RIS-assisted Millimeter-Wave MIMO Communication Systems: Ergodic Capacity Analysis and Optimization

By Renwang Li, Shu Sun, Yuhang Chen, Chong Han, Meixia Tao
 2 days ago

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) have emerged as a prospective technology for next-generation wireless networks due to their potential in coverage and capacity enhancement. The analysis and optimization of ergodic capacity for RIS-assisted communication systems have been investigated extensively. However, the...

Performance Analysis and Optimization for Jammer-Aided Multi-Antenna UAV Covert Communication

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have attracted a lot of research attention because of their high mobility and low cost in serving as temporary aerial base stations (BSs) and providing high data rates for next-generation communication networks. To protect user privacy while avoiding detection by a warden, we investigate a jammer-aided UAV covert communication system, which aims to maximize the user's covert rate with optimized transmit and jamming power. The UAV is equipped with multi-antennas to serve multi-users simultaneously and enhance the Quality of Service. By considering the general composite fading and shadowing channel models, we derive the exact probability density (PDF) and cumulative distribution functions (CDF) of the signal-to-interference-plusnoise ratio (SINR). The obtained PDF and CDF are used to derive the closed-form expressions for detection error probability and covert rate. Furthermore, the covert rate maximization problem is formulated as a Nash bargaining game, and the Nash bargaining solution (NBS) is introduced to investigate the negotiation among users. To solve the NBS, we propose two algorithms, i.e., particle swarm optimization-based and joint twostage power allocation algorithms, to achieve covertness and high data rates under the warden's optimal detection threshold. All formulated problems are proven to be convex, and the complexity is analyzed. The numerical results are presented to verify the theoretical performance analysis and show the effectiveness and success of achieving the covert communication of our algorithms.
Online Deep Neural Network for Optimization in Wireless Communications

Recently, deep neural network (DNN) has been widely adopted in the design of intelligent communication systems thanks to its strong learning ability and low testing complexity. However, most current offline DNN-based methods still suffer from unsatisfactory performance, limited generalization ability, and poor interpretability. In this article, we propose an online DNN-based approach to solve general optimization problems in wireless communications, where a dedicated DNN is trained for each data sample. By treating the optimization variables and the objective function as network parameters and loss function, respectively, the optimization problem can be solved equivalently through network training. Thanks to the online optimization nature and meaningful network parameters, the proposed approach owns strong generalization ability and interpretability, while its superior performance is demonstrated through a practical example of joint beamforming in intelligent reflecting surface (IRS)-aided multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. Simulation results show that the proposed online DNN outperforms conventional offline DNN and state-of-the-art iterative optimization algorithm, but with low complexity.
Impact of Device Thermal Performance on 5G mmWave Communication Systems

Muhammad Iqbal Rochman, Damian Fernandez, Norlen Nunez, Vanlin Sathya, Ahmed S. Ibrahim, Monisha Ghosh, William Payne. 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) cellular networks have been deployed by carriers mostly in dense urban areas of the US, and have been reported to deliver a throughput of around 1 - 2 Gbps per device. These throughput numbers are captured via speed-testing applications which run for only a few seconds at a time and are not indicative of the sustained throughput obtained while downloading a large volume of data that can take several minutes to complete. In this paper we report the first detailed measurements in three cities, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco that study the impact of skin temperature, as measured by the device, on the throughput that the device is able to sustain over many minutes. We report results from experiments conducted on deployed 5G mmWave networks that show the effect of thermal throttling on a 5G mmWave communication link when a large file download is initiated that saturates the link, i.e., the device is connected to 4 mmWave downlink channels each 100 MHz wide. We observe a gradual increase of skin temperature within 1-2 minutes which correlates to a decrease in the data rate due to the number of aggregated mmWave channels reducing from 4 to 1 before finally switching to 4G LTE. Finally, we identify messaging in the Radio Resource Control (RRC) layer confirming that the reduction in throughput was due to throttling due to the skin temperature rise and further demonstrate that cooling the device restores throughput performance. These results are extremely important since they indicate that the Gbps throughput deliverable by 5G mmWave to an end-user 5G device will be limited not by network characteristics but by device thermal management.
Wideband Multi-User MIMO Communications with Frequency Selective RISs: Element Response Modeling and Sum-Rate Maximization

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RISs) are an emerging technology for future wireless communication systems, enabling improved coverage in an energy efficient manner. RISs are usually metasurfaces, constituting of two-dimensional arrangements of metamaterial elements, whose individual response is commonly modeled in the literature as an adjustable phase shifter. However, this model holds only for narrow communications, and when wideband transmissions are utilized, one has to account for the frequency selectivity of metamaterials, whose response follows a Lorentzian profile. In this paper, we consider the uplink of a wideband RIS-empowered multi-user Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) wireless system with Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) signaling, while accounting for the frequency selectivity of RISs. In particular, we focus on designing the controllable parameters dictating the Lorentzian response of each RIS metamaterial element in order to maximize the achievable sum-rate. We devise a scheme combining block coordinate descent with penalty dual decomposition to tackle the resulting challenging optimization framework. Our simulation results reveal the achievable rates one can achieve using realistically frequency selective RISs in wideband settings, and quantify the performance loss that occurs when using state-of-the-art methods which assume that the RIS elements behave as frequency-flat phase shifters.
Quantized MIMO: Channel Capacity and Spectrospatial Power Distribution

Millimeter wave systems suffer from high power consumption and are constrained to use low resolution quantizers --digital to analog and analog to digital converters (DACs and ADCs). However, low resolution quantization leads to reduced data rate and increased out-of-band emission noise. In this paper, a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) system with linear transceivers using low resolution DACs and ADCs is considered. An information-theoretic analysis of the system to model the effect of quantization on spectrospatial power distribution and capacity of the system is provided. More precisely, it is shown that the impact of quantization can be accurately described via a linear model with additive independent Gaussian noise. This model in turn leads to simple and intuitive expressions for spectrospatial power distribution of the transmitter and a lower bound on the achievable rate of the system. Furthermore, the derived model is validated through simulations and numerical evaluations, where it is shown to accurately predict both spectral and spatial power distributions.
Incorporating Distributed DRL into Storage Resource Optimization of Space-Air-Ground Integrated Wireless Communication Network

Space-air-ground integrated network (SAGIN) is a new type of wireless network mode. The effective management of SAGIN resources is a prerequisite for high-reliability communication. However, the storage capacity of space-air network segment is extremely limited. The air servers also do not have sufficient storage resources to centrally accommodate the information uploaded by each edge server. So the problem of how to coordinate the storage resources of SAGIN has arisen. This paper proposes a SAGIN storage resource management algorithm based on distributed deep reinforcement learning (DRL). The resource management process is modeled as a Markov decision model. In each edge physical domain, we extract the network attributes represented by storage resources for the agent to build a training environment, so as to realize the distributed training. In addition, we propose a SAGIN resource management framework based on distributed DRL. Simulation results show that the agent has an ideal training effect. Compared with other algorithms, the resource allocation revenue and user request acceptance rate of the proposed algorithm are increased by about 18.15\% and 8.35\% respectively. Besides, the proposed algorithm has good flexibility in dealing with the changes of resource conditions.
Exponentially Stable Adaptive Control of MIMO Systems with Unknown Control Matrix

The scope of this research is a problem of the direct model reference adaptive control of linear time-invariant multi-input multi-output (MIMO) plants without any a priori knowledge about system matrices. To handle it, a new method is proposed, which includes three main stages. Firstly, using the well-known DREM procedure, the plant parametrization is made to obtain the linear regressions, in which the plant matrices and state initial conditions are the unknown parameters. Secondly, such regressions are substituted into the known equations for the controller parameters calculation. Thirdly, the controller parameters are identified using the novel adjustment law with exponential rate of convergence. To the best of the authors knowledge, such a method is the first one to provide the following features simultaneously: 1) it is applicable for the generic completely unknown MIMO systems (e.g. without any information about state or control allocation matrices, the sign of the latter, etc.); 2) it guarantees the exponential convergence of both the parameter and tracking errors under the mild requirement of the regressor finite excitation; 3) it ensures monotonicity of the transient curves of the control law parameters matrices. The results of the conducted experiments with the model of a rubber and ailerons control of a small passenger aircraft corroborate all the theoretical results.
DASHA: Distributed Nonconvex Optimization with Communication Compression, Optimal Oracle Complexity, and No Client Synchronization

We develop and analyze DASHA: a new family of methods for nonconvex distributed optimization problems. When the local functions at the nodes have a finite-sum or an expectation form, our new methods, DASHA-PAGE and DASHA-SYNC-MVR, improve the theoretical oracle and communication complexity of the previous state-of-the-art method MARINA by Gorbunov et al. (2020). In particular, to achieve an epsilon-stationary point, and considering the random sparsifier RandK as an example, our methods compute the optimal number of gradients $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{\sqrt{m}}{\varepsilon\sqrt{n}}\right)$ and $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{\sigma}{\varepsilon^{3/2}n}\right)$ in finite-sum and expectation form cases, respectively, while maintaining the SOTA communication complexity $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{d}{\varepsilon \sqrt{n}}\right)$. Furthermore, unlike MARINA, the new methods DASHA, DASHA-PAGE and DASHA-MVR send compressed vectors only and never synchronize the nodes, which makes them more practical for federated learning. We extend our results to the case when the functions satisfy the Polyak-Lojasiewicz condition. Finally, our theory is corroborated in practice: we see a significant improvement in experiments with nonconvex classification and training of deep learning models.
Optimal Control with Learning on the Fly: System with Unknown Drift

This paper derives an optimal control strategy for a simple stochastic dynamical system with constant drift and an additive control input. Motivated by the example of a physical system with an unexpected change in its dynamics, we take the drift parameter to be unknown, so that it must be learned while controlling the system. The state of the system is observed through a linear observation model with Gaussian noise. In contrast to most previous work, which focuses on a controller's asymptotic performance over an infinite time horizon, we minimize a quadratic cost function over a finite time horizon. The performance of our control strategy is quantified by comparing its cost with the cost incurred by an optimal controller that has full knowledge of the parameters. This approach gives rise to several notions of "regret." We derive a set of control strategies that provably minimize the worst-case regret; these arise from Bayesian strategies that assume a specific fixed prior on the drift parameter. This work suggests that examining Bayesian strategies may lead to optimal or near-optimal control strategies for a much larger class of realistic dynamical models with unknown parameters.
Solving matrix nearness problems via Hamiltonian systems, matrix factorization, and optimization

In these lectures notes, we review our recent works addressing various problems of finding the nearest stable system to an unstable one. After the introduction, we provide some preliminary background, namely, defining Port-Hamiltonian systems and dissipative Hamiltonian systems and their properties, briefly discussing matrix factorizations, and describing the optimization methods that we will use in these notes. In the third chapter, we present our approach to tackle the distance to stability for standard continuous linear time invariant (LTI) systems. The main idea is to rely on the characterization of stable systems as dissipative Hamiltonian systems. We show how this idea can be generalized to compute the nearest $\Omega$-stable matrix, where the eigenvalues of the sought system matrix $A$ are required to belong a rather general set $\Omega$. We also show how these ideas can be used to compute minimal-norm static feedbacks, that is, stabilize a system by choosing a proper input $u(t)$ that linearly depends on $x(t)$ (static-state feedback), or on $y(t)$ (static-output feedback). In the fourth chapter, we present our approach to tackle the distance to passivity. The main idea is to rely on the characterization of stable systems as port-Hamiltonian systems. We also discuss in more details the special case of computing the nearest stable matrix pairs. In the last chapter, we focus on discrete-time LTI systems. Similarly as for the continuous case, we propose a parametrization that allows efficiently compute the nearest stable system (for matrices and matrix pairs), allowing to compute the distance to stability. We show how this idea can be used in data-driven system identification, that is, given a set of input-output pairs, identify the system $A$.
Radar-based Materials Classification Using Deep Wavelet Scattering Transform: A Comparison of Centimeter vs. Millimeter Wave Units

Radar-based materials detection received significant attention in recent years for its potential inclusion in consumer and industrial applications like object recognition for grasping and manufacturing quality assurance and control. Several radar publications were developed for material classification under controlled settings with specific materials' properties and shapes. Recent literature has challenged the earlier findings on radars-based materials classification claiming that earlier solutions are not easily scaled to industrial applications due to a variety of real-world issues. Published experiments on the impact of these factors on the robustness of the extracted radar-based traditional features have already demonstrated that the application of deep neural networks can mitigate, to some extent, the impact to produce a viable solution. However, previous studies lacked an investigation of the usefulness of lower frequency radar units, specifically <10GHz, against the higher range units around and above 60GHz. This research considers two radar units with different frequency ranges: Walabot-3D (6.3-8 GHz) cm-wave and IMAGEVK-74 (62-69 GHz) mm-wave imaging units by Vayyar Imaging. A comparison is presented on the applicability of each unit for material classification. This work extends upon previous efforts, by applying deep wavelet scattering transform for the identification of different materials based on the reflected signals. In the wavelet scattering feature extractor, data is propagated through a series of wavelet transforms, nonlinearities, and averaging to produce low-variance representations of the reflected radar signals. This work is unique in comparison of the radar units and algorithms in material classification and includes real-time demonstrations that show strong performance by both units, with increased robustness offered by the cm-wave radar unit.
Joint Pilot Optimization, Target Detection and Channel Estimation for Integrated Sensing and Communication Systems

Radar sensing will be integrated into the 6G communication system to support various applications. In this integrated sensing and communication system, a radar target may also be a communication channel scatterer. In this case, the radar and communication channels exhibit certain joint burst sparsity. We propose a two-stage joint pilot optimization, target detection and channel estimation scheme to exploit such joint burst sparsity and pilot beamforming gain to enhance detection/estimation performance. In Stage 1, the base station (BS) sends downlink pilots (DP) for initial target search, and the user sends uplink pilots (UP) for channel estimation. Then the BS performs joint target detection and channel estimation based on the reflected DP and received UP signals. In Stage 2, the BS exploits the prior information obtained in Stage 1 to optimize the DP signal to achieve beamforming gain and further refine the performance. A Turbo Sparse Bayesian inference algorithm is proposed for joint target detection and channel estimation in both stages. The pilot optimization problem in Stage 2 is a semi-definite programming with rank-1 constraints. By replacing the rank-1 constraint with a tight and smooth approximation, we propose an efficient pilot optimization algorithm based on the majorization-minimization method. Simulations verify the advantages of the proposed scheme.
MIMO Systems with One-bit ADCs: Capacity Gains using Nonlinear Analog Operations

Analog to Digital Converters (ADCs) are a major contributor to the energy consumption on the receiver side of millimeter-wave multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems with large antenna arrays. Consequently, there has been significant interest in using low-resolution ADCs along with hybrid beam-forming at MIMO receivers for energy efficiency. However, decreasing the ADC resolution results in performance loss -- in terms of achievable rates -- due to increased quantization error. In this work, we study the application of practically implementable nonlinear analog operations, prior to sampling and quantization at the ADCs, as a way to mitigate the aforementioned rate-loss. A receiver architecture consisting of linear analog combiners, implementable nonlinear analog operators, and one-bit threshold ADCs is designed. The fundamental information theoretic performance limits of the resulting communication system, in terms of achievable rates, are investigated under various assumptions on the set of implementable nonlinear analog functions. In order to justify the feasibility of the nonlinear operations in the proposed receiver architecture, an analog circuit is introduced, and circuit simulations exhibiting the generation of the desired nonlinear analog operations are provided.
Capacity Maximization Pattern Design for Reconfigurable MIMO Antenna Array

Multi-functional and reconfigurable multiple-input multiple-output (MR-MIMO) can provide performance gains over traditional MIMO by introducing additional degrees of freedom. In this paper, we focus on the capacity maximization pattern design for MR-MIMO systems. Firstly, we introduce the matrix representation of MR-MIMO, based on which a pattern design problem is formulated. To further reveal the effect of the radiation pattern on the wireless channel, we consider pattern design for both the single-pattern case where the optimized radiation pattern is the same for all the antenna elements, and the multi-pattern case where different antenna elements can adopt different radiation patterns. For the single-pattern case, we show that the pattern design is equivalent to a redistribution of power among all scattering paths, and an eigenvalue optimization based solution is obtained. For the multi-pattern case, we propose a sequential optimization framework with manifold optimization and eigenvalue decomposition to obtain near-optimal solutions. Numerical results validate the superiority of MR-MIMO systems over traditional MIMO in terms of capacity, and also show the effectiveness of the proposed solutions.
Empirical Risk Minimization with Relative Entropy Regularization: Optimality and Sensitivity Analysis

The optimality and sensitivity of the empirical risk minimization problem with relative entropy regularization (ERM-RER) are investigated for the case in which the reference is a sigma-finite measure instead of a probability measure. This generalization allows for a larger degree of flexibility in the incorporation of prior knowledge over the set of models. In this setting, the interplay of the regularization parameter, the reference measure, the risk function, and the empirical risk induced by the solution of the ERM-RER problem is characterized. This characterization yields necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of a regularization parameter that achieves an arbitrarily small empirical risk with arbitrarily high probability. The sensitivity of the expected empirical risk to deviations from the solution of the ERM-RER problem is studied. The sensitivity is then used to provide upper and lower bounds on the expected empirical risk. Moreover, it is shown that the expectation of the sensitivity is upper bounded, up to a constant factor, by the square root of the lautum information between the models and the datasets.
Power, Rate, and Decoding Order Optimization for NOMA-Based Vehicular Communications

This paper considers a two-user non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) based infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) network, where one user requires reliable safety-critical data transmission and the other pursues high-capacity services. Leveraging only slow fading of channel state information, we aim to maximize the expected sum throughput of the capacity hungry user subject to a constraint on the payload delivery success probability of the reliability sensitive user, by jointly optimizing the transmit powers, target rates, and decoding order. We introduce a dual variable and formulate the optimization as an unconstrained single-objective sequential decision problem. Then, we design a dynamic programming based algorithm to derive the optimal policy that maximizes the Lagrangian. Afterwards, a bisection search based method is proposed to find the optimal dual variable. The proposed strategy is shown by numerical results to be superior to the baseline approaches from the perspectives of expected return, performance region, and objective value.
Raydiant and TimeWellScheduled Optimize Employee Communication and Management for the Today’s Workplace in Strategic Partnership

Raydiant, known for its top-rated digital signage and experience platform, has joined forces with employee management firm TimeWellScheduled (TWS) to offer more state-of-the-art tools to today’s business leaders. Businesses lose up to $420,000 annually from employee miscommunication, and 1 in 10 US businesses say their shift workers miss shifts on a daily basis. The partnership combines the time and attendance tracking and scheduling tools of TWS with Raydiant’s plug-and-play office digital signage, which is used to display TWS data on large office screens. This integration improves employee communication, productivity and morale through highly visual, at-a-glance visuals that amplify important internal communication in the shared workspace.
Joint Design of Hybrid Beamforming and Reflection Coefficients in RIS-aided mmWave MIMO Systems

This paper considers a reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)-aided millimeter wave (mmWave) downlink communication system where hybrid analog-digital beamforming is employed at the base station (BS). We formulate a power minimization problem by jointly optimizing hybrid beamforming at the BS and the response matrix at the RIS, under the signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR) constraints at all users. The problem is highly challenging to solve due to the non-convex SINR constraints as well as the unit-modulus phase shift constraints for both the RIS reflection coefficients and the analog beamformer. A two-layer penalty-based algorithm is proposed to decouple variables in SINR constraints, and manifold optimization is adopted to handle the non-convex unit-modulus constraints. {We also propose a low-complexity sequential optimization method, which optimizes the RIS reflection coefficients, the analog beamformer, and the digital beamformer sequentially without iteration.} Furthermore, the relationship between the power minimization problem and the max-min fairness (MMF) problem is discussed. Simulation results show that the proposed penalty-based algorithm outperforms the state-of-the-art semidefinite relaxation (SDR)-based algorithm. Results also demonstrate that the RIS plays an important role in the power reduction.
Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
