ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Problems hard for treewidth but easy for stable gonality

By Hans L. Bodlaender, Gunther Cornelissen, Marieke van der Wegen
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We show that some natural problems that are XNLP-hard (which implies W[t]-hardness for all t) when parameterized by pathwidth or treewidth, become FPT when parameterized by stable gonality, a novel graph parameter based on optimal maps from graphs to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Training RL agents in stable-baselines3 is easy

Since about 2 years, reinforcement learning has become a hobby for me. I especially enjoy training agents on games. A huge problem for me during these years, was the lack of a reliable reinforcement learning library for python and I had to either program the state of the art algorithms by myself or find a good source on github. For me that has changed the day I found the stable-baselines3 library.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treewidth#Hardness#Np#W Lsb 1#Szeider#Villanger#Computational Complexity#Discrete Mathematics#Msc#Acm
arxiv.org

Explaining reaction coordinates of alanine dipeptide isomerization obtained from deep neural networks using Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

A method for obtaining appropriate reaction coordinates is required to identify transition states distinguishing product and reactant in complex molecular systems. Recently, abundant research has been devoted to obtaining reaction coordinates using artificial neural networks from deep learning literature, where many collective variables are typically utilized in the input layer. However, it is difficult to explain the details of which collective variables contribute to the predicted reaction coordinates owing to the complexity of the nonlinear functions in deep neural networks. To overcome this limitation, we used Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) methods of the Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanation (LIME) and the game theory-based framework known as Shapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP). We demonstrated that XAI enables us to obtain the degree of contribution of each collective variable to reaction coordinates that is determined by nonlinear regressions with deep learning for the committor of the alanine dipeptide isomerization in vacuum. In particular, both LIME and SHAP provide important features to the predicted reaction coordinates, which are characterized by appropriate dihedral angles consistent with those previously reported from the committor test analysis. The present study offers an AI-aided framework to explain the appropriate reaction coordinates, which acquires considerable significance when the number of degrees of freedom increases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond the Policy Gradient Theorem for Efficient Policy Updates in Actor-Critic Algorithms

In Reinforcement Learning, the optimal action at a given state is dependent on policy decisions at subsequent states. As a consequence, the learning targets evolve with time and the policy optimization process must be efficient at unlearning what it previously learnt. In this paper, we discover that the policy gradient theorem prescribes policy updates that are slow to unlearn because of their structural symmetry with respect to the value target. To increase the unlearning speed, we study a novel policy update: the gradient of the cross-entropy loss with respect to the action maximizing $q$, but find that such updates may lead to a decrease in value. Consequently, we introduce a modified policy update devoid of that flaw, and prove its guarantees of convergence to global optimality in $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$ under classic assumptions. Further, we assess standard policy updates and our cross-entropy policy updates along six analytical dimensions. Finally, we empirically validate our theoretical findings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Statistical Learning View of Simple Kriging

In the Big Data era, with the ubiquity of geolocation sensors in particular, massive datasets exhibiting a possibly complex spatial dependence structure are becoming increasingly available. In this context, the standard probabilistic theory of statistical learning does not apply directly and guarantees of the generalization capacity of predictive rules learned from such data are left to establish. We analyze here the simple Kriging task, the flagship problem in Geostatistics: the values of a square integrable random field $X=\{X_s\}_{s\in S}$, $S\subset \mathbb{R}^2$, with unknown covariance structure are to be predicted with minimum quadratic risk, based upon observing a single realization of the spatial process at a finite number of locations $s_1,\; \ldots,\; s_n$ in $S$. Despite the connection of this minimization problem with kernel ridge regression, establishing the generalization capacity of empirical risk minimizers is far from straightforward, due to the non i.i.d. nature of the spatial data $X_{s_1},\; \ldots,\; X_{s_n}$ involved. In this article, nonasymptotic bounds of order $O_{\mathbb{P}}(1/n)$ are proved for the excess risk of a plug-in predictive rule mimicking the true minimizer in the case of isotropic stationary Gaussian processes observed at locations forming a regular grid. These theoretical results, as well as the role played by the technical conditions required to establish them, are illustrated by various numerical experiments and hopefully pave the way for further developments in statistical learning based on spatial data.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions in various configurations

A generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions has been derived regardless of whether the solutions contain short-ranger ordering configurations or how to select geometric interpolation methods. The model is formulated by extensions of the Modified Quasichemical Model in the Pair Approximation (MQMPA) into ternary solutions using an unbiased interpolation scheme which might be ergodic over all reported geometric solution models, such as Kohler, Toop, Muggianu and Chou models, with changeable interpolation parameters. The interpolation is practically conducted to express the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing the counterparts in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies could be expanded in terms of either the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent) or the pair fractions (configuration-dependent). The generic thermodynamic model is eventually validated by the real Li-Cu-Sn liquid with complicated solution configurations over the entire composition zone to demonstrate its effectiveness and accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pessimistic Minimax Value Iteration: Provably Efficient Equilibrium Learning from Offline Datasets

We study episodic two-player zero-sum Markov games (MGs) in the offline setting, where the goal is to find an approximate Nash equilibrium (NE) policy pair based on a dataset collected a priori. When the dataset does not have uniform coverage over all policy pairs, finding an approximate NE involves challenges in three aspects: (i) distributional shift between the behavior policy and the optimal policy, (ii) function approximation to handle large state space, and (iii) minimax optimization for equilibrium solving. We propose a pessimism-based algorithm, dubbed as pessimistic minimax value iteration (PMVI), which overcomes the distributional shift by constructing pessimistic estimates of the value functions for both players and outputs a policy pair by solving NEs based on the two value functions. Furthermore, we establish a data-dependent upper bound on the suboptimality which recovers a sublinear rate without the assumption on uniform coverage of the dataset. We also prove an information-theoretical lower bound, which suggests that the data-dependent term in the upper bound is intrinsic. Our theoretical results also highlight a notion of "relative uncertainty", which characterizes the necessary and sufficient condition for achieving sample efficiency in offline MGs. To the best of our knowledge, we provide the first nearly minimax optimal result for offline MGs with function approximation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy