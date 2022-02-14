ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Characterization of $g_2$-minimal normal 3-pseudomanifolds with at most four singularities

By Biplab Basak, Raju Kumar Gupta, Sourav Sarka
 2 days ago

Let $\Delta$ be a $g_2$-minimal normal 3-pseudomanifold. A vertex in $\Delta$ whose link is not a sphere is called a singular vertex. The combinatorial characterization of such...

Genetic Engineering News

Automated Mass Photometry: Easing the Path to Biomolecular Characterization

Mass photometry is a novel bioanalytical technology that provides insights into the mass distribution of biomolecules in their native state within minutes, without the need for labeling, surface immobilization, or big sample quantities. Its ease of use and single-molecule resolution make mass photometry the perfect tool for rapid assessments of sample purity, binding affinities, or structural integrity across biomolecules ranging from differently sized proteins to DNA and even small viruses, such as AAVs.
SCIENCE
The hyperbolic umbilic singularity in fast-slow systems

Fast-slow systems with three slow variables and gradient structure in the fast variables have, generically, hyperbolic umbilic, elliptic umbilic or swallowtail singularities. In this article we provide a detailed local analysis of a fast-slow system near a hyperbolic umbilic singularity. In particular, we show that under some appropriate non-degeneracy conditions on the slow flow, the attracting slow manifolds jump onto the fast regime and fan out as they cross the hyperbolic umbilic singularity. The analysis is based on the blow-up technique, in which the hyperbolic umbilic point is blown up to a 5-dimensional sphere. Moreover, the reduced slow flow is also blown up and embedded into the blown-up fast formulation. Further, we describe how our analysis is related to classical theories such as catastrophe theory and constrained differential equations.
SCIENCE
Unified Characterization and Precoding for Non-Stationary Channels

Modern wireless channels are increasingly dense and mobile making the channel highly non-stationary. The time-varying distribution and the existence of joint interference across multiple degrees of freedom (e.g., users, antennas, frequency and symbols) in such channels render conventional precoding sub-optimal in practice, and have led to historically poor characterization of their statistics. The core of our work is the derivation of a high-order generalization of Mercer's Theorem to decompose the non-stationary channel into constituent fading sub-channels (2-D eigenfunctions) that are jointly orthogonal across its degrees of freedom. Consequently, transmitting these eigenfunctions with optimally derived coefficients eventually mitigates any interference across these dimensions and forms the foundation of the proposed joint spatio-temporal precoding. The precoded symbols directly reconstruct the data symbols at the receiver upon demodulation, thereby significantly reducing its computational burden, by alleviating the need for any complementary decoding. These eigenfunctions are paramount to extracting the second-order channel statistics, and therefore completely characterize the underlying channel. Theory and simulations show that such precoding leads to ${>}10^4{\times}$ BER improvement (at 20dB) over existing methods for non-stationary channels.
TECHNOLOGY
A Characterization of Semi-Supervised Adversarially-Robust PAC Learnability

We study the problem of semi-supervised learning of an adversarially-robust predictor in the PAC model, where the learner has access to both labeled and unlabeled examples. The sample complexity in semi-supervised learning has two parameters, the number of labeled examples and the number of unlabeled examples. We consider the complexity measures, $VC_U \leq dim_U \leq VC$ and $VC^*$, where $VC$ is the standard $VC$-dimension, $VC^*$ is its dual, and the other two measures appeared in Montasser et al. (2019). The best sample bound known for robust supervised PAC learning is $O(VC \cdot VC^*)$, and we will compare our sample bounds to $\Lambda$ which is the minimal number of labeled examples required by any robust supervised PAC learning algorithm. Our main results are the following: (1) in the realizable setting it is sufficient to have $O(VC_U)$ labeled examples and $O(\Lambda)$ unlabeled examples. (2) In the agnostic setting, let $\eta$ be the minimal agnostic error. The sample complexity depends on the resulting error rate. If we allow an error of $2\eta+\epsilon$, it is still sufficient to have $O(VC_U)$ labeled examples and $O(\Lambda)$ unlabeled examples. If we insist on having an error $\eta+\epsilon$ then $\Omega(dim_U)$ labeled examples are necessary, as in the supervised case. The above results show that there is a significant benefit in semi-supervised robust learning, as there are hypothesis classes with $VC_U=0$ and $dim_U$ arbitrary large. In supervised learning, having access only to labeled examples requires at least $\Lambda \geq dim_U$ labeled examples. Semi-supervised require only $O(1)$ labeled examples and $O(\Lambda)$ unlabeled examples. A byproduct of our result is that if we assume that the distribution is robustly realizable by a hypothesis class, then with respect to the 0-1 loss we can learn with only $O(VC_U)$ labeled examples, even if the $VC$ is infinite.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singularity#Pseudomanifold#Delta#Characterization#Vertex#General Topology#Gn
On Hecke algebras for $p$-adic reductive groups: The example of $G_2$

We study the endomorphism algebras attached to Bernstein components of reductive $p$-adic groups. By using recent results of Solleveld, we prove a reduction to depth zero case result for the components attached to regular supercuspidal representations of Levi subgroups, and construct a correspondence with the appropriate set of enhanced $L$-parameters.
MATHEMATICS
Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
Identification and spectroscopic characterization of 128 new Herbig stars

Miguel Vioque, René D. Oudmaijer, Chumpon Wichittanakom, Ignacio Mendigutía, Deborah Baines, Olja Panić, Daniela Iglesias, James Miley, Ricardo Pérez-Martínez. We present optical spectroscopy observations of 145 high-mass pre-main sequence candidates from the catalogue of Vioque et al. (2020). From these, we provide evidence for the Herbig nature of 128 sources. This increases the number of known objects of the class by $\sim50\%$. We determine the stellar parameters of these sources using the spectra and Gaia EDR3 data. The new sources are well distributed in mass and age, with 23 sources between $4$-$8$ M$_{\odot}$ and 32 sources above $8$ M$_{\odot}$. Accretion rates are inferred from H$\alpha$ and H$\beta$ luminosities for 104 of the new Herbigs. These accretion rates, combined with previous similar estimates, allow us to analyze the accretion properties of Herbig stars using the largest sample ever considered. We provide further support to the existence of a break in accretion properties at $\sim3$-$4$ M$_{\odot}$, which was already reported for the previously known Herbig stars. We re-estimate the potential break in accretion properties to be at $3.87^{+0.38}_{-0.96}$ M$_{\odot}$. As observed for the previously known Herbig stars, the sample of new Herbig stars independently suggests intense inner-disk photoevaporation for sources with masses above $\sim7$ M$_{\odot}$. These observations provide robust observational support to the accuracy of the Vioque et al. (2020) catalogue of Herbig candidates.
ASTRONOMY
Singular fibrations over surfaces

Singular fibrations generalize achiral Lefschetz fibrations of 4-manifolds over surfaces while sharing some of their properties. For instance, relatively minimal singular fibrations are determined by their monodromy. We explain how to construct examples of singular fibrations with a single singularity and Matsumoto's construction of singular fibrations of the sphere $S^4$. Previous results of Hirzebruch and Hopf on 2-plane fields with finitely many singularities are outlined in connection with the work of Neumann and Rudolph on the Hopf invariant. Eventually, we prove that closed orientable 4-manifolds with large first Betti number and vanishing second Betti number do not admit singular fibrations.
MATHEMATICS
Towards Assessing and Characterizing the Semantic Robustness of Face Recognition

Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) lack robustness against imperceptible perturbations to their input. Face Recognition Models (FRMs) based on DNNs inherit this vulnerability. We propose a methodology for assessing and characterizing the robustness of FRMs against semantic perturbations to their input. Our methodology causes FRMs to malfunction by designing adversarial attacks that search for identity-preserving modifications to faces. In particular, given a face, our attacks find identity-preserving variants of the face such that an FRM fails to recognize the images belonging to the same identity. We model these identity-preserving semantic modifications via direction- and magnitude-constrained perturbations in the latent space of StyleGAN. We further propose to characterize the semantic robustness of an FRM by statistically describing the perturbations that induce the FRM to malfunction. Finally, we combine our methodology with a certification technique, thus providing (i) theoretical guarantees on the performance of an FRM, and (ii) a formal description of how an FRM may model the notion of face identity.
SOFTWARE
Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
Initial data on big bang singularities

The goal of this article is to parametrise solutions to Einstein's equations with big bang singularities and quiescent asymptotics. To this end, we introduce a notion of initial data on big bang singularities and conjecture that it can be used to parametrise quiescent solutions. A mathematical statement of the conjecture presupposes a precise definition of the class of quiescent solutions as well as a proof of existence and uniqueness of developments corresponding to initial data on a big bang singularity. We provide one definition of quiescence here. We also appeal to existing results in order to illustrate that, in certain cases, there are unique developments corresponding to initial data on the singularity. However, our perspective leads to a large class of open problems corresponding to the general conjecture. An additional benefit of the notion of initial data developed here is that it can be used to give a unified perspective on the existing results concerning quiescent singularities. In fact, we provide several examples of how existing results can be considered to be special cases of the framework developed here. A second, potential, application is to oscillatory and spatially inhomogeneous big bang singularities. Considering the existing arguments in the spatially homogeneous setting, a crucial first step in the study of oscillatory behaviour is to understand how solutions approach the Kasner circle along a stable manifold, and then depart via an unstable manifold. In order to carry out a similar analysis in the spatially inhomogeneous setting, it is of central importance to first identify the stable manifold. Building on the work of Fournodavlos and Luk, we here propose such an identification.
SCIENCE
New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
Schwarzschild quasi-normal modes of non-minimally coupled vector fields

We study perturbations of massive and massless vector fields on a Schwarzschild black-hole background, including a non-minimal coupling between the vector field and the curvature. The coupling is given by the Horndeski vector-tensor operator, which we show to be unique, also when the field is massive, provided that the vector has a vanishing background value.
SCIENCE
Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS

