Mathematics

Reviewing the Geometric Hamilton-Jacobi Theory concerning Jacobi and Leibniz identities

By O. Esen, M. de León, M. Lainz, C. Sardón, M. Zając
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In this survey, we review the classical Hamilton Jacobi theory from a geometric point of view in different geometric backgrounds. We propose a Hamilton Jacobi equation for different geometric structures attending to one particular characterization: whether they fulfill the Jacobi and Leibniz identities simultaneously, or if at least they satisfy one...

arxiv.org

#Hamiltonian#W#Differential Geometry#Mathematical Physics
