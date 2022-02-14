ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Multi-user Beam Alignment in Presence of Multi-path

By Nariman Torkzaban, Mohammad A., Khojastepour, John S. Baras
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

To overcome the high path-loss and the intense shadowing in millimeter-wave (mmWave) communications, effective beamforming schemes are required which incorporate narrow beams with high beamforming gains. The mmWave channel consists of a few spatial clusters each associated with an angle of departure (AoD). The narrow beams must be aligned with the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Budgeted Combinatorial Multi-Armed Bandits

We consider a budgeted combinatorial multi-armed bandit setting where, in every round, the algorithm selects a super-arm consisting of one or more arms. The goal is to minimize the total expected regret after all rounds within a limited budget. Existing techniques in this literature either fix the budget per round or fix the number of arms pulled in each round. Our setting is more general where based on the remaining budget and remaining number of rounds, the algorithm can decide how many arms to be pulled in each round. First, we propose CBwK-Greedy-UCB algorithm, which uses a greedy technique, CBwK-Greedy, to allocate the arms to the rounds. Next, we propose a reduction of this problem to Bandits with Knapsacks (BwK) with a single pull. With this reduction, we propose CBwK-LPUCB that uses PrimalDualBwK ingeniously. We rigorously prove regret bounds for CBwK-LP-UCB. We experimentally compare the two algorithms and observe that CBwK-Greedy-UCB performs incrementally better than CBwK-LP-UCB. We also show that for very high budgets, the regret goes to zero.
arxiv.org

Active Multi-Task Representation Learning

To leverage the power of big data from source tasks and overcome the scarcity of the target task samples, representation learning based on multi-task pretraining has become a standard approach in many applications. However, up until now, choosing which source tasks to include in the multi-task learning has been more art than science. In this paper, we give the first formal study on resource task sampling by leveraging the techniques from active learning. We propose an algorithm that iteratively estimates the relevance of each source task to the target task and samples from each source task based on the estimated relevance. Theoretically, we show that for the linear representation class, to achieve the same error rate, our algorithm can save up to a \textit{number of source tasks} factor in the source task sample complexity, compared with the naive uniform sampling from all source tasks. We also provide experiments on real-world computer vision datasets to illustrate the effectiveness of our proposed method on both linear and convolutional neural network representation classes. We believe our paper serves as an important initial step to bring techniques from active learning to representation learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Neural Beam Filter for Real-time Multi-channel Speech Enhancement

Most deep learning-based multi-channel speech enhancement methods focus on designing a set of beamforming coefficients to directly filter the low signal-to-noise ratio signals received by microphones, which hinders the performance of these approaches. To handle these problems, this paper designs a causal neural beam filter that fully exploits the spatial-spectral information in the beam domain. Specifically, multiple beams are designed to steer towards all directions using a parameterized super-directive beamformer in the first stage. After that, the neural spatial filter is learned by simultaneously modeling the spatial and spectral discriminability of the speech and the interference, so as to extract the desired speech coarsely in the second stage. Finally, to further suppress the interference components especially at low frequencies, a residual estimation module is adopted to refine the output of the second stage. Experimental results demonstrate that the proposed approach outperforms many state-of-the-art multi-channel methods on the generated multi-channel speech dataset based on the DNS-Challenge dataset.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Wideband Multi-User MIMO Communications with Frequency Selective RISs: Element Response Modeling and Sum-Rate Maximization

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RISs) are an emerging technology for future wireless communication systems, enabling improved coverage in an energy efficient manner. RISs are usually metasurfaces, constituting of two-dimensional arrangements of metamaterial elements, whose individual response is commonly modeled in the literature as an adjustable phase shifter. However, this model holds only for narrow communications, and when wideband transmissions are utilized, one has to account for the frequency selectivity of metamaterials, whose response follows a Lorentzian profile. In this paper, we consider the uplink of a wideband RIS-empowered multi-user Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) wireless system with Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) signaling, while accounting for the frequency selectivity of RISs. In particular, we focus on designing the controllable parameters dictating the Lorentzian response of each RIS metamaterial element in order to maximize the achievable sum-rate. We devise a scheme combining block coordinate descent with penalty dual decomposition to tackle the resulting challenging optimization framework. Our simulation results reveal the achievable rates one can achieve using realistically frequency selective RISs in wideband settings, and quantify the performance loss that occurs when using state-of-the-art methods which assume that the RIS elements behave as frequency-flat phase shifters.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Multi-Agent Path Finding with Prioritized Communication Learning

Multi-agent path finding (MAPF) has been widely used to solve large-scale real-world problems, e.g. automation warehouse. The learning-based fully decentralized framework has been introduced to simultaneously alleviate real-time problem and pursuit the optimal planning policy. However, existing methods might generate significantly more vertex conflicts (called collision), which lead to low success rate or more makespan. In this paper, we propose a PrIoritized COmmunication learning method (PICO), which incorporates the implicit planning priorities into the communication topology within the decentralized multi-agent reinforcement learning framework. Assembling with the classic coupled planners, the implicit priority learning module can be utilized to form the dynamic communication topology, which also build an effective collision-avoiding mechanism. PICO performs significantly better in large-scale multi-agent path finding tasks in both success rates and collision rates than state-of-the-art learning-based planners.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Joint user association and power allocation in ultra-dense mmWave networks: a multi-connectivity approach

In ultra-dense millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, mmWave signals suffer from severe path losses and are easily blocked by obstacles. Meanwhile, ultra-dense deployment causes excessive handovers, which reduces the data link reliability. To alleviate the above issues, the novel technology, known as multi-connectivity enabled user association (MCUA) is incorporated in this letter. We aim to jointly optimize MCUAs and downlink (DL) power allocations (PAs) to maximize the DL rate of each user simultaneously, rather than total. This is a non-convex nonlinear 0-1 mixed integer multi-objective optimization problem and quite complicated. To solve it, we first use the weighted sum method to scalarize it as a single-objective optimization problem (SOOP), and then relax the binary association variables to real ones. Considering that the relaxed SOOP is still non-convex, we perform a series of transformations upon it and make it a differential of convex programming. Finally, we develop an iterative algorithm based on the convex-concave procedure to solve the SOOP. Numerical results are presented to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamics of Multi-Domains in Ferroelectric Tunnel Junction

The Discovery of giant tunnel electroresistance (TER) in Ferroelectric Tunnel Junction (FTJ) paves a futuristic possibility of utilizing the FTJ as a bistable resistive device with an enormously high ON/OFF ratio. In the last 20 years, numerous studies have reported that the formation of multidomain in ferroelectric material is an inevitable process to minimize the total system energy. Recent studies based on phase-field simulations have demonstrated that domain nucleation/motion substantially alters the electrostatics of a ferroelectric material. However, the impact of domain dynamics on quantum transport in FTJ remains elusive. This paper presents a comprehensive study of multidomain dynamics in a ferroelectric tunnel junction. Analysis of this article is twofold; firstly, we study the impact of domain dynamics on electrostatics in an FTJ. Subsequently, the obtained electrostatics is used to study the variations in tunneling current, and TER originated from multidomain dynamics. We show that ON/OFF current density and TER vary locally in the ferroelectric region. Furthermore, the device's electrostatics and quantum transport exhibit an oscillatory nature due to periodic domain texture. ON/OFF current density shows a sine/cosine distribution in ferroelectric, and approximately one-decade local variation in current density is observed. These local fluctuations in current density cause oscillations in the device's ON/OFF ratio. Optimization techniques to achieve a uniform and maximum TER are also discussed. A 2D analytical and explicit model is derived by solving coupled 2D Poisson's equation and Landau-Ginzburg equation. The model incorporates the switching and nucleation of domains by minimizing net ferroelectric energy (depolarization+free+gradient energy density). Furthermore, the impact of the bottom insulator layer on ferroelectric's gradient energy is also studied.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Photometric Redshifts for Cosmology: Improving Accuracy and Uncertainty Estimates Using Bayesian Neural Networks

We present results exploring the role that probabilistic deep learning models can play in cosmology from large scale astronomical surveys through estimating the distances to galaxies (redshifts) from photometry. Due to the massive scale of data coming from these new and upcoming sky surveys, machine learning techniques using galaxy photometry are increasingly adopted to predict galactic redshifts which are important for inferring cosmological parameters such as the nature of dark energy. Associated uncertainty estimates are also critical measurements, however, common machine learning methods typically provide only point estimates and lack uncertainty information as outputs. We turn to Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) as a promising way to provide accurate predictions of redshift values. We have compiled a new galaxy training dataset from the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey, designed to mimic large surveys, but over a smaller portion of the sky. We evaluate the performance and accuracy of photometric redshift (photo-z) predictions from photometry using machine learning, astronomical and probabilistic metrics. We find that while the Bayesian neural network did not perform as well as non-Bayesian neural networks if evaluated solely by point estimate photo-z values, BNNs can provide uncertainty estimates that are necessary for cosmology.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Outer approximations of classical multi-network correlations

We propose a framework, named the postselected inflation framework, to obtain converging outer approximations of the sets of probability distributions that are compatible with classical multi-network scenarios. Here, a network is a bilayer directed acyclic graph with a layer of sources of classical randomness, a layer of agents, and edges specifying the connectivity between the agents and the sources. A multi-network scenario is a list of such networks, together with a specification of subsets of agents using the same strategy. An outer approximation of the set of multi-network correlations provides means to certify the infeasibility of a list of agent outcome distributions. We furthermore show that the postselected inflation framework is mathematically equivalent to the standard inflation framework: in that respect, our results allow to gain further insights into the convergence proof of the inflation hierarchy of Navascuès and Wolfe [arXiv:1707.06476], and extend it to the case of multi-network scenarios.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Multi-Dimensional Deconvolution

Seismic datasets contain valuable information that originate from areas of interest in the subsurface; such seismic reflections are however inevitably contaminated by other events created by waves reverberating in the overburden. Multi-Dimensional Deconvolution (MDD) is a powerful technique used at various stages of the seismic processing sequence to create ideal datasets deprived of such overburden effects. Whilst the underlying forward problem is well defined for a single source, a successful inversion of the MDD equations requires availability of a large number of sources alongside prior information introduced in the form of physical preconditioners (e.g., reciprocity). In this work, we reinterpret the cost function of time-domain MDD as a finite-sum functional, and solve the associated inverse problem by means of stochastic gradient descent algorithms, where gradients are computed using a small subset of randomly selected sources. Through synthetic and field data examples, the proposed method is shown to converge more stably than the conventional approach based on full gradients. Stochastic MDD represents a novel, efficient, and robust strategy to deconvolve seismic wavefields in a multi-dimensional fashion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multifrequency Array Calibration in Presence of Radio Frequency Interferences

Radio interferometers are phased arrays producing high-resolution images from the covariance matrix of measurements. Calibration of such instruments is necessary and is a critical task. This is how the estimation of instrumental errors is usually done thanks to the knowledge of referenced celestial sources. However, the use of high sensitive antennas in modern radio interferometers (LOFAR, SKA) brings a new challenge in radio astronomy because there are more sensitive to Radio Frequency Interferences (RFI). The presence of RFI during the calibration process generally induces biases in state-of-the-art solutions. The purpose of this paper is to propose an alternative to alleviate the effects of RFI. For that, we first propose a model to take into account the presence of RFI in the data across multiple frequency channels thanks to a low-rank structured noise. We then achieve maximum likelihood estimation of the calibration parameters with a Space Alternating Generalized Expectation-Maximization (SAGE) algorithm for which we derive originally two sets of complete data allowing close form expressions for the updates. Numerical simulations show a significant gain in performance for RFI corrupted data in comparison with some more classical methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE

