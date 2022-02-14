ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Forest-based networks

By Katharina T. Huber, Vincent Moulton, Guillaume E. Scholz
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In evolutionary studies it is common to use phylogenetic trees to represent the evolutionary history of a set of species. However, in case the transfer of genes or other genetic information between the species or their ancestors has occurred in the past, a tree may not provide a complete picture of...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Diffractive deep neural network based adaptive optics scheme for vortex beam in oceanic turbulence

Vortex beam carrying orbital angular momentum (OAM) is disturbed by oceanic turbulence (OT) when propagating in underwater wireless optical communication (UWOC) system. Adaptive optics (AO) is used to compensate for distortion and improve the performance of the UWOC system. In this work, we propose a diffractive deep neural network (DDNN) based AO scheme to compensate for the distortion caused by OT, where the DDNN is trained to obtain the mapping between the distortion intensity distribution of the vortex beam and its corresponding phase screen representating OT. The intensity pattern of the distorted vortex beam obtained in the experiment is input to the DDNN model, and the predicted phase screen can be used to compensate the distortion in real time. The experiment results show that the proposed scheme can extract quickly the characteristics of the intensity pattern of the distorted vortex beam, and output accurately the predicted phase screen. The mode purity of the compensated vortex beam is significantly improved, even with a strong OT. Our scheme may provide a new avenue for AO techniques, and is expected to promote the communication quality of UWOC system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Space-Air-Ground Integrated Multi-domain Network Resource Orchestration based on Virtual Network Architecture: a DRL Method

Traditional ground wireless communication networks cannot provide high-quality services for artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) due to deployment, coverage and capacity issues. The space-air-ground integrated network (SAGIN) has become a research focus in the industry. Compared with traditional wireless communication networks, SAGIN is more flexible and reliable, and it has wider coverage and higher quality of seamless connection. However, due to its inherent heterogeneity, time-varying and self-organizing characteristics, the deployment and use of SAGIN still faces huge challenges, among which the orchestration of heterogeneous resources is a key issue. Based on virtual network architecture and deep reinforcement learning (DRL), we model SAGIN's heterogeneous resource orchestration as a multi-domain virtual network embedding (VNE) problem, and propose a SAGIN cross-domain VNE algorithm. We model the different network segments of SAGIN, and set the network attributes according to the actual situation of SAGIN and user needs. In DRL, the agent is acted by a five-layer policy network. We build a feature matrix based on network attributes extracted from SAGIN and use it as the agent training environment. Through training, the probability of each underlying node being embedded can be derived. In test phase, we complete the embedding process of virtual nodes and links in turn based on this probability. Finally, we verify the effectiveness of the algorithm from both training and testing.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Wind power ramp prediction algorithm based on wavelet deep belief network

The wind power ramp events threaten the power grid safety significantly. To improve the ramp prediction accuracy, a hybrid wavelet deep belief network algorithm with adaptive feature selection (WDBNAFS) is proposed. First, the wind power characteristic is analyzed. Then, wavelet decomposition is addressed to the time series, and an adaptive feature selection algorithm is proposed to select the inputs of the prediction model. Finally, a deep belief network is employed to predict the wind power ramp event, and the proposed WDBNAFS was testified with the experiments based on the practical data. The simulation results demonstrate that the prediction accuracy of the proposed algorithm is more than 90%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

5G Network on Wings: A Deep Reinforcement Learning Approach to UAV-based Integrated Access and Backhaul

Fast and reliable wireless communication has become a critical demand in human life. When natural disasters strike, providing ubiquitous connectivity becomes challenging by using traditional wireless networks. In this context, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based aerial networks offer a promising alternative for fast, flexible, and reliable wireless communications in mission-critical (MC) scenarios. Due to the unique characteristics such as mobility, flexible deployment, and rapid reconfiguration, drones can readily change location dynamically to provide on-demand communications to users on the ground in emergency scenarios. As a result, the usage of UAV base stations (UAV-BSs) has been considered as an appropriate approach for providing rapid connection in MC scenarios. In this paper, we study how to control a UAV-BS in both static and dynamic environments. We investigate a situation in which a macro BS is destroyed as a result of a natural disaster and a UAV-BS is deployed using integrated access and backhaul (IAB) technology to provide coverage for users in the disaster area. We present a data collection system, signaling procedures and machine learning applications for this use case. A deep reinforcement learning algorithm is developed to jointly optimize the tilt of the access and backhaul antennas of the UAV-BS as well as its three-dimensional placement. Evaluation results show that the proposed algorithm can autonomously navigate and configure the UAV-BS to satisfactorily serve the MC users on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Phylogenetic Network#Reticulate Evolution#Combinatorics
Nature.com

Contrasting impacts of forests on cloud cover based on satellite observations

Forests play a pivotal role in regulating climate and sustaining the hydrological cycle. The biophysical impacts of forests on clouds, however, remain unclear. Here, we use satellite data to show that forests in different regions have opposite effects on summer cloud cover. We find enhanced clouds over most temperate and boreal forests but inhibited clouds over Amazon, Central Africa, and Southeast US. The spatial variation in the sign of cloud effects is driven by sensible heating, where cloud enhancement is more likely to occur over forests with larger sensible heat, and cloud inhibition over forests with smaller sensible heat. Ongoing forest cover loss has led to cloud increase over forest loss hotspots in the Amazon (+0.78%), Indonesia (+1.19%), and Southeast US (+"‰0.09%), but cloud reduction in East Siberia (-0.20%) from 2002-2018. Our data-driven assessment improves mechanistic understanding of forest-cloud interactions, which remain uncertain in Earth system models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detecting Gravitational-waves from Extreme Mass Ratio Inspirals using Convolutional Neural Networks

Extreme mass ratio inspirals (EMRIs) are among the most interesting gravitational wave (GW) sources for space-borne GW detectors. However, successful GW data analysis remains challenging due to many issues, ranging from the difficulty of modeling accurate waveforms, to the impractically large template bank required by the traditional matched filtering search method. In this work, we introduce a proof-of-principle approach for EMRI detection based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs). We demonstrate the performance with simulated EMRI signals buried in Gaussian noise. We show that over a wide range of physical parameters, the network is effective for EMRI systems with a signal-to-noise ratio larger than 50, and the performance is most strongly related to the signal-to-noise ratio. The method also shows good generalization ability towards different waveform models. Our study reveals the potential applicability of machine learning technology like CNNs towards more realistic EMRI data analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Situation-based memory in spiking neuron-astrocyte network

Susanna Gordleeva, Yuliya A. Tsybina, Mikhail I. Krivonosov, Ivan Y. Tyukin, Victor B. Kazantsev, Alexey A. Zaikin, Alexander N. Gorban. Mammalian brains operate in a very special surrounding: to survive they have to react quickly and effectively to the pool of stimuli patterns previously recognized as danger. Many learning tasks often encountered by living organisms involve a specific set-up centered around a relatively small set of patterns presented in a particular environment. For example, at a party, people recognize friends immediately, without deep analysis, just by seeing a fragment of their clothes. This set-up with reduced "ontology" is referred to as a "situation". Situations are usually local in space and time. In this work, we propose that neuron-astrocyte networks provide a network topology that is effectively adapted to accommodate situation-based memory. In order to illustrate this, we numerically simulate and analyze a well-established model of a neuron-astrocyte network, which is subjected to stimuli conforming to the situation-driven environment. Three pools of stimuli patterns are considered: external patterns, patterns from the situation associative pool regularly presented to the network and learned by the network, and patterns already learned and remembered by astrocytes. Patterns from the external world are added to and removed from the associative pool. Then we show that astrocytes are structurally necessary for an effective function in such a learning and testing set-up. To demonstrate this we present a novel neuromorphic model for short-term memory implemented by a two-net spiking neural-astrocytic network. Our results show that such a system tested on synthesized data with selective astrocyte-induced modulation of neuronal activity provides an enhancement of retrieval quality in comparison to standard spiking neural networks trained via Hebbian plasticity only. We argue that the proposed set-up may offer a new way to analyze, model, and understand neuromorphic artificial intelligence systems.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
enterpriseiotinsights.com

California-based Aeris unveils its new IoT network

Global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider Aeris announced the next generation of its IoT network. In a release, the company said that the new offering includes a suite of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-based capabilities that enable global IoT connectivity and network performance as well as increased security performance.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Location-Based Network Time Synchronization Using the ESP32

When building an IoT project that depends on the time of day, you want it to show the correct time without needing manual adjustments. It would seem like this would be easy to accomplish with the ESP32 since it has built-in wireless and can connect to the Internet. However, while...
COMPUTERS
pymnts.com

MetaCX Launches Metaverse-Based Business Value Network

Software firm MetaCX has launched the Business Value Network, a metaverse-based platform that lets businesses form “persistent digital connections” with other businesses in their ecosystem, according to a Friday (Feb, 11) press release. “Unlike traditional enterprise software that a company buys to automate internally-focused, transactional processes, the Business...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Research uncovers key insight for restoration of globally important kelp forests

Restoration efforts for kelp forests may be most effective in areas where the bedrock seafloor is highly contoured, research by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, are important because kelp, large algae with massive ecological and economic importance around the world, are under siege from environmental change and overgrazing by urchins.
WILDLIFE
masoncounty.com

Take a forest bath

Science has a way of validating the obvious. Consider how often psychologists are quoted in the news to prove something everyone knows. In the case of "shinrin-yoku," translated as "forest bathing," it has been established that people can "restore balance and health by immersing themselves in a forest environment and absorbing its atmosphere." Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries coined the term years ago, and quite a bit of research has been done on the phenomenon.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SRPCN: Structure Retrieval based Point Completion Network

Given partial objects and some complete ones as references, point cloud completion aims to recover authentic shapes. However, existing methods pay little attention to general shapes, which leads to the poor authenticity of completion results. Besides, the missing patterns are diverse in reality, but existing methods can only handle fixed ones, which means a poor generalization ability. Considering that a partial point cloud is a subset of the corresponding complete one, we regard them as different samples of the same distribution and propose Structure Retrieval based Point Completion Network (SRPCN). It first uses k-means clustering to extract structure points and disperses them into distributions, and then KL Divergence is used as a metric to find the complete structure point cloud that best matches the input in a database. Finally, a PCN-like decoder network is adopted to generate the final results based on the retrieved structure point clouds. As structure plays an important role in describing the general shape of an object and the proposed structure retrieval method is robust to missing patterns, experiments show that our method can generate more authentic results and has a stronger generalization ability.
COMPUTERS
aces.edu

Forest Inventory Basics For Family Forest Landowners

Forestry field measurements are used to assess forests and are the basis for all aspects of forestland management. Without these measurements, landowners may make decisions about their forests and forestland based on limited knowledge of what is growing on their property and its value. This handbook provides the basics of...
AGRICULTURE
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain-based internet company 3air abandons Cardano for SKALE network

Africa-focused blockchain internet company 3air has officially abandoned the Cardano blockchain in favor of SKALE, a network powered by Ethereum, after reporting a “massive talent shortage” for Haskell developers. The skillset for Haskell, which is Cardano’s primary programming language, appears to be in short supply, according to 3air...
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

TTS-GAN: A Transformer-based Time-Series Generative Adversarial Network

Signal measurements appearing in the form of time series are one of the most common types of data used in medical machine learning applications. However, such datasets are often small, making the training of deep neural network architectures ineffective. For time-series, the suite of data augmentation tricks we can use to expand the size of the dataset is limited by the need to maintain the basic properties of the signal. Data generated by a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) can be utilized as another data augmentation tool. RNN-based GANs suffer from the fact that they cannot effectively model long sequences of data points with irregular temporal relations. To tackle these problems, we introduce TTS-GAN, a transformer-based GAN which can successfully generate realistic synthetic time-series data sequences of arbitrary length, similar to the real ones. Both the generator and discriminator networks of the GAN model are built using a pure transformer encoder architecture. We use visualizations and dimensionality reduction techniques to demonstrate the similarity of real and generated time-series data. We also compare the quality of our generated data with the best existing alternative, which is an RNN-based time-series GAN.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A Multi-Domain VNE Algorithm based on Load Balancing in the IoT networks

Peiying Zhang, Fanglin Liu, Chunxiao Jiang, Abderrahim Benslimane, Juan-Luis Gorricho, Joan Serrat-Fernacute. Virtual network embedding is one of the key problems of network virtualization. Since virtual network mapping is an NP-hard problem, a lot of research has focused on the evolutionary algorithm's masterpiece genetic algorithm. However, the parameter setting in the traditional method is too dependent on experience, and its low flexibility makes it unable to adapt to increasingly complex network environments. In addition, link-mapping strategies that do not consider load balancing can easily cause link blocking in high-traffic environments. In the IoT environment involving medical, disaster relief, life support and other equipment, network performance and stability are particularly important. Therefore, how to provide a more flexible virtual network mapping service in a heterogeneous network environment with large traffic is an urgent problem. Aiming at this problem, a virtual network mapping strategy based on hybrid genetic algorithm is proposed. This strategy uses a dynamically calculated cross-probability and pheromone-based mutation gene selection strategy to improve the flexibility of the algorithm. In addition, a weight update mechanism based on load balancing is introduced to reduce the probability of mapping failure while balancing the load. Simulation results show that the proposed method performs well in a number of performance metrics including mapping average quotation, link load balancing, mapping cost-benefit ratio, acceptance rate and running time.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Context-Based MEC Platform for Augmented-Reality Services in 5G Networks

Augmented reality (AR) has drawn great attention in recent years. However, current AR devices have drawbacks, e.g., weak computation ability and large power consumption. To solve the problem, mobile edge computing (MEC) can be introduced as a key technology to offload data and computation from AR devices to MEC servers via 5th Generation Mobile Communication Technology (5G) networks. To this end, a context-based MEC platform for AR services in 5G networks is proposed in this paper. On the platform, MEC is employed as a data processing center while AR devices are simplified as universal input/output devices, which overcomes their limitations and achieves better user experience. Moreover, the proof-of-concept (PoC) hardware prototype of the platform, and two typical use cases providing AR services of navigation and face recognition respectively are implemented to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the platform. Finally, the performance of the platform is also numerically evaluated, and the results validate the system design and agree well with the design expectations.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Multi Objective Resource Optimization of Wireless Network Based on Cross Domain Virtual Network Embedding

The rapid development of virtual network architecture makes it possible for wireless network to be widely used. With the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) industry in daily life, efficient resource allocation of wireless network has become a problem. Especially when network users request wireless network resources from different management domains, they still face many practical problems. From the perspective of virtual network embedding (VNE), this paper designs and implements a multi-objective optimization VNE algorithm for wireless network resource allocation. Resource allocation in virtual network is essentially a problem of allocating underlying resources for virtual network requests (VNRs). According to the proposed objective formula, we consider the optimization mapping cost, network delay and VNR acceptance rate. VNE is completed by node mapping and link mapping. In the experiment and simulation stage, it is compared with other VNE algorithms, the cross domain VNE algorithm proposed in this paper is optimal in the above three indicators. This shows the effectiveness of the algorithm in wireless network resource allocation.
COMPUTERS

