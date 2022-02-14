Forest-based networks

Susanna Gordleeva, Yuliya A. Tsybina, Mikhail I. Krivonosov, Ivan Y. Tyukin, Victor B. Kazantsev, Alexey A. Zaikin, Alexander N. Gorban. Mammalian brains operate in a very special surrounding: to survive they have to react quickly and effectively to the pool of stimuli patterns previously recognized as danger. Many learning tasks often encountered by living organisms involve a specific set-up centered around a relatively small set of patterns presented in a particular environment. For example, at a party, people recognize friends immediately, without deep analysis, just by seeing a fragment of their clothes. This set-up with reduced "ontology" is referred to as a "situation". Situations are usually local in space and time. In this work, we propose that neuron-astrocyte networks provide a network topology that is effectively adapted to accommodate situation-based memory. In order to illustrate this, we numerically simulate and analyze a well-established model of a neuron-astrocyte network, which is subjected to stimuli conforming to the situation-driven environment. Three pools of stimuli patterns are considered: external patterns, patterns from the situation associative pool regularly presented to the network and learned by the network, and patterns already learned and remembered by astrocytes. Patterns from the external world are added to and removed from the associative pool. Then we show that astrocytes are structurally necessary for an effective function in such a learning and testing set-up. To demonstrate this we present a novel neuromorphic model for short-term memory implemented by a two-net spiking neural-astrocytic network. Our results show that such a system tested on synthesized data with selective astrocyte-induced modulation of neuronal activity provides an enhancement of retrieval quality in comparison to standard spiking neural networks trained via Hebbian plasticity only. We argue that the proposed set-up may offer a new way to analyze, model, and understand neuromorphic artificial intelligence systems.

