ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Decreasing Minimization on Base-Polyhedra: Relation Between Discrete and Continuous Cases

By András Frank, Kazuo Murota
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

This paper is concerned with the relationship between the discrete and the continuous decreasing minimization problem on base-polyhedra. The continuous version (under the name of lexicographically optimal base of a polymatroid) was solved by Fujishige in 1980, with subsequent...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

On the relations of stochastic convex optimization problems with empirical risk minimization problems on $p$-norm balls

In this paper, we consider convex stochastic optimization problems arising in machine learning applications (e.g., risk minimization) and the application of mathematical statistics (e.g., maximum likelihood estimation). There are two main approaches to solve such kinds of problems, namely the Stochastic Approximation approach (online approach) and the Sample Average Approximation, also known as the Monte Carlo approach, (offline approach). One of the advantages of the Monte Carlo approach is the possibility to solve the problem in a distributed decentralized setup, which is especialy valuable for large-scale problems. In the online approach, the problem can be solved by stochastic gradient descent-based methods, meanwhile, in the offline approach, the problem is replaced by its empirical counterpart (the empirical risk minimization problem). The natural question is how to define the problem sample size, i.e., how many realizations should be sampled so that the quite accurate solution of the empirical problem be the solution of the original problem with the desired precision. This issue is one of the main issues in modern machine learning and optimization. In the last decade, a lot of significant advances were made in these areas to solve convex stochastic optimization problems on the Euclidean balls (or the whole space). In this work, we are based on these advances and study the case of arbitrary balls in the $\ell_p$-norms. We also explore the question of how the parameter $p$ affects the estimates of the required number of terms as a function of empirical risk.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Help Me Explore: Minimal Social Interventions for Graph-Based Autotelic Agents

In the quest for autonomous agents learning open-ended repertoires of skills, most works take a Piagetian perspective: learning trajectories are the results of interactions between developmental agents and their physical environment. The Vygotskian perspective, on the other hand, emphasizes the centrality of the socio-cultural environment: higher cognitive functions emerge from transmissions of socio-cultural processes internalized by the agent. This paper argues that both perspectives could be coupled within the learning of autotelic agents to foster their skill acquisition. To this end, we make two contributions: 1) a novel social interaction protocol called Help Me Explore (HME), where autotelic agents can benefit from both individual and socially guided exploration. In social episodes, a social partner suggests goals at the frontier of the learning agent knowledge. In autotelic episodes, agents can either learn to master their own discovered goals or autonomously rehearse failed social goals; 2) GANGSTR, a graph-based autotelic agent for manipulation domains capable of decomposing goals into sequences of intermediate sub-goals. We show that when learning within HME, GANGSTR overcomes its individual learning limits by mastering the most complex configurations (e.g. stacks of 5 blocks) with only few social interventions.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Optimization Conditions and Decomposable Algorithms for Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a convertible nonconvex function(CN function for short) and a weak (strong) uniform (decomposable, exact) CN function, proves the optimization conditions for their global solutions and proposes algorithms for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the decomposable CN function. First, to illustrate the fact that some nonconvex functions, nonsmooth or discontinuous, are actually weak uniform CN functions, examples are given. The operational properties of the CN functions are proved, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and compound operations. Second, optimization conditions of the global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a weak uniform CN function are proved. Based on the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function, a decomposable algorithm is proposed by its augmented Lagrangian penalty function and its convergence is proved. Numerical results show that an approximate global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a CN function may be obtained by the decomposable algorithms. The decomposable algorithm can effectively reduce the scale in solving the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function. This paper provides a new idea for solving unconstrained nonconvex optimization problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polyhedra
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

HII regions in CALIFA survey: II. The relation between their physical properties and galaxy evolution

C. Espinosa-Ponce, S. F. Sánchez, C. Morisset, J. K. Barrera-Ballesteros, L. Galbany, R. García-Benito, E. A. D. Lacerda, D. Mast. We present in here the exploration of the physical properties of the sample of HII regions and aggregations of the last HII regions catalog of the CALIFA survey. This sample comprises the optical spectroscopic properties of more than ~26,000 ionized regions corresponding to 924 galaxies from the Integral Field Spectroscopy data, including the flux intensity and equivalent widths and the properties of their underlying stellar population. In the current study we derive a set of physical quantities for all these regions based on those properties, including (i) the fraction of young stars; (ii) the ionization strength (using six different estimations); (iii) the oxygen abundance (using 25 different calibrators); (iv) the nitrogen and nitrogen-to-oxygen abundance; (v) the dust extinction and (vi) the electron density. Using this dataset we explore how the loci in the classical diagnostic diagrams are connected with those quantities, the radial distributions of these parameters, and the inter-relations between themselves and with the properties of the underlying stellar populations. We conclude that many properties of the HII regions are tightly related to the galactic stellar evolution at the location where those regions are observed. Those properties are modulated only as a second-order effect by the properties of the ionizing stars and the ionized nebulae that do not depend on the astrophysical context in which they are formed. Our results highlight the importance of HII regions to explore the chemical evolution in galaxies, clarifying which of their properties can be used as proxies of that evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Beyond the Policy Gradient Theorem for Efficient Policy Updates in Actor-Critic Algorithms

In Reinforcement Learning, the optimal action at a given state is dependent on policy decisions at subsequent states. As a consequence, the learning targets evolve with time and the policy optimization process must be efficient at unlearning what it previously learnt. In this paper, we discover that the policy gradient theorem prescribes policy updates that are slow to unlearn because of their structural symmetry with respect to the value target. To increase the unlearning speed, we study a novel policy update: the gradient of the cross-entropy loss with respect to the action maximizing $q$, but find that such updates may lead to a decrease in value. Consequently, we introduce a modified policy update devoid of that flaw, and prove its guarantees of convergence to global optimality in $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$ under classic assumptions. Further, we assess standard policy updates and our cross-entropy policy updates along six analytical dimensions. Finally, we empirically validate our theoretical findings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Long-term Causal Inference Under Persistent Confounding via Data Combination

We study the identification and estimation of long-term treatment effects when both experimental and observational data are available. Since the long-term outcome is observed only after a long delay, it is not measured in the experimental data, but only recorded in the observational data. However, both types of data include observations of some short-term outcomes. In this paper, we uniquely tackle the challenge of persistent unmeasured confounders, i.e., some unmeasured confounders that can simultaneously affect the treatment, short-term outcomes and the long-term outcome, noting that they invalidate identification strategies in previous literature. To address this challenge, we exploit the sequential structure of multiple short-term outcomes, and develop three novel identification strategies for the average long-term treatment effect. We further propose three corresponding estimators and prove their asymptotic consistency and asymptotic normality. We finally apply our methods to estimate the effect of a job training program on long-term employment using semi-synthetic data. We numerically show that our proposals outperform existing methods that fail to handle persistent confounders.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy