum spin liquids are fascinating phases of matter, hosting fractionalized spin excitations and unconventional long-range quantum entanglement. These exotic properties, however, also render their experimental characterization challenging and finding ways to diagnose quantum spin liquids is therefore a pertinent challenge. Here, we numerically compute the spectral function of a single hole doped into the half-filled Hubbard model on the triangular lattice using techniques based on matrix product states. At half filling the system has been proposed to realize a chiral spin liquid at intermediate interaction strength, surrounded by a magnetically ordered phase at strong interactions and a superconducting/metallic phase at weak interactions. We find that the spectra of these phases exhibit distinct signatures. By developing appropriate parton mean-field descriptions, we gain insight into the relevant low energy features. While the magnetic phase is characterized by a dressed hole moving through the ordered spin background, we find indications of spinon dynamics in the chiral spin liquid. Our results suggest that the hole spectral function, as measured by Angle-Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy (ARPES), provides a useful tool to characterize quantum spin liquids.
Distance Laplacian eigenvalues of graphs and chromatic and independence number

For a connected graph $G$ of order $n$, let $Diag(Tr)$ be the diagonal matrix of vertex transmissions and $D(G)$ be the distance matrix of $G$. The distance Laplacian matrix of $G$ is defined as $D^L(G)=Diag(Tr)-D(G)$ and the eigenvalues of $D^{L}(G)$ are called the distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$. Let $\partial_{1}^{L}(G)\geq \partial_{2}^{L}(G)\geq \dots \geq \partial_{n}^{L}(G)$ be the distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$. Given an interval $I$, let $m_{D^{L} (G)} I$ (or simply $m_{D^{L} } I$) be the number of distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$ which lie in the interval $I$. For a prescribed interval $I$, we determine $m_{D^{L} }I$ in terms of independence number $\alpha(G)$, chromatic number $\chi$, number of pendant vertices and diameter $d$ of the graph $G$. In particular, we prove that $m_{D^{L}(G) }[n,n+2)\leq \chi-1$, ~$m_{D^{L}(G) }[n,n+\alpha(G))\leq n-\alpha(G)$ and we show that the inequalities are sharp. We also show that $m_{D^{L} (G )}\bigg( n,n+\left\lceil\frac{n}{\chi}\right\rceil\bigg)\leq n- \left\lceil\frac{n}{\chi}\right\rceil-C_{\overline{G}}+1 $, where $C_{\overline{G}}$ is the number of components in $\overline{G}$, and discuss some cases where the bound is best possible. In addition, we prove that $m_{D^{L} (G )}[n,n+p)\leq n-p$, where $p\geq 1$ is the number of pendant vertices. Also, we characterize graphs of diameter $d\leq 2$ which satisfy $m_{D^{L}(G) } (2n-1,2n )= \alpha(G)-1=\frac{n}{2}-1$. At the end, we propose some problems of interest.
Menger-type connectivity of line graphs of faulty hypercubes

A connected graph $G$ is called strongly Menger edge connected if $G$ has min\{deg$_G(x)$, deg$_G(y)$\} edge-disjoint paths between any two distinct vertices $x$ and $y$ in $G$. In this paper, we consider two types of strongly Menger edge connectivity of the line graphs of $n$-dimensional hypercube-like networks with faulty edges, namely the $m$-edge-fault-tolerant and $m$-conditional edge-fault-tolerant strongly Menger edge connectivity. We show that the line graph of any $n$-dimensional hypercube-like network is $(2n-4)$-edge-fault-tolerant strongly Menger edge connected for $n\geq 3$ and $(4n-10)$-conditional edge-fault-tolerant strongly Menger edge connected for $n\geq 4$. The two bounds for the maximum number of faulty edges are best possible.
Path eccentricity of graphs

Let $G$ be a connected graph. The eccentricity of a path $P$, denoted by ecc$_G(P)$, is the maximum distance from $P$ to any vertex in $G$. In the \textsc{Central path} (CP) problem our aim is to find a path of minimum eccentricity. This problem was introduced by Cockayne et al., in 1981, in the study of different centrality measures on graphs. They showed that CP can be solved in linear time in trees, but it is known to be NP-hard in many classes of graphs such as chordal bipartite graphs, planar 3-connected graphs, split graphs, etc.
Pseudo-finiteness of arbitrary graphs of bounded shrub-depth

We consider classes of arbitrary (finite or infinite) graphs of bounded shrub-depth, specifically the classes $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ of arbitrary graphs that have tree models of height $d$ and $r$ labels. We show that the graphs of $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ are $\mathrm{MSO}$-pseudo-finite relative to the class $\mathrm{TM}^{\text{f}}_r(d)$ of finite graphs of $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$; that is, that every $\mathrm{MSO}$ sentence true in a graph of $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ is also true in a graph of $\mathrm{TM}^{\text{f}}_r(d)$. We also show that $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ is closed under ultraproducts and ultraroots. These results have two consequences. The first is that the index of the $\mathrm{MSO}[m]$-equivalence relation on graphs of $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ is bounded by a $(d+1)$-fold exponential in $m$. The second is that $\mathrm{TM}_r(d)$ is exactly the class of all graphs that are $\mathrm{MSO}$-pseudo-finite relative to $\mathrm{TM}^{\text{f}}_r(d)$.
Metastability of the Potts ferromagnet on random regular graphs

Amin Coja-Oghlan, Andreas Galanis, Leslie Ann Goldberg, Jean Bernoulli Ravelomanana, Daniel Stefankovic, Eric Vigoda. We study the performance of Markov chains for the $q$-state ferromagnetic Potts model on random regular graphs. It is conjectured that their performance is dictated by metastability phenomena, i.e., the presence of "phases" (clusters) in the sample space where Markov chains with local update rules, such as the Glauber dynamics, are bound to take exponential time to escape, and therefore cause slow mixing. The phases that are believed to drive these metastability phenomena in the case of the Potts model emerge as local, rather than global, maxima of the so-called Bethe functional, and previous approaches of analysing these phases based on optimisation arguments fall short of the task.
Levy geometric graphs

We present a new family of graphs with remarkable properties. They are obtained by connecting the points of a random walk when their distance is smaller than a given scale. Their degree (number of neighbors) does not depend on the graphs' size but only on the considered scale. It follows a Gamma distribution and thus presents an exponential decay. Levy flights are particular random walks with some power-law increments of infinite variance. When building the geometric graphs from them, we show from dimensional arguments, that the number of clusters follows an inverse power of the scale. When the scale increases, these graphs never tend towards a single cluster (the giant component). In other words, they do not undergo a phase transition of percolation type. Moreover, the distribution of the size of the clusters, properly normalized, is scale-invariant, which reflects the self-similar nature of the underlying process. This invariance makes it possible to link them to more abstract graphs without a metric (like social ones) characterized only by the size of their clusters. The Levy graphs may find applications in community structure analysis, and in modeling power-law interacting systems which, although inherently scale-free, are still analyzed at some resolution.
Three-dimensional graph products with unbounded stack-number

We prove that the stack-number of the strong product of three $n$-vertex paths is $\Theta(n^{1/3})$. The best previously known upper bound was $O(n)$. No non-trivial lower bound was known. This is the first explicit example of a graph family with bounded maximum degree and unbounded stack-number. The main tool used...
Misspecification Tests on Models of Random Graphs

A class of models that have been widely used are the exponential random graph (ERG) models, which form a comprehensive family of models that include independent and dyadic edge models, Markov random graphs, and many other graph distributions, in addition to allow the inclusion of covariates that can lead to a better fit of the model.
Unusual dynamics of spin-1/2 antiferromagnets on the triangular lattice in magnetic field

We discuss theoretically dynamical properties of spin-$\frac12$ Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the triangular lattice in magnetic field $\bf H$. We use the recently proposed bond-operator theory taking into account all spin degrees of freedom in the magnetic unit cell containing three spins. This technique describes accurately short-range spin correlations and provides a quantitative description of elementary excitations which appear in other approaches as bound states of conventional low-energy quasiparticles (e.g., magnons). In quantitative agreement with previous numerical and analytical findings, we observe four phases with coplanar spin arrangements upon the field increasing. Among them are the fully saturated phase at $H>H_s$ and the collinear "up-up-down" (UUD) state at $H_1<H<H_2$ showing the magnetization plateau at 1/3 of its saturation value. We demonstrate that apart from magnons (spin-1 quasiparticles) there is a well-defined spin-0 elementary excitation in the UUD state whose spectrum lies below magnon branches. This mode originates from a high-energy quasiparticle at $H=0$. It produces anomalies in the longitudinal spin correlator whose spectral weights, however, are much smaller than spectral weights of magnons in the transverse spin correlator that hinders its experimental observation. At $H_2<H<H_s$, we obtain multiple short-wavelength spin excitations and a highly nontrivial field evolution of quasiparticles spectra which would be very difficult to find by any conventional analytical approach.
Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
Handling Distribution Shifts on Graphs: An Invariance Perspective

There is increasing evidence suggesting neural networks' sensitivity to distribution shifts, so that research on out-of-distribution (OOD) generalization comes into the spotlight. Nonetheless, current endeavors mostly focus on Euclidean data, and its formulation for graph-structured data is not clear and remains under-explored, given the two-fold fundamental challenges: 1) the inter-connection among nodes in one graph, which induces non-IID generation of data points even under the same environment, and 2) the structural information in the input graph, which is also informative for prediction. In this paper, we formulate the OOD problem for node-level prediction on graphs and develop a new domain-invariant learning approach, named Explore-to-Extrapolate Risk Minimization, that facilitates GNNs to leverage invariant graph features for prediction. The key difference to existing invariant models is that we design multiple context explorers (specified as graph editers in our case) that are adversarially trained to maximize the variance of risks from multiple virtual environments. Such a design enables the model to extrapolate from a single observed environment which is the common case for node-level prediction. We prove the validity of our method by theoretically showing its guarantee of a valid OOD solution and further demonstrate its power on various real-world datasets for handling distribution shifts from artificial spurious features, cross-domain transfers and dynamic graph evolution.
Zoology of non-Hermitian spectra and their graph topology

We uncover the very rich graph topology of generic bounded non-Hermitian spectra, distinct from the topology of conventional band invariants and complex spectral winding. The graph configuration of complex spectra are characterized by the algebraic structures of their corresponding energy dispersions, drawing new intimate links between combinatorial graph theory, algebraic geometry and non-Hermitian band topology. Spectral graphs that are conformally related belong to the same equivalence class, and are characterized by emergent symmetries not necessarily present in the physical Hamiltonian. The simplest class encompasses well-known examples such as the Hatano-Nelson and non-Hermitian SSH models, while more sophisticated classes represent novel multi-component models with interesting spectral graphs resembling stars, flowers, and insects. With recent rapid advancements in metamaterials, ultracold atomic lattices and quantum circuits, it is now feasible to not only experimentally realize such esoteric spectra, but also investigate the non-Hermitian flat bands and anomalous responses straddling transitions between different spectral graph topologies.
Graph Spectrum Based Seismic Survey Design

Randomized sampling techniques have become increasingly useful in seismic data acquisition and processing, allowing practitioners to achieve dense wavefield reconstruction from a substantially reduced number of field samples. However, typical designs studied in the low-rank matrix recovery and compressive sensing literature are difficult to achieve by standard industry hardware. For practical purposes, a compromise between stochastic and realizable samples is needed. In this paper, we propose a deterministic and computationally cheap tool to alleviate randomized acquisition design, prior to survey deployment and large-scale optimization. We consider universal and deterministic matrix completion results in the context of seismology, where a bipartite graph representation of the source-receiver layout allows for the respective spectral gap to act as a quality metric for wavefield reconstruction. We provide realistic survey design scenarios to demonstrate the utility of the spectral gap for successful seismic data acquisition via low-rank and sparse signal recovery.
Learning Optical Flow with Adaptive Graph Reasoning

Estimating per-pixel motion between video frames, known as optical flow, is a long-standing problem in video understanding and analysis. Most contemporary optical flow techniques largely focus on addressing the cross-image matching with feature similarity, with few methods considering how to explicitly reason over the given scene for achieving a holistic motion understanding. In this work, taking a fresh perspective, we introduce a novel graph-based approach, called adaptive graph reasoning for optical flow (AGFlow), to emphasize the value of scene/context information in optical flow. Our key idea is to decouple the context reasoning from the matching procedure, and exploit scene information to effectively assist motion estimation by learning to reason over the adaptive graph. The proposed AGFlow can effectively exploit the context information and incorporate it within the matching procedure, producing more robust and accurate results. On both Sintel clean and final passes, our AGFlow achieves the best accuracy with EPE of 1.43 and 2.47 pixels, outperforming state-of-the-art approaches by 11.2% and 13.6%, respectively.
Graph-Relational Domain Adaptation

Existing domain adaptation methods tend to treat every domain equally and align them all perfectly. Such uniform alignment ignores topological structures among different domains; therefore it may be beneficial for nearby domains, but not necessarily for distant domains. In this work, we relax such uniform alignment by using a domain graph to encode domain adjacency, e.g., a graph of states in the US with each state as a domain and each edge indicating adjacency, thereby allowing domains to align flexibly based on the graph structure. We generalize the existing adversarial learning framework with a novel graph discriminator using encoding-conditioned graph embeddings. Theoretical analysis shows that at equilibrium, our method recovers classic domain adaptation when the graph is a clique, and achieves non-trivial alignment for other types of graphs. Empirical results show that our approach successfully generalizes uniform alignment, naturally incorporates domain information represented by graphs, and improves upon existing domain adaptation methods on both synthetic and real-world datasets. Code will soon be available at this https URL.
Group Testing with Correlation under Edge-Faulty Graphs

In applications of group testing in networks, e.g. identifying individuals who are infected by a disease spread over a network, exploiting correlation among network nodes provides fundamental opportunities in reducing the number of tests needed. We model and analyze group testing on $n$ correlated nodes whose interactions are specified by a graph $G$. We model correlation through an edge-faulty random graph formed from $G$ in which each edge is dropped with probability $1-r$, and all nodes in the same component have the same state. We consider three classes of graphs: cycles and trees, $d$-regular graphs and stochastic block models or SBM, and obtain lower and upper bounds on the number of tests needed to identify the defective nodes. Our results are expressed in terms of the number of tests needed when the nodes are independent and they are in terms of $n$, $r$, and the target error. In particular, we quantify the fundamental improvements that exploiting correlation offers by the ratio between the total number of nodes $n$ and the equivalent number of independent nodes in a classic group testing algorithm. The lower bounds are derived by illustrating a strong dependence of the number of tests needed on the expected number of components. In this regard, we establish a new approximation for the distribution of component sizes in "$d$-regular trees" which may be of independent interest and leads to a lower bound on the expected number of components in $d$-regular graphs. The upper bounds are found by forming dense subgraphs in which nodes are more likely to be in the same state. When $G$ is a cycle or tree, we show an improvement by a factor of $log(1/r)$. For grid, a graph with almost $2n$ edges, the improvement is by a factor of ${(1-r) \log(1/r)}$, indicating drastic improvement compared to trees. When $G$ has a larger number of edges, as in SBM, the improvement can scale in $n$.
Understanding Knowledge Integration in Language Models with Graph Convolutions

Pretrained language models (LMs) do not capture factual knowledge very well. This has led to the development of a number of knowledge integration (KI) methods which aim to incorporate external knowledge into pretrained LMs. Even though KI methods show some performance gains over vanilla LMs, the inner-workings of these methods are not well-understood. For instance, it is unclear how and what kind of knowledge is effectively integrated into these models and if such integration may lead to catastrophic forgetting of already learned knowledge. This paper revisits the KI process in these models with an information-theoretic view and shows that KI can be interpreted using a graph convolution operation. We propose a probe model called \textit{Graph Convolution Simulator} (GCS) for interpreting knowledge-enhanced LMs and exposing what kind of knowledge is integrated into these models. We conduct experiments to verify that our GCS can indeed be used to correctly interpret the KI process, and we use it to analyze two well-known knowledge-enhanced LMs: ERNIE and K-Adapter, and find that only a small amount of factual knowledge is integrated in them. We stratify knowledge in terms of various relation types and find that ERNIE and K-Adapter integrate different kinds of knowledge to different extent. Our analysis also shows that simply increasing the size of the KI corpus may not lead to better KI; fundamental advances may be needed.
Simplified Graph Convolution with Heterophily

Graph convolutional networks (GCNs) (Kipf & Welling, 2017) attempt to extend the success of deep learning in modeling image and text data to graphs. However, like other deep models, GCNs comprise repeated nonlinear transformations of inputs and are therefore time and memory intensive to train. Recent work has shown that a much simpler and faster model, Simple Graph Convolution (SGC) (Wu et al., 2019), is competitive with GCNs in common graph machine learning benchmarks. The use of graph data in SGC implicitly assumes the common but not universal graph characteristic of homophily, wherein nodes link to nodes which are similar. Here we show that SGC is indeed ineffective for heterophilous (i.e., non-homophilous) graphs via experiments on synthetic and real-world datasets. We propose Adaptive Simple Graph Convolution (ASGC), which we show can adapt to both homophilous and heterophilous graph structure. Like SGC, ASGC is not a deep model, and hence is fast, scalable, and interpretable. We find that our non-deep method often outperforms state-of-the-art deep models at node classification on a benchmark of real-world datasets. The SGC paper questioned whether the complexity of graph neural networks is warranted for common graph problems involving homophilous networks; our results suggest that this question is still open even for more complicated problems involving heterophilous networks.
From graph to Riesz continuity

We show that every graph continuous family of unbounded operators in a Hilbert space becomes Riesz continuous after multiplication by an appropriate family of unitaries. This result leads to two corollaries for operators with compact resolvents: (1) the identity map between the spaces of such operators equipped with the Riesz and the graph topology is a homotopy equivalence; (2) every graph continuous family of such operators acting between fibers of Hilbert bundles becomes Riesz continuous in an appropriate trivializations of the bundles.
