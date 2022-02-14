12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

American singles have no shortage of rubrics they can turn to for determining romantic compatibility. Some of these are more grounded in folk wisdom than others — say, zodiac sign versus Myers-Briggs type — while others are purported to based in psychology, such as enneagram type or love language. Recently, Americans have been obsessed with attachment styles — the idea that there are four "patterns" of attachment, and that these can help determine both the success of a relationship as well as how to communicate with one's partner.

